The station's stream starts after just one spot
Funk Radio – 367 Stations with Genre
Funk
Cyber Vybez Radio
Surrey, United Kingdom / Techno, House, Funk
DaCosta Radio
Apeldoorn, Netherlands / Disco, Pop, Funk
Dance Size
Sofia, Bulgaria / House, HipHop, Disco, Funk
D&S Webradio
Pithiviers, France / 80s, Electro, Rock, Funk
DASH What The Funk
Lennestadt, Germany / Funk, R'n'B, Soul
Def Beat Radio
Berlin, Germany / HipHop, Rap, Funk, Soul
Def Frenchies Radio
Bordeaux, France / HipHop, R'n'B, Soul, Funk
Discofever
Moscow, Russia / House, Disco, Funk
Discollection Radio
Bad Oldesloe, Germany / Electro, House, Disco, Funk
Disco Music Radio
Valencia, Spain / Pop, House, Rock, Funk
Disco Sender
Karlsruhe, Germany / Disco, Funk, Motown, Soul
Radio Diwan
Sfax, Tunisia / Funk
DPS Soul
Columbus, USA / R'n'B, Soul, Jazz, Funk
Dynamite Radio Marseille
Marseille, France / Electro, Urban, Funk
Enterprise-Radio
Bremerhaven, Germany / 80s, Funk, Soul
Radio Espace Dancefloor
Lyon, France / Disco, Funk, Pop
Eugeradio
Flint MI, USA / R'n'B, Soul, Funk, Motown
Exotica Radio
Cebu City, Philippines / Pop, Funk, Zouk and Tropical
Radio Fairground
Cologne, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Pop, Funk
Rádio Fanática FM
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil / Latin, Sertanejo, Samba, Funk
Fréquence K
Carros, France / Funk, Electro
Friscofunkparker
Puteaux, France / Funk
Funk 42
London, United Kingdom / Disco, Funk, Soul
FunkaGroove
France / HipHop, Funk, R'n'B
Funkstar Radio
Prague, Czech Republic / Disco, Funk, Soul, R'n'B
FunkyBand Radio
Vélizy-Villacoublay, France / HipHop, Funk, Soul, R'n'B
Funky Love
Lorient, France / 80s, Funk
FUNXOUL
Paris, France / Soul, Funk
Gold Radio Web
Italy / Rock, 80s, 90s, Funk
Radio Gong 96.3 - München grooved
Munich, Germany / Funk, Soul
radio Gong 96.3 - Relaxed
Munich, Germany / Chillout, Funk, Soul
GoodMixRadio
Bordeaux, France / Pop, Rock, Soul, Funk
Hey Joe Radio
Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina / Rock, Blues, Soul, Funk
Inspiration Funk
Massapequa Park, France / Funk
Jamz Den Haag
The Hague, Netherlands / 80s, Funk, R'n'B, Rap
Jetrecords Radio Biarritz
Biarritz, France / Rock, Soul, Funk
Jobs & Musik Funk
Noisy-le-Grand, France / Disco, Funk
KFM 106.9
Auckland, New Zealand / Pop, Funk, Soul
Koelnbeben
Cologne, Germany / Funk, HipHop, Jazz
Kool 182
Netherlands / Disco, Soul, Funk
art-and-funk
Amberg, Germany / Funk
bestmix
Germany / Funk
betafm
Berlin, Germany / Electro, Funk, Soul
brodafunk
Germany / Funk
delasoul
Germany / Funk, R'n'B, Soul
discoclub
Hennef, Germany / Disco, Funk, Soul
fullmoon
Mainz, Germany / Funk
funkysoulloversclub
Traunreut, Germany / Funk
funkytown
Germany / House, Funk
Galattica FM
Canada / 70s, 80s, Funk, Soul
