90s Radio – 1,326 Stations with Genre 90s

Radio For One
Germany / Rock, 90s, Pop
Radio Frecuencia FM
Benidorm, Spain / Pop, Rock, 80s, 90s
Radio fuer Freunde
Gelsenkirchen, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
Radio-FunBox
Hagen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Futuna
Ebeleben, Germany / Hits, 80s, 90s
Radio Germanus
Ratingen, Germany / Hits, 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Hagen - Dein 90er Radio
Hagen, Germany / 90s
Radio Halmstad
Halmstad, Denmark / 70s, 80s, 90s, Rock
Radio Herne - Dein 90er Radio
Herne, Germany / 90s
Radio Hitpower
Borken, Germany / Rock, 80s, Pop, 90s
Radio Hits MX
Mexico / Rock, 80s, 90s, Pop
RadioHN
Heilbronn, Germany / Rock, 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio HSK
Germany / Schlager, Electro, 90s
Radio Iddi
Baldwin Park, USA / 80s, 90s, Pop, Soul
Radio Kaarst
Kaarst, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Kiepenkerl - Dein 90er Radio
Dülmen, Germany / 90s
Radio Kinzigtal
Offenburg, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio Köln - Dein 90er Radio
Cologne, Germany / 90s
Radio Lausitz - 90er XXL
Görlitz, Germany / 90s
Radioled
Tula, Russia / Electro, 90s, Pop
Radio Leverkusen - Dein 90er Radio
Leverkusen, Germany / 90s
RÁDIO LEVE - SP/BRAZIL
Santos, Brazil / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Limón
Limoeiro Do Norte, Ghana / Rap, Bachata, 80s, 90s
Radio Livre 95
Florianopolis, Brazil / 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio Machali
Chile / Rock, 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio MED Classic Dance
Nîmes, France / Electro, 90s
RADIO MILLENIUM
Voiron, France / Hits, 80s, 90s, Funk
Radio-Mix
Vitry-sur-Seine, France / 80s, 90s, Pop
RADIO MIX 103.5
Arequipa, Peru / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio MK - Dein 90er Radio
Iserlohn, Germany / 90s
Radio MKW HitMix
Gelnhausen, Germany / Pop, Rock, 80s, 90s
Radio Mülheim - Dein 90er Radio
Mülheim, Germany / 90s
Radio-Music-Dance
Leer, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio-Mystic-Energy
Germany / Rock, 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio-Nautilus
Düsseldorf, Germany / Classic Rock, 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Neandertal - Dein 90er Radio
Mettmann, Germany / 90s
Radio NNS - NiedersachsenNightShift
Meppen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Nordfriesland
Leck, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Rádio Nostalgia Elvas
Elvas, Portugal / Oldies, 80s, 90s
Radio Oberhausen - Dein 90er Radio
Oberhausen, Germany / 90s
Radio Obozrevatel 90s Hits
Ukraine / 90s
Radio Opalys
Lumajang, France / Disco, Funk, 90s, Pop
OVERDRIVE
France / Hits, 80s, 90s
Radio Paradijs Amsterdam
Amsterdam, Netherlands / 80s, 90s
Rádio Pax Club
Brazil / Hits, 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio-PlanB
Germany / Techno, 80s, 90s, Rock
Radio PLAY 88.9 Mendoza, Argentina
Mendoza, Argentina / Hits, 90s
RADIO PSR 90er Dance
Leipzig, Germany / Electro, 90s
Radio Puerto Real
Puerto Real, Spain / Hits, 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio Punto La Radio dell'Altomilanese
Milan, Italy / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock

90s music: Dirty guitar sounds, wishy-washy pop and electronic sets

The 90s - the decade of self-fulfillment and emancipation. Not only did the garish and colorful fashion style at the time make this decade noticeable, the music world did too. Electronic sounds found in house and techno experienced a revival, boy bands and girl groups ruled the pop world, rock revealed itself in completely new ways and hip hop overran the music world - and all of it took place in the 90s!

The phenomenon of the boyband was already well known thanks to the Beatles, but in the 90s there was a real boom: Take That, Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC - mid tempo love songs and heartbreaking ballads alternated with cool 90s dance tracks. The boys in these bands weren’t only filling the front pages of Bravo, but also the largest concert halls in the world. On the female front, the Spice Girls were just as successful. With their first hit "Wannabe" they managed to jump right to the top of charts in 30 different countries and went on to become an integral part of the international pop music scene.

Electronic music also experienced a boom in the 90s, creeping into the music of mainstream pop artists such as in Madonna's album "Ray of Light". House and techno, in particular, developed further, establishing themselves as two of the most popular music genres in Europe. After the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War, the general feeling at the time was one of peace and new beginnings. As a result, new influences from the east mingled with western styles. Young people indulged in celebrating this new expression through outdoor raves, the largest of which came in the form of the Love Parade.