90s Radio – 1,326 Stations with Genre 90s

Curtidores do Vinil
Brazil / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Cyber Radio
Kent, United Kingdom / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
Dance90
Bucaramanga, Colombia / 90s
Dance Anos 90's
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil / House, Electro, 90s
Dancebase-Radio
Südlohn, Germany / Trance, 90s, Pop, Rock
Dance Classic 1
Netherlands / 90s, Electro, Disco
Danceclub Radio
Zurich, Switzerland / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
U1 Dancelounge - 80er & 90er
Germany / 80s, 90s
Radio Dance Valencia
Valencia, Spain / Hits, 80s, 90s
Dance Wave Retro!
Budapest, Hungary / 90s, Electro
1 Danza FM
Valencia, Spain / Electro, Top 40 & Charts, Pop, 90s
DASH 90s
Lennestadt, Germany / 90s
Der Dudelfunk
Vienna, Austria / Oldies, Hits, 80s, 90s
DFM 90-x
Moscow, Russia / 90s
DIE NEUE 107.7 – 90er
Stuttgart, Germany / 90s
Diferente FM
Caracas, Venezuela / Hits, 70s, 80s, 90s
DIGITAL 2 (HD) The Radio From Your Génération
Rennes, France / 80s, 90s, Hits
Delux Radio
Ashford, United Kingdom / Disco, Oldies, Hits, 90s
DMAX RADIO
Angoulême, France / 70s, 80s, 90s, Schlager
Docs Radio - Your Premier 24/7 Health Radio
Naga, Philippines / Rock, 90s, Pop
Doksanlar FM - 90lisarkilar.com
Turkey / 90s
DONAU 3 FM 90er
Ulm, Germany / 90s
Radio Dorado Gold
Belgium / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Double XX
France / Techno, 90s
Dragon-Sounds
Vienna, Austria / Rock, 90s, Electro, 80s
Dynamic-radio évent
Le Mans, France / Hits, 80s, 90s, Disco
Radio Eletronica Digital Plus MS
Brazil / Electro, 90s
Radio Emozioni Live
Brussels, Belgium / Rock, 90s, Pop
Radio Emscher Lippe - Dein 90er Radio
Gelsenkirchen, Germany / 90s
Energy FM Old School Classics
London, United Kingdom / 70s, Oldies, 80s, 90s
Enjoy Fm
USA / Electro, Hits, 90s, Pop
Radio Esla
Quetzaltenango, Guatemala / 80s, 90s, Pop, Latin
Espace Girly
Lyon, France / 90s
Estacion Online Radio
Antofagasta, Chile / 70s, 80s, 90s
Estilo FM
Córdoba, Spain / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Euerwebradio
Hanover, Germany / 80s, 90s, Oldies, Rock
Europa FM Gipuzkoa
Zumarraga, Spain / Hits, 90s, Pop, Rock
Europe Gold Radio
Haaltert, Belgium / 80s, 90s
Exitos de los 60s 70s 80s 90s
Jerez de la Frontera, Spain / 70s, 80s, 90s
Exitos del Pasado
Lima, Peru / 70s, 80s, 90s, Oldies
Radio EXLEX online
Mönchengladbach, Germany / 80s, 90s
Radio Explore Online Curaçao
Willemstad, Netherlands / 90s, Pop
extra-radio
Hof, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Oldies
Extreme Hits
Italy / Rock, 80s, 90s, Pop
F2 Radio Lab
Naples, Italy / House, 80s, 90s, Pop
Fantasia-Dance-Radio
Krefeld, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Fantasy Radio
London, United Kingdom / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
Feelgood Radio
Rijswijk, Netherlands / Pop, 70s, 80s, 90s
Feierabendradio
Leverkusen, Germany / Pop, 80s, 90s, Rock
FeuchtFM
Feucht, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop

90s music: Dirty guitar sounds, wishy-washy pop and electronic sets

The 90s - the decade of self-fulfillment and emancipation. Not only did the garish and colorful fashion style at the time make this decade noticeable, the music world did too. Electronic sounds found in house and techno experienced a revival, boy bands and girl groups ruled the pop world, rock revealed itself in completely new ways and hip hop overran the music world - and all of it took place in the 90s!

The phenomenon of the boyband was already well known thanks to the Beatles, but in the 90s there was a real boom: Take That, Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC - mid tempo love songs and heartbreaking ballads alternated with cool 90s dance tracks. The boys in these bands weren’t only filling the front pages of Bravo, but also the largest concert halls in the world. On the female front, the Spice Girls were just as successful. With their first hit "Wannabe" they managed to jump right to the top of charts in 30 different countries and went on to become an integral part of the international pop music scene.

Electronic music also experienced a boom in the 90s, creeping into the music of mainstream pop artists such as in Madonna's album "Ray of Light". House and techno, in particular, developed further, establishing themselves as two of the most popular music genres in Europe. After the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War, the general feeling at the time was one of peace and new beginnings. As a result, new influences from the east mingled with western styles. Young people indulged in celebrating this new expression through outdoor raves, the largest of which came in the form of the Love Parade.