Hip Hop Radio – 1,062 Stations with Genre Hip Hop

EXCLUSIVE RADIO
New York City, USA / Rap, HipHop, R'n'B
Luxfunk Radio
Budapest, Hungary / HipHop, R'n'B, Funk, Soul
UP&DOWN DISCO RADIO
Hungary / Techno, HipHop, House, Disco
Nostalgia Viva (Afro Music)
Luanda, Angola / HipHop, Zouk and Tropical, Latin, African
ON STREET RADIO
Paris, France / Rap, HipHop, Urban, R'n'B
Zyon.Seven.Radio - R&B / Hip-Hop
Orlando FL, USA / HipHop, R'n'B
DASDING Black Affairs
Baden-Baden, Germany / R'n'B, Urban, HipHop, Reggae
district.fm - PURE RAP
Germany / Rap, HipHop
hawaii_fm
Düsseldorf, Germany / HipHop
hoodmuzic
Ravensburg, Germany / HipHop
Le Grigri
Paris, France / HipHop, Jazz, Blues, Soul
Skyrock Casablanca
Casablanca, Morocco / Rap, HipHop
Radio Studio Souto - Hip Hop
Goiâna, Brazil / HipHop
ZMIX97
Los Angeles, USA / HipHop, Oldies, R'n'B, Funk
Bongo Radio
USA / HipHop, Zouk and Tropical, World
Boot/Radio
Veitshöchheim, Germany / HipHop, House, R'n'B, Soul
Radio Caprice - Hip-Hop
Russia / HipHop
Dutch Trap & Hip-Hop
Belgium / Dub, HipHop, Rap, Urban
FLEX103FM
Philipsburg, USA / HipHop, R'n'B
Fuego Radio
USA / Reggaeton, HipHop
Garito Radio
Palma de Mallorca, Spain / Jazz, HipHop, Electro
Klassic Joints Radio
Houston, USA / HipHop, Pop, R'n'B
deutschrapxtreme
Monheim, Germany / HipHop
hiphop
Kutzenhausen, Germany / HipHop, Urban
Nautic Radio Beats 'n Breaks
Groningen, Netherlands / Drum'n'Bass, HipHop, Punk, Techno
Radio Radius
Zurich, Switzerland / Alternative, HipHop, Pop
Rebel Radio 716
Buffalo, USA / Rap, HipHop
Rádio Vale FM
Teresina, Brazil / Traditional, HipHop, R'n'B, Soul
VR Radio Live
USA / Rap, HipHop, R'n'B
Campus Radio Kenya
Nairobi, Kenia / HipHop, Urban, Pop, Rock
Radio Cidade Mix
Juiz De Fora, Brazil / HipHop, Pop, R'n'B, Rap
Commish Radio
New York City, USA / HipHop, Electro, R'n'B
iLive Radio
Toronto, Canada / HipHop, House, 80s, Soul
bluefm
Germany / HipHop
rap2soul
Berlin, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap, Soul
zonebasefm-hip-hop
Berlin, Germany / HipHop
Mega Artists Radio
Polokwane, South Africa / Rap, HipHop
OpenFM - Top 20 Hip-Hop
Warsaw, Poland / HipHop
Plug Hip Hop
Birmingham AL, USA / HipHop, Pop, R'n'B
PN Eins Urban
Pfaffenhofen, Germany / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B
RMF Teen
Krakow, Poland / Disco, Funk, HipHop, Soul
TRACE FM Guyane
DOM-TOM / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B, Reggae
WHTL 95.2 FM
Cleveland, USA / Rap, HipHop, R'n'B
WRDR | Regime Direct Radio
Cleveland, USA / HipHop, R'n'B
Zyon.Seven.Radio - Remixes / Trap / Twerk
Orlando FL, USA / HipHop
100 Jamz FM - Cool 96
Barbados / HipHop, Reggae, R'n'B
103.5 NDX
St. Joseph MI, USA / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B
103.7 Da Beat
Rockford, USA / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B
103 FM Blazin Hitz
Brooklyn, USA / HipHop, Hits, Reggae, Salsa
204 The Vibe
Winnipeg, Canada / HipHop, Electro, R'n'B, Reggae

Hip Hop - Hot beats and rhymes for the ages

The New York borough of the Bronx witnessed, in a nondescript basement community room, a new musical genre that would conquer the world just two decades later. That's right, we're talking about hip-hop. Born out of necessity, from a lack of real instruments or other technology, hip-hop was the brainchild of deejays Kool Herc and Afrika Bambataa, who soon became its biggest names. As rappers finally took the stage and block parties rocked, the musical ingredients of world domination came together.

Run DMC achieved the first international breakthrough, followed by LL Cool J and Public Enemy. The '90s shook world culture with a wave of records and events. With NWA, Dr. Dre brought the West Coast to the forefront, while Tupac and Biggie Smalls (a.k.a. Notorious B.I.G.) made hip-hop headlines. Their feud resulted in two tragic deaths that have yet to be solved. In the meantime, the heirs to their legends claim chart supremacy. Jay-Z, Eminem and Kanye West take turns at the number-one spot. Whether your thing is old school or new school, conscious or crunk, techno rap or hardcore battle rap, radio.net has the right station for every hip-hop genre.