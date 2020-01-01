Radio Logo
Hip Hop Radio – 1,062 Stations with Genre Hip Hop

KJAMS Radio
Canyon Country CA, USA / HipHop, Funk, R'n'B
Super 8 Radio
Paris, France / HipHop, Pop, Electro, Rock
Pulse 88
London, United Kingdom / HipHop, R'n'B
Skyrock Premier sur le Rap
Paris, France / HipHop, Urban, Rap
KHUR - The Vault
USA / HipHop, Urban, Top 40 & Charts, R'n'B
Bassoradio
Helsinki, Finland / Electro, HipHop
Rettet deutschen Hiphop
Germany / HipHop
Chez Watt
Paris, France / Jazz, HipHop, Funk, Electro
kronehit german hip hop
Vienna, Austria / HipHop
85.5Master Class Radio
Calgary, Canada / HipHop, Pop
Fluid (Soma FM)
San Francisco, USA / HipHop, Ambient, Electro
Simple Radio
Bad Tölz, Germany / HipHop, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
I LOVE US ONLY RAP RADIO
Cologne, Germany / Rap, Urban, Top 40 & Charts, HipHop
Urban Hit Rai
Paris, France / HipHop
Pigpen Radio
Bristol, United Kingdom / Funk, HipHop, Reggae, Ska
Générations - Lyon
Lyon, France / HipHop, R'n'B
GQ Radio
Houston, USA / HipHop, Pop, Rock'n'Roll
Ice FM - Reykjavík
Reykjavík, Iceland / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B, Rap
Radio Fly Foot Selecta
Marseille, France / HipHop, Drum'n'Bass, Reggae
funk4junks
Constance, Germany / Funk, HipHop
youradio-underground
Hamburg, Germany / HipHop, Pop
Lick FM Marbella
Marbella, Spain / Reggae, HipHop, House, Drum'n'Bass
Radio WoW
Padova, Italy / Electro, HipHop, Pop
WLZN - Blazin 92.3 FM
Macon, USA / HipHop, R'n'B
BRATAN
Kiev, Ukraine / Rap, HipHop
DTF Radio
Brooklyn, USA / Rap, HipHop, R'n'B
Reprezent Radio 107.3 FM
London, United Kingdom / Dub, HipHop, Reggae, Urban
1A Deutsch Rap
Hof, Germany / HipHop, Urban, Rap
Haze.FM Clean
USA / HipHop, R'n'B
Hush Music Radio
Toledo, USA / Rap, HipHop, R'n'B
OH Fleet Radio
Akron, USA / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap, Blues
Radio Traditional Hip Hop
Romania / HipHop
getdeep
Zurich, Switzerland / HipHop
Sensimedia - Hip Hop Radio
Los Angeles, USA / HipHop
The Voice 105.9
Stockholm, Sweden / HipHop, R'n'B
Chicano Rap, TalkBox & Funk Radio
Dallas, USA / HipHop, Rap, Funk
Planet 90
Assen, Netherlands / HipHop, House, 90s, Reggae
TUCKA56RADIO
USA / Top 40 & Charts, HipHop, Pop
Hollyhood Clic Radio WHHC
USA / Rap, HipHop, Urban, R'n'B
NRJ HIP HOP RNB HITS
Paris, France / R'n'B, HipHop
HIP HOP par Pacoje Radio
France / Rap, HipHop, 90s, R'n'B
alte-schule
Stuttgart, Germany / HipHop
Beat 94.7 FM - My Block Radio
Charlotte NC, USA / Rap, HipHop
Radio free FM
Ulm, Germany / Alternative, Pop, HipHop, Rock
Mouv' Xtra
Paris, France / HipHop, R'n'B
Swigg CLASSIC
Paris, France / HipHop, Electro, Pop, R'n'B
BoomFM
Berlin, Germany / Urban, HipHop, Rap
KMJJ-FM 99.7 FM
Shreveport LA, USA / HipHop, Hits
Urban HotSpot
Canton, USA / Electro, HipHop, R'n'B, Urban
WSDO 1400 AM - La Estacion De La Familia
Sanford FL, USA / HipHop, Hits

Hip Hop - Hot beats and rhymes for the ages

The New York borough of the Bronx witnessed, in a nondescript basement community room, a new musical genre that would conquer the world just two decades later. That's right, we're talking about hip-hop. Born out of necessity, from a lack of real instruments or other technology, hip-hop was the brainchild of deejays Kool Herc and Afrika Bambataa, who soon became its biggest names. As rappers finally took the stage and block parties rocked, the musical ingredients of world domination came together.

Run DMC achieved the first international breakthrough, followed by LL Cool J and Public Enemy. The '90s shook world culture with a wave of records and events. With NWA, Dr. Dre brought the West Coast to the forefront, while Tupac and Biggie Smalls (a.k.a. Notorious B.I.G.) made hip-hop headlines. Their feud resulted in two tragic deaths that have yet to be solved. In the meantime, the heirs to their legends claim chart supremacy. Jay-Z, Eminem and Kanye West take turns at the number-one spot. Whether your thing is old school or new school, conscious or crunk, techno rap or hardcore battle rap, radio.net has the right station for every hip-hop genre.