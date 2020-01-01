Radio Logo
Hip Hop Radio – 1,062 Stations with Genre Hip Hop

Urban 96.5 FM
Lagos, Nigeria / HipHop, Pop, African, R'n'B
Urban Fusion Radio
Pretoria, South Africa / HipHop, House, Pop, Gospel
Urban Hitz Radio
New York City, USA / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap
Urban Inspiration
Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines / Christian Music, HipHop, Urban, Pop
Urban Nation
Munfordville, USA / Rock, HipHop, Alternative
Urbanradioplay
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic / Reggaeton, HipHop, Urban
Dance/Electric - Urbanradio.com
Marietta, USA / Electro, HipHop, R'n'B
Uri Tamil Radio ஊரி தமிழ் வானொலி
Bern, Switzerland / HipHop, House, Drum'n'Bass, R'n'B
NewMusicInsite (Indie) - Urbanradio.com
Marietta, USA / Indie, HipHop, R'n'B, Gospel
Usamajicradio
Las Vegas, USA / HipHop, Soul, R'n'B
Radio UWM FM
Olsztyn, Poland / HipHop, Reggae, Rock
Vibe Radio - Malawi
Dublin, Ireland / HipHop, Pop, R'n'B, Reggae
Vienna Hood Music
Vienna, Austria / Rap, HipHop, R'n'B
Vinyl Sound Radio
Brescia, Italy / HipHop, Pop, Funk
Virgin Radio Beat
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / HipHop, R'n'B
Virtual-Musik Radio
Colombia / HipHop, Latin, Reggaeton, Urban
Vision FM
São Paulo, Brazil / Electro, HipHop, Hits, Pop
Vital Radio Urban
La Ferrière-aux-Étangs, France / Rap, HipHop, Urban
voltingurban
Marseille, France / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B, Rap
Vybez Station
New York City, USA / Reggae, Latin, HipHop, Country
W93.3 The Heat
Miami, USA / Reggae, HipHop, R'n'B
Wanted Radio
Bordeaux, France / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap
WARRIORS FAM
Bogotá, Colombia / Rap, HipHop
Wavecrave radio
York, USA / HipHop, R'n'B, Reggae, Soul
Wax Laboratory Radio by DJ Fatal
Los Angeles, USA / Electro, HipHop, Podcast, R'n'B
WBDG - 95.7 The Beat
Tallahassee, USA / HipHop, R'n'B
WBRU360
Providence RI, USA / HipHop, Urban
Web Hit radio
Tallinn, Estonia / HipHop, Top 40 & Charts
Web Radio Atitude Sobral
Sobral, Brazil / Sertanejo, HipHop, Pop
Web Rádio Nova Revolução 2
São Paulo, Brazil / Pop, HipHop
We On Radio
Brooklyn, USA / HipHop, Top 40 & Charts
WERUradio
Atlanta, USA / HipHop, House, R'n'B
92.1 W.E.X.S Hott Jamz Radio
New York City, USA / HipHop, Oldies, R'n'B, Reggae
WFQY - BDay 99.1 970 AM
Brandon MS, USA / HipHop
WFXE - Foxie 105 - 104.9 FM
Columbus, USA / Urban, HipHop, R'n'B
WGIV - Streetz 103.3
Charlotte, USA / R'n'B, HipHop, Urban
whats beef radio
Tönisvorst, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B, Soul
Whatz Popping Radio
Augusta, USA / HipHop
WHLJ-FM - Foxy 97.5 FM
Statenville, USA / HipHop
WHXT - Hot 103.9
Orangeburg, USA / HipHop, R'n'B
Wicked!FM
Germany / HipHop, Rap
wieich|FM
Katzwinkel, Germany / HipHop, House, Pop, Electro
Wild1 Radio
Los Angeles, USA / HipHop, Pop, Electro, Funk
Wilin Vision Radio
Chi?in?u, Moldova / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap, Soul
World Hype Radio
USA / Reggae, HipHop, Pop, R'n'B
WPIR 98.4 FM
USA / Reggae, HipHop, R'n'B
WPOZ - Hot 95.9 FM
Orlando FL, USA / HipHop
WR2H2
Lausanne, Switzerland / HipHop
World Wide Collaboration
USA / Rap, HipHop
WZBZ - The Buzz 99.3 FM
Pleasantville, USA / HipHop, R'n'B

Hip Hop - Hot beats and rhymes for the ages

The New York borough of the Bronx witnessed, in a nondescript basement community room, a new musical genre that would conquer the world just two decades later. That's right, we're talking about hip-hop. Born out of necessity, from a lack of real instruments or other technology, hip-hop was the brainchild of deejays Kool Herc and Afrika Bambataa, who soon became its biggest names. As rappers finally took the stage and block parties rocked, the musical ingredients of world domination came together.

Run DMC achieved the first international breakthrough, followed by LL Cool J and Public Enemy. The '90s shook world culture with a wave of records and events. With NWA, Dr. Dre brought the West Coast to the forefront, while Tupac and Biggie Smalls (a.k.a. Notorious B.I.G.) made hip-hop headlines. Their feud resulted in two tragic deaths that have yet to be solved. In the meantime, the heirs to their legends claim chart supremacy. Jay-Z, Eminem and Kanye West take turns at the number-one spot. Whether your thing is old school or new school, conscious or crunk, techno rap or hardcore battle rap, radio.net has the right station for every hip-hop genre.