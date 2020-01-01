Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

90s Radio – 1,325 Stations with Genre 90s

Deep Nuggets Radio
Atlanta, USA / 90s, Top 40 & Charts
106.9 SFM
Kent, United Kingdom / Country, 80s, 90s, Alternative
De Jukebox
Herentals, Netherlands / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Nostalgie Guadeloupe
DOM-TOM / Zouk and Tropical, 80s, 90s
JAM FM 90er
Berlin, Germany / 90s
Studio Dance
Italy / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio Emotion Belgique
France / Hits, 80s, 90s
RMF 90s
Krakow, Poland / 90s, Pop
Energy 90's
Zurich, Switzerland / 90s
Hits 90s
Zaragoza, Spain / Oldies, Hits, Electro, 90s
Ballina Killaloe Local Radio
Limerick, Ireland / Hits, 80s, 90s
Radio Bochum - Dein 90er Radio
Bochum, Germany / 90s
Radio Hamburg 90er Hits
Hamburg, Germany / 90s
ANTENNE VORARLBERG 90er Hits
Schwarzach, Austria / 90s
ANTENNE MÜNSTER - Dein 90er Radio
Münster, Germany / 90s
best_of_90s
Leipzig, Germany / 90s
Spectrum FM Mallorca
Palma de Mallorca, Spain / 70s, 80s, 90s, Hits
247 The Mix
Greater Sudbury, Canada / 80s, 90s, Alternative, Rock
Die LandesWelle GrillWelle
Erfurt, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Traxx.FM Gold Hits
Carouge, Switzerland / 70s, 80s, 90s
luluEURO
Cologne, Germany / 90s
Soundbase-Radio
Duisburg, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Sunray-FM
Blaubeuren, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
Doctor FM
Brasov, Romania / 80s, 90s
club93
Germany / 90s, Pop
Radio MFK
Denmark / 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
Retro Hits 70s 80s 90s
Toronto, Canada / 70s, 80s, 90s
WRG
France / 90s, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
Berlin Technikradio
Gelsenkirchen, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
Spectrum FM Costa Blanca
Alicante, Spain / 70s, 80s, 90s, Hits
Flashback 90s
Reykjavík, Iceland / 90s
Spock Rock Radio
USA / Classic Rock, 70s, 80s, 90s
Classic Alt
USA / HipHop, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Erft - Dein 90er Radio
Wesseling, Germany / 90s
Yimago Radio 3
Toronto, Canada / 80s, 70s, 90s, Disco
90FM Málaga
Malaga, Spain / 90s
Ostfriesland-Radio
Uplengen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
ENERGY Hits 90
Germany / 90s
90s
Berlin, Germany / 90s
Radio Nysa
Nysa, Poland / 70s, 80s, 90s, Hits
Radio K.W. - Dein 90er Radio
Wesel, Germany / 90s
Positively 90s
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / 90s, Pop
80s 90s super dance
Barcelona, Spain / 80s, 90s
Joe 90's
Brussels, Belgium / 90s
Radio Chemnitz - 90er XXL
Chemnitz, Germany / 90s
88.4 The Cheese
Wellington, New Zealand / 80s, 90s, Pop
CJOT Boom 99.7 FM
Ottawa, Canada / Classic Rock, 70s, 80s, 90s
Golden Oldies Hit Radio - POWER101
Paignton, United Kingdom / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Pavia+
Voghera, Italy / 90s, Pop
ASTOUNDED Old School Radio
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop

90s music: Dirty guitar sounds, wishy-washy pop and electronic sets

The 90s - the decade of self-fulfillment and emancipation. Not only did the garish and colorful fashion style at the time make this decade noticeable, the music world did too. Electronic sounds found in house and techno experienced a revival, boy bands and girl groups ruled the pop world, rock revealed itself in completely new ways and hip hop overran the music world - and all of it took place in the 90s!

The phenomenon of the boyband was already well known thanks to the Beatles, but in the 90s there was a real boom: Take That, Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC - mid tempo love songs and heartbreaking ballads alternated with cool 90s dance tracks. The boys in these bands weren’t only filling the front pages of Bravo, but also the largest concert halls in the world. On the female front, the Spice Girls were just as successful. With their first hit "Wannabe" they managed to jump right to the top of charts in 30 different countries and went on to become an integral part of the international pop music scene.

Electronic music also experienced a boom in the 90s, creeping into the music of mainstream pop artists such as in Madonna's album "Ray of Light". House and techno, in particular, developed further, establishing themselves as two of the most popular music genres in Europe. After the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War, the general feeling at the time was one of peace and new beginnings. As a result, new influences from the east mingled with western styles. Young people indulged in celebrating this new expression through outdoor raves, the largest of which came in the form of the Love Parade.