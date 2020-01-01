Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

90s Radio – 1,326 Stations with Genre 90s

Radio Oldies Romania
Bucarest, Romania / 80s, 90s
Old School Country
Olyphant, USA / Country, 70s, 80s, 90s
hit Oldskool
Melbourne, Australia / Hits, 90s
Radio Oldxit - Радио Олдхит
Russia / 80s, 90s
Radio L'Olgiata Goldance
Rome, Italy / 90s
ON 90s
Hof, Germany / 90s, Pop, House, R'n'B
ONDA 80 RADIO
Borgo, France / Hits, 80s, 90s
Onda Amistad
Alicante, Spain / Hits, 80s, 90s, Pop
Onda Brava
Liberia, Costa Rica / Pop, Rock, 80s, 90s
One 90's
Geneva, Switzerland / 90s
Only4U-Radio
Leverkusen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts, Techno
OnlyHit Gold
Bordeaux, France / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
ON Schlager Kult
Hof, Germany / 80s, 90s, Discofox, Schlager
Onstationradio
Valenciennes, France / Pop, Hits, 90s, Chanson
Orgánica Radio
Zapopan, Mexico / 80s, 90s, Alternative, Rock
Orient-Dream-Radio
Ebersdorf, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s
Ossi-Fun-Radio
Ascheberg, Germany / Oldies, 80s, 90s, Rock
La Otra Acera TorontoCast
Toronto, Canada / Hits, 80s, 90s
OUI FM Rock 90's
Paris, France / 90s, Rock
Our Jukebox
Belgium / 70s, 80s, 90s
Outworld Beats Radio
Lübeck, Germany / Oldies, 80s, 90s, Rock
OWOF Radio
Ypsilanti, USA / Hits, 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Oxygène Hautes Alpes
Valberg, France / 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
Pacoje Radio
France / Rap, HipHop, 90s, R'n'B
PANDARADIO
Eupen, Belgium / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Party Hit Radio
Russia / 70s, 80s, 90s
Party-of-the-Galaxy
Döbeln, Germany / 80s, 90s, Hits, Schlager
Party Radio
Sønderborg, Denmark / Hits, 80s, 90s
patricks-musikstube
Germany / Schlager, 80s, 90s, Rock
PDJ.FM Pop
Russia / Pop, 90s, Electro
People Web Radio
Itajaí, Brazil / 70s, 80s, 90s
Perfect New Country
Palma de Mallorca, Spain / Country, 70s, 90s, Rock
PheniXX
Douai, France / 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s
Pioneer FM Zlatoust 103.4
Zlatoust, Russia / 90s, Electro, Pop, Rock
Play 90's Radio
Toulouse, France / Hits, Electro, 90s, Pop
Radio Plus Głogów
Poland / 80s, 90s, Pop
La Poderosa Radio Online 90s
Bogotá, Colombia / 90s
PoP-Radio.eu
Erlangen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Por Siempre Clásicos
Buenos Aires, Argentina / Hits, 80s, 90s
Port d'Albret FM
France / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
Postaway Radio
Spain / Oldies, Punk, 90s, Rock
Power Radio
Nijmegen, Netherlands / House, 80s, 90s, Pop
Powerclub-Radio
Kiel, Germany / Electro, Top 40 & Charts, 80s, 90s
Power of Music
Holzminden, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Power-PartyBunker
Saarbrücken, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Techno, 90s, Minimal
Power-Sound-Radio
Cologne, Germany / Country, 80s, 90s, Pop
Primantenna FM
Italy / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
Promotion Team
Duisburg, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Pro Popular
Targu Jiu, Romania / Top 40 & Charts, 90s
Prysm Dance Revival
Paris, France / Electro, 90s, Pop

90s music: Dirty guitar sounds, wishy-washy pop and electronic sets

The 90s - the decade of self-fulfillment and emancipation. Not only did the garish and colorful fashion style at the time make this decade noticeable, the music world did too. Electronic sounds found in house and techno experienced a revival, boy bands and girl groups ruled the pop world, rock revealed itself in completely new ways and hip hop overran the music world - and all of it took place in the 90s!

The phenomenon of the boyband was already well known thanks to the Beatles, but in the 90s there was a real boom: Take That, Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC - mid tempo love songs and heartbreaking ballads alternated with cool 90s dance tracks. The boys in these bands weren’t only filling the front pages of Bravo, but also the largest concert halls in the world. On the female front, the Spice Girls were just as successful. With their first hit "Wannabe" they managed to jump right to the top of charts in 30 different countries and went on to become an integral part of the international pop music scene.

Electronic music also experienced a boom in the 90s, creeping into the music of mainstream pop artists such as in Madonna's album "Ray of Light". House and techno, in particular, developed further, establishing themselves as two of the most popular music genres in Europe. After the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War, the general feeling at the time was one of peace and new beginnings. As a result, new influences from the east mingled with western styles. Young people indulged in celebrating this new expression through outdoor raves, the largest of which came in the form of the Love Parade.