"I've got the blues"

Originating in the mid-19th century in southern United States, an early form of blues music developed from the songs of African Americans, sung while they were working in the fields, known as “work songs”, “shouts” or “field holler”. Although at first this music was limited to singing only, instrumental accompaniment came later, often with a guitar or harmonica. However, the blues are not only attributed to African-American music. In fact, elements of European and Caribbean music can be found within this genre. Later on, country songs and pop music also helped make the blues popular.

As social changes in the 1950s and 1960s occurred, the blues changed. Radio DJs began to play the latest, electric blues songs, reaching a younger generation. Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, The Rolling Stones and many rock bands were influenced by both the acoustic and electric blues styles.

Today the modern blues experience is entirely independent from the color of its performers’ skin. Due to the influence of pop, rock and folk, the blues’ sound has become less clunky and more flowing, seen in the contemporary productions of artists such as Robert Cray, Ted Hawkins, Ry Cooder, Deborah Coleman, Taj Mahal and Keb 'Mo'.

From its humble beginnings to the present day, the whole spectrum of blues can be experienced on radio.net with the right station for every taste.