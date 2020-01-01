Radio Logo
Ballads Radio – 605 Stations with Genre Ballads

CHIQUIMULA91COM
Guatemala / Instrumental, Ballads
Christmaslovers
Isernhagen, Germany / Oldies, Ballads
Radio Cimarrona
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic / Rock, Latin, Pop, Ballads
CIOC The Ocean 98.5 FM
Victoria, Canada / Top 40 & Charts, Ballads
City Web Rádio
São Paulo, Brazil / Oldies, Hits, Ballads
Classe Especial
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil / Oldies, Ballads
Classic Rock
Lisbon, Portugal / Classic Rock, Rock, Ballads
Columbia Estereo 92.7
San Jose, Costa Rica / Ballads
Radio Conquístame
Valparaiso, Chile / Ballads
Corazón Estéreo
Bogotá, Colombia / Latin, Pop, Ballads
Radio Corazón
Lima, Peru / Pop, Ballads
Criativafm949
São Paulo, Brazil / Oldies, 70s, Ballads
CRI Studio 2
Milan, Italy / Hits, Ballads
ctuSlow
Toronto, USA / Ballads
Dance FM Live - LOVE
United Kingdom / Ballads
Das Landradio
Munich, Germany / Jazz, Chillout, Swing, Ballads
De'Awan FM
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia / Rock, Pop, Ballads
Deep Lounge Bulgaria
Sofia, Bulgaria / Jazz, Ambient, Ballads
Deep Wave
Sofia, Bulgaria / Rock, Pop, Ballads
De la Playa - radio online
Santa Teresita, Argentina / Latin, Pop, Ballads
DiscoFoxSound
Hamm, Germany / Discofox, Schlager, Oldies, Ballads
Radio Disco Melodia 80
Alcoy, Spain / Oldies, Hits, Ballads
Dreamcast
Seoul, South Korea / Pop, Ballads
EASY 106 FM
Marbella, Spain / Pop, Ballads
Radio Emscher Lippe - Dein Love Radio
Gelsenkirchen, Germany / Hits, Ballads
Enamorate Stereo
Kitchener, Canada / Ballads
Radio EnergíaFm
Quito, Ecuador / Rock, Latin, Pop, Ballads
Entexnos Fm 87.5
Greece / Ballads
Es Amor 104.5 HD
Veracruz, Mexico / Ballads
Europa Plus Light
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / Ballads, Pop
Excelencia Radio
Quito, Ecuador / Reggaeton, Electro, Latin, Ballads
Favradio
Montevideo, Uruguay / Pop, R'n'B, Rock, Ballads
FieraMIX La Romantica
Higüey, Dominican Republic / Ballads
FM Luna
Junín, Argentina / Ballads
FM Nuevabahia
Punta Alta, Argentina / Latin, Ballads
Forum - Love
Orléans, France / Ballads
Frecuencia Romántica
Barcelona, Spain / Bachata, Pop, Ballads
Fréquence Verte - Douceur
Wiwersheim, France / Easy Listening, Ballads
Radio Fresnillo
Fresnillo, Mexico / Oldies, Ballads
GammaGioiosa Lovesongs
Gioiosa Jonica, Italy / Easy Listening, Pop, Ballads
GeneracionX
Atlanta, USA / Oldies, Pop, Ballads
Radio Gioconda
Udine, Italy / Ballads, Pop
goFM.ro
Sibiu, Romania / Classic Rock, Oldies, Pop, Ballads
Golden Country Songs
Genk, Belgium / Country, Ballads
AMORE - Kiss Kiss Love
Italy / Ballads
AMOR - Rádio XL Romântica
Portugal / Ballads
AMOR - Rouge In Love
France / Ballads
Radio ZET Love
Warsaw, Poland / Pop, Ballads
Hit FM Soft - Хит FM Soft
Moscow, Russia / Ballads, Pop
HITRADIO RTL - Feelings
Dresden, Germany / Pop, Ballads