Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

90s Radio – 1,326 Stations with Genre 90s

Xradio
Greece / Rock, 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio Manele Vechi
Romania / 90s, Traditional, World
ENERGY 90s
Switzerland / 90s, Pop
Pulse Radio
Omaha, USA / 80s, 90s, Rock, Metal
BETA RADIO - Hity 80's a 90's
Bojnice, Slovakia / Hits, 80s, 90s
BDJ Maxi Mix
Berlin, Germany / 80s, 90s
BDJ Italo Disco
Berlin, Germany / Pop, 90s
Radio Blondie Webradio
Netherlands / Hits, 70s, 80s, 90s
MDT Radio
Valencia, Spain / 90s, 80s, Techno
Allzic Années 90
Paris, France / 90s
Atividade STZ
Sertãozinho, Brazil / 70s, 80s, 90s
Maxximove 90
Fontainebleau, France / House, 80s, 90s, Pop
A'11 Eurodance 90s
France / 90s, Electro
RPR1.90er Trash
Ludwigshafen, Germany / 90s
Radio Studio Mix
Cagliari, Italy / 80s, 90s, Oldies
Berliner Rundfunk – Rik De Lisle Radio
Berlin, Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
kronehit 80s90s
Vienna, Austria / Electro, 80s, 90s
Planet 90
Assen, Netherlands / HipHop, House, 90s, Reggae
RTV Sellingen
Groningen, Netherlands / Hits, 80s, 90s
Hitradio - Bodensee
Friedrichshafen, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Schlager
90 Hits
Yvoir, Belgium / 90s, Electro, Pop, Rock
90s Eurodance
St. Petersburg, Russia / Electro, 90s, Pop
HIP HOP par Pacoje Radio
France / Rap, HipHop, 90s, R'n'B
90er-Revival
Essen, Germany / Techno, 90s, Pop, Rock
happy90s
Alsdorf, Germany / 90s
OpenFM - Po Polsku 80/90
Warsaw, Poland / Hits, 80s, 90s
The Big 8!
New Windsor NY, USA / 70s, 80s, 90s, Rock
Classic Central Radio
Johannesburg, South Africa / House, 80s, 90s, R'n'B
Radio Hot 100
Axams, Austria / Latin, Pop, 90s, Rock
104.5 FM PURA FIESTA
Colima, Mexico / Rock, Hits, 80s, 90s
AceRadio-90s Pop Channel
Bothell, USA / 90s, Pop
AlpaTec Web Radio 80s
Athens, Greece / 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Dancefloor 90s - Dance 90
Rome, Italy / 90s
MixTime radio
Milan, Italy / Electro, 80s, 90s, Pop
Non Stop 90s Radio
Manchester, United Kingdom / 90s
Radio-Party-Laune
Bochum, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Hits
City Pop Radio
Valencia, Spain / 80s, 90s, Hits, Pop
Cocktail Vinyles
Rennes, France / 80s, Schlager, 90s
ok-radio
Hamburg, Germany / 90s
Radio Du Peuple
Toulouse, France / News-Talk, 80s, 90s, Pop
Traxx.FM Gold Hits 90-2000
Carouge, Switzerland / 90s, Hits
Likya FM 100.2 Mhz
Antalya, Turkey / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Blue Sky
Freiburg, Germany / 80s, Rock, 90s, Pop
HORIZON FM
Le Tampon, DOM-TOM / Hits, 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Infinity
Rosario, Argentina / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
100%Radio – 90
Aussillon, France / 90s
United Starfire Radio
Leverkusen, Germany / Hits, Pop, Rock, 90s
LOVE 90s
Madrid, Spain / Hits, 90s
Radio Banda 90
Houston, USA / 90s
011.FM - Totally 90s
Mt. Pleasant MI, USA / 90s, Pop

90s music: Dirty guitar sounds, wishy-washy pop and electronic sets

The 90s - the decade of self-fulfillment and emancipation. Not only did the garish and colorful fashion style at the time make this decade noticeable, the music world did too. Electronic sounds found in house and techno experienced a revival, boy bands and girl groups ruled the pop world, rock revealed itself in completely new ways and hip hop overran the music world - and all of it took place in the 90s!

The phenomenon of the boyband was already well known thanks to the Beatles, but in the 90s there was a real boom: Take That, Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC - mid tempo love songs and heartbreaking ballads alternated with cool 90s dance tracks. The boys in these bands weren’t only filling the front pages of Bravo, but also the largest concert halls in the world. On the female front, the Spice Girls were just as successful. With their first hit "Wannabe" they managed to jump right to the top of charts in 30 different countries and went on to become an integral part of the international pop music scene.

Electronic music also experienced a boom in the 90s, creeping into the music of mainstream pop artists such as in Madonna's album "Ray of Light". House and techno, in particular, developed further, establishing themselves as two of the most popular music genres in Europe. After the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War, the general feeling at the time was one of peace and new beginnings. As a result, new influences from the east mingled with western styles. Young people indulged in celebrating this new expression through outdoor raves, the largest of which came in the form of the Love Parade.