90s Radio – 1,326 Stations with Genre 90s

The Beach Radio
Clacton, United Kingdom / Rock, 70s, 80s, 90s
TheBoxFM
Oviedo, Spain / 70s, 80s, 90s, Rock
TheCommonSense
Elmwood Park, USA / Hits, 80s, 90s
The Crazy Club Radio
Bergheim, Germany / 90s, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Theen Tamil Osai
Kandy, Sri Lanka / 80s, 90s
The Hits 97.7 Christchurch
Christchurch, New Zealand / Hits, 80s, 90s, Pop
The Mix Radio Extra
London, United Kingdom / Electro, 90s, Pop
The Music Box
Colombia / Oldies, 90s, Pop, Rock
The Point
USA / Classic Rock, Rock, 90s, Alternative
The Radio 4 You
Netherlands / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
The Underground
Bowie MD, USA / Classic Rock, Rock, 90s
ANTENNE THÜRINGEN - 90er
Weimar, Germany / 90s
TO DANCE STATION
Ypres, Belgium / 80s, 90s, Electro
Todoexitosradio
Castellon, Spain / 80s, 90s, Electro, Hits
Tomic-World-Radio
Salzgitter, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Topazz FM
Paris, France / Rock, 90s, Pop
TOPi Radio
Reading, United Kingdom / 90s, Pop
TOP! Radio
Madrid, Spain / Hits, 80s, 90s
Top Trash Station
Berlin, Germany / 90s
RTI Radio Total International
Berlin, Germany / 80s, 90s
Radio Tower Berlin
Berlin, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Trabi-Sound-Express
Germany / Rock, 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio Transamericana
Bolivia / Jazz, Oldies, 80s, 90s
Treffpunkt Chatradio
Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
TrendFM
The Hague, Netherlands / 80s, Disco, Electro, 90s
TripleSRadio25
New York City, USA / HipHop, Hits, 80s, 90s
Trucker-Welle
Salzgitter, Germany / 90s, Pop, Rock, 80s
TTR-Radio
Blomberg, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Turbo-Hitradio - 90er
Arnstadt, Germany / 90s
UK Radio
Australia / Hits, 80s, 90s
Underground Connection
United Kingdom / 80s, 90s
Underground Radio
Tillsonburg, Canada / Rock, 90s
Un Hueco en el Espacio
Lima, Peru / 80s, 90s, Pop, Jazz
Universal Stereo
Bogotá, Colombia / 80s, 90s, Pop
UrbanLoungeFM
Datteln, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Utopia
Higüey, Dominican Republic / 90s
Radio Vanya 90s Радио Ваня Не лихие 90-е
St. Petersburg, Russia / 90s
Variety 90s
Norwich, United Kingdom / 90s
Variety Digital Radio Ipswich
Ipswich, Australia / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
RADIO VERONIKA BELGIUM
Belgium / Oldies, Hits, 80s, 90s
VFE Non-Stop Nineties
Brisbane, Australia / 90s, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
VIBRATION - VINTAGE
Monthey, Switzerland / Oldies, 80s, 90s
Vilassar Ràdio
Barcelona, Spain / 70s, 80s, 90s
Vintage Radio!
Buenos Aires, Argentina / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
VIPradio Eurodance
Denmark / 90s
Voltage 90
Paris, France / 90s
Radio Vox 102.9
Buenos Aires, Argentina / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
WALTS WELT
Zurich, Switzerland / 80s, Pop, Rock, 90s
WASJ - BOB-FM
Panamá, USA / 80s, 90s, Classic Rock, Hits
Radio-Wattwurm
Uedem, Germany / Pop, Rock, 80s, 90s

90s music: Dirty guitar sounds, wishy-washy pop and electronic sets

The 90s - the decade of self-fulfillment and emancipation. Not only did the garish and colorful fashion style at the time make this decade noticeable, the music world did too. Electronic sounds found in house and techno experienced a revival, boy bands and girl groups ruled the pop world, rock revealed itself in completely new ways and hip hop overran the music world - and all of it took place in the 90s!

The phenomenon of the boyband was already well known thanks to the Beatles, but in the 90s there was a real boom: Take That, Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC - mid tempo love songs and heartbreaking ballads alternated with cool 90s dance tracks. The boys in these bands weren’t only filling the front pages of Bravo, but also the largest concert halls in the world. On the female front, the Spice Girls were just as successful. With their first hit "Wannabe" they managed to jump right to the top of charts in 30 different countries and went on to become an integral part of the international pop music scene.

Electronic music also experienced a boom in the 90s, creeping into the music of mainstream pop artists such as in Madonna's album "Ray of Light". House and techno, in particular, developed further, establishing themselves as two of the most popular music genres in Europe. After the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War, the general feeling at the time was one of peace and new beginnings. As a result, new influences from the east mingled with western styles. Young people indulged in celebrating this new expression through outdoor raves, the largest of which came in the form of the Love Parade.