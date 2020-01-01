Radio Logo
90s Radio – 1,325 Stations with Genre 90s

livestream
Hamburg, Germany / 90s
LoudTime.DE
Großrückerswalde, Germany / House, Electro, 80s, 90s
lucawieczorek
Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
MAGIC Flashback
Schöneiche, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Oldies
mainradio
Germany / 90s
mala tunes
Puchheim, Austria / 80s, 90s, Pop
MANGORADIO
Quedlinburg, Germany / Pop, Oldies, 90s, Rock
mare
Mannheim, Germany / 90s
MashupFMOldie
Wasungen, Germany / Oldies, 80s, 90s
maxmusicfm
Hamburg, Germany / Hits, 80s, 90s
MegaDisco
Malaga, Spain / Oldies, Hits, 80s, 90s
mixitalo
Germany / 90s, 80s
MonTV Radio
Schwalmtal, Germany / Techno, House, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
music-corner
Germany / 90s, Alternative, World
musicfly
Berlin, Germany / 80s, 90s
MusicPowerBeatRadio
Darmstadt, Germany / Schlager, 80s, 90s
Musikwelle-Sachsen
Belgern-Schildau, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
nahimanas hexenkessel
Herne, Germany / 80s, 90s
Power-Friends-Radio
Germany / 80s, Schlager, 90s
power-partybunker
Saarbrücken, Germany / 90s
power-snake-radio
Germany / 80s, 90s, Rock'n'Roll, Pop
Power C
Dachau, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
PowerModFM
Villingen-Schwenningen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Power-Music
Vienna, Austria / Pop, Rock, 80s, 90s
powerradio
Germany / Hits, 80s, 90s, Pop
QUEERBEET OPF FM
Roding, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Schlager
Radio-Alternative-Sounds
Merzig, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio-Ballerburg
Wuppertal, Germany / Oldies, 90s, Pop, Discofox
radio-esr
Constance, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s
radio-everswinkel
Everswinkel, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Harburg
Hamburg, Germany / 80s, 90s
radio_la_la
Germany / 90s
Radio M4
Raubling, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
radioalexfm90s
Remscheid, Germany / 90s
Radio B6
Belgern-Schildau, Germany / 90s, Pop, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
radioclub67
Essen, Germany / Hits, 80s, 90s, Pop
radiofrankenmeile2
Kulmbach, Germany / Hits, 80s, 90s, Pop
The Radio Master of Titan
Germany / Hits, 80s, 90s
RadioPlayGermany
Fulda, Germany / Hits, 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
radiopyro
Münster, Germany / 90s, Drum'n'Bass
RadioRob
Gelsenkirchen, Germany / Oldies, 80s, 90s, Pop
radioSTOLBERG
Stolberg, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, R'n'B
Remember Radio
Bremen, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Rock
Retroradio
Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
RETROWELLE
Kiel, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, 70s
RTR1 - Die Powerstation
Constance, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
SaarMixRadio1
Neunkirchen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
SATzentrale
Coswig, Germany / 80s, 90s, 70s
SATzentrale Retro
Coswig, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s
schnakenmucke
Gelsenkirchen, Germany / 80s, 90s

90s music: Dirty guitar sounds, wishy-washy pop and electronic sets

The 90s - the decade of self-fulfillment and emancipation. Not only did the garish and colorful fashion style at the time make this decade noticeable, the music world did too. Electronic sounds found in house and techno experienced a revival, boy bands and girl groups ruled the pop world, rock revealed itself in completely new ways and hip hop overran the music world - and all of it took place in the 90s!

The phenomenon of the boyband was already well known thanks to the Beatles, but in the 90s there was a real boom: Take That, Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC - mid tempo love songs and heartbreaking ballads alternated with cool 90s dance tracks. The boys in these bands weren’t only filling the front pages of Bravo, but also the largest concert halls in the world. On the female front, the Spice Girls were just as successful. With their first hit "Wannabe" they managed to jump right to the top of charts in 30 different countries and went on to become an integral part of the international pop music scene.

Electronic music also experienced a boom in the 90s, creeping into the music of mainstream pop artists such as in Madonna's album "Ray of Light". House and techno, in particular, developed further, establishing themselves as two of the most popular music genres in Europe. After the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War, the general feeling at the time was one of peace and new beginnings. As a result, new influences from the east mingled with western styles. Young people indulged in celebrating this new expression through outdoor raves, the largest of which came in the form of the Love Parade.