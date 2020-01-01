Radio Logo
Classic Rock Radio – 672 Stations with Genre Classic Rock

SonoraClassicRock
Mexico / Classic Rock
88.6 Classic Rock
Vienna, Austria / Classic Rock
ARfm
Hailsham, United Kingdom / 80s, Classic Rock, Rock
011.FM - Classic Rock
Mt. Pleasant MI, USA / Classic Rock
Perihelion Radio
Cincinnati, USA / Classic Rock, 70s
Transamérica Pop Rio de Janeiro
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil / Classic Rock, Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Album Radio ROCK
Epinal, France / Rock, Classic Rock, Rock'n'Roll
Def Leppard versus Bon Jovi
Bogotá, Colombia / Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Rock, Metal
Freebird Radio
Tokyo, Japan / Classic Rock
Sleaze-Rock-Radio
Mühldorf am Inn, Germany / Hard Rock, Classic Rock, Alternative, Metal
BCC Rock Radio
Paris, France / Classic Rock
KRJK - Jack FM 97.3 FM
Lamont CA, USA / Classic Rock, Hits, Rock, Ballads
RMF Rock
Krakow, Poland / Rock, Classic Rock, Ballads
Vinyle Rock
L'Assomption, Canada / Classic Rock, Rock'n'Roll, Rock
Rocket FM 95.3
Stockholm, Sweden / Rock, Classic Rock, Rock'n'Roll
WNDT - WIND-FM 92.5 FM
Alachua FL, USA / Classic Rock
Antyradio Classic Rock
Warsaw, Poland / Classic Rock, Rock
New York Classic Rock
New York City, USA / Classic Rock
3MDR Mountain District Radio 97.1 FM
Mount Dandenong, Australia / Classic Rock
Alzira Ràdio 107.9 FM
Alcira, Spain / Pop, Classic Rock, Hits, Rock
EKR - Oldies Paradies
Maidstone, United Kingdom / Classic Rock, Oldies
Progressive Wind
San Francisco, USA / Classic Rock, Rock, Hits
throughtheyears
Miesenheim, Germany / Classic Rock, Pop, Rock
MABU Beatz Radio Whoomp
Norderstedt, Germany / Indie, Classic Rock, Alternative, Pop
NDR 2 Rock
Hamburg, Germany / Classic Rock, Rock
The Generator FM
Whangarei, New Zealand / Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Rock, Metal
1-Radio ROCK AMERICA
Houston, USA / Classic Rock
Alt Rock 101
Astoria OR, USA / Classic Rock, Hits, Rock, Ballads
D99
Monterrey, Mexico / Classic Rock, Hits, Rock, Ballads
KKNN - 95 Rock FM Radio
Delta, USA / Classic Rock
krautundchips
Weimar, Germany / Classic Rock, Rock
Rádio Montecarlo FM
Criciuma, Brazil / Classic Rock, Hits, News-Talk
Radio Oldies and Rock'n'Roll
Bruay-la-Buissière, France / Classic Rock
Transamérica Pop Salvador
Salvador, Brazil / Classic Rock, Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
WLBM-LP - The Maxx 105.7 FM
USA / Classic Rock, Rock, Ballads
011.FM - Big 80's
Mt. Pleasant MI, USA / Classic Rock, Oldies, 80s, Pop
101.1 KIXX Rocks
Denver CO, USA / Classic Rock, Rock, Rock'n'Roll
101.ru: Rock
Moscow, Russia / Classic Rock, Rock
104FM.ca - Only Rock
Canada / Classic Rock, Rock, Alternative
325 Radio
Buenos Aires, Argentina / Chillout, Classic Rock, Pop, Jazz
888 RADIO
Saint Paul, DOM-TOM / Classic Rock, Jazz, Rock, Bossa Nova
94.7 KMET
Los Angeles, USA / Classic Rock, Metal, Punk
CJMK 98 Cool
Saskatoon, Canada / Classic Rock
99.5 Drum FM
Drumheller, Canada / Classic Rock, Hits, Pop
acidbarrett
France / Classic Rock, Rock, Jazz, Metal
Acid Flashback
USA / Classic Rock
Album Rock
Santa Barbara, USA / Classic Rock, Rock
ANGE RADIO
Vichy, France / Classic Rock, Rock
ANTENNE CLASSIC ROCK
Klagenfurt, Austria / Classic Rock, Rock
! Antenne MV Rock
Rostock, Germany / Classic Rock, Rock, Metal

Classic Rock

Classic rock denotes a music style of rock that came into being in the time period between 1965 and 1975. The term itself was first coined in 1981 by the then newly established radio station WYSP. This station exclusively played various styles of rock music that were popular at that time.

The Beatles are considered the first group to have played classic rock. At that time they began to gradually move away from using the simple song structures and harmonies that characterised the music of their early years, as they increasingly developed a rockier sound. However, classic rock only first became famous thanks to the wild guitar sounds produced by bands such as Led Zeppelin, The Animals and The Rolling Stones. The latter is attributed with "(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction", widely considered the first, best and one true classic rock hit of all time. In general, classic rock hits are referred to as “the best” and “most original” songs in rock music.

Given that classic rock is regarded as a traditional radio format, classic rock stations can naturally be found on radio.net, playing rock classics around the clock.