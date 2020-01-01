Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

Classical Radio – 747 Stations with Genre Classical

Mozart Radio
New York City, USA / Classical
CALM RADIO - Dmitri Shostakovich
Markham, Canada / Classical, Instrumental
CALM RADIO - Sergei Rachmaninoff
Markham, Canada / Classical, Instrumental
WVTQ - VPR Classical 95.1 FM
Sunderland VT, USA / Classical
CALM RADIO - Schubert
Markkleeberg, Canada / Classical
Classik Radio
Evry, France / Classical
Classical Music Archives
Durham, United Kingdom / Classical
KBUW - Wyoming Public Radio 90.5 FM
Buffalo WY, USA / Classical
WHQR - 91.3 FM
Wilmington NC, USA / News-Talk, Classical
WVPG - West Virginia Public Broadcasting 90.3 FM
Parkersburg WV, USA / Classical
RTP Antena 2
Lisbon, Portugal / Classical
Cesky Rozhlas D-dur
Prague, Czech Republic / Classical
Voce Nustrale
Cervione, France / Classical, Jazz
RadioArt: Choral Works
London, United Kingdom / Classical
WGUC - 90.9 FM
Cincinnati, USA / Classical
WNRK - Kent State University 90.7 FM
Norwalk OH, USA / Classical
WVXR - VPR Classical 102.1 FM
Randolph VT, USA / Classical
A2NET RADIO
Colombes, France / Classical, Hits, Jazz, Funk
KDB 93.7 FM
Santa Barbara, USA / Classical
RadioArt: Classical
London, United Kingdom / Classical
Radio Delhi Malayalam
New Delhi, India / Classical
WVPM - West Virginia Public Broadcasting 90.9 FM
Morgantown, USA / Classical
CALM RADIO - Gustav Mahler
Market Weighton, Canada / Classical
Radio Music Of The World
Italy / Chillout, Classical, Pop, Alternative
NDR Kultur - Starke Stücke
Hamburg, Germany / Classical
SPLASH Classical
Madrid, Spain / Classical
4MBS Classic FM 103.7
Brisbane, Australia / Classical, Jazz
100% NL Klassiekers
Bussum, Netherlands / Classical
Air Classique
Marseille, France / Classical
KABU - NV1 90.7 FM
Fort Totten, USA / Classical
Opus
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia / Classical
radio24online
Madrid, Spain / Rock, Chillout, Classical
SRR Radio Romania Muzical
Bucarest, Romania / Classical
RTHK Radio 4 97.6 FM
Hong Kong, China / Classical
RadioArt: R. Schumann
London, United Kingdom / Classical
Beethoven Radio
Marseille, France / Classical
CHANSONS ROUGES MOSAIK RADIO
Evry, France / Classical, Country, Pop, Jazz
KFAE - Northwest Public Radio 89.1 FM
Richland WA, USA / Classical
Positively Classical
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / Classical
Radio Chopin
Warsaw, Poland / Classical
RadioArt: Romantic Period
London, United Kingdom / Classical
Traxx.FM Classic
Carouge, Switzerland / Classical
Beethoven Channel
Schoonhoven, Netherlands / Classical
Bravo! Classical Music
Spain / Classical
CALM RADIO - Igor Stravinsky
Markham, Canada / Classical, Instrumental
CALM RADIO - Wagner
Markkleeberg, Canada / Classical
Classical Taiwan 99.7
Taiwan / Classical
Radio Cristal
Epinal, France / Chanson, Classical, Pop, Jazz
Italy Classical Radio
Bari, Italy / Classical
KCMF - Classic MPR 89.7 FM
Fergus Falls MN, USA / Classical

Classical Music - from Choir-Stalls to Concert Halls

Classical music has enchanted listeners for many hundreds of years and to this day has a significant music following. Its highpoint was in the 18th century in Vienna when famous composers such as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig van Beethoven und Joseph Haydn accomplished masterful symphonies, piano concertos and orchestral works. However, the classical repertoire encompasses much more than that. Moving Italian operas from Verdi and Puccini played with the hearts of classical lovers.

Where did it all come from?

Believe it or not, music from the medieval Era (500-1400), including religious gregorian music , is the early ancestor of classical music as it is known it today. The early church controlled this music style by introducing particular rules regarding melody and rhythm. Ancient FM captures the simple, ordered and pleasant sound of this formation period.

Moving swiftly on we reach the baroque era (1600-1760), witnessing the development of several musical genres, which inspired composers for centuries to come. This period saw the birth of the orchestra, opera, the concerto, sonata and more! Weird (some more than others) and wonderful instruments were developed and used, including the hurdy-gurdy, harpsichord, bass violin and baroque guitar. The intricate sound of a whole host of composers, including Arcangelo Corelli , Claudio Monteverdi , Henry Purcell , Jean-Philippe Rameau , François Couperin , Alessandro Scarlatti , Alessandro Scarlatti , and Domenico Scarlatti , (the list goes on!), played a larger role in public and private life as music was not only played within church circles but also featured at dinner parties or at wealthy households where the style Tafelmusik, meaning table music, grew in popularity - Georg Philipp Telemann is most associated with this style. Music for the individual was becoming music for the masses. Get a real feel for it all with RadioTunes - Baroque Period .

Who are the most famous composers from this time period?

The main culprits behind the outburst mentioned above are household names Johann Sebastian Bach , Georg Frideric Handel and Antonio Vivaldi . These artists spearheaded the shift from the baroque era to the classical era (1730-1820), pushing the established boundries with new hamonies and complex melodic lines. Classical composers Joseph Haydn , largely responsible for developing the string quartet into its current form, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart who developed and popularised the piano concerto, in particular were, and continue to be highly regarded due to their popular style typically based around symmetry and their use of the sonata form compositional structure, influencing Western art music for years to come.

Which classical stations can we recommend?

From preludes to the postmodern, sonatas to symphonies, classical radio stations Linn Classical , WQXR 105.9 FM and Classic FM can take over from here to give life to the written history and eras above and to celebrate this genre in all its variations, recognising and giving thanks to those who helped make it what it is to this day.