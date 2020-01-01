Radio Logo
90s Radio – 1,326 Stations with Genre 90s

Radio Blaubeuren
Blaubeuren, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Blitzmusic
Münster, Germany / 80s, 70s, 90s, Hits
Radio-Bluekimba
Eckental, Germany / 80s, 90s, 70s, Discofox
BlueNight-Radio
Austria / Schlager, 80s, 90s
B-New
Roosendaal, Netherlands / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
Best Net Radio - 90s Pop Rock
Bothell WA, USA / 90s, Rock, Pop
Best Net Radio - Alternative Rock
Bothell WA, USA / Alternative, Rock, 90s
bOp! 90s
Sydney, Australia / 90s, Pop
BRADMAN Radio
Los Angeles, USA / News-Talk, Indie, 80s, 90s
Bremen Vier Summer of the 90s
Bremen, Germany / 90s
BSR1
Düren, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Discofox
Cadena Cuscatlan 98.5 FM
San Salvador, El Salvador / 90s, Pop
Cadena Melancolia
Valencia, Spain / Rock, 80s, 90s, Pop
CAFÉ EXPRESS RADIO
Montevideo, Uruguay / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
CALM RADIO - 90's Hits
Markham, Canada / 90s
Can-And-More
Fuerteventura, Spain / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Candela Classics
Netherlands / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Carol FM
Levallois-Perret, France / 80s, 90s, Pop
Casablanca Radio
Stuttgart, Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Cassette Radio
Durban, South Africa / 70s, 80s, 90s, African
Castle Havanna 100
Remscheid, Germany / 80s, 90s, Funk, Soul
RCM - Radio Centro Marsala
Marsala, Italy / Hits, 80s, 90s
Channel80
Uelzen, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Disco
Channel X
Belgium / House, 90s
Channel Z
Cincinnati, USA / 80s, 90s
Chaos-Music-Club
Dessau, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s
Hit Radio Chassalla Mainstream
Vellmar, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Chatworx Radio
Germany / 90s, Top 40 & Charts, Pop
Chic Radio Hits
Lille, France / Hits, 70s, 80s, 90s
Chill Hits4U
Heerhugowaard, Netherlands / Top 40 & Charts, 70s, 80s, 90s
Christmas Wonderland Radio
Southlake TX, USA / 90s, Top 40 & Charts, Pop
City 80 Radio
Valencia, Spain / 80s, 90s, Hits, Pop
City Fitness Recklinghausen Radio
Recklinghausen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Clacton Radio
Civitanova Marche, United Kingdom / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
Classic 101
Mesa AZ, USA / Oldies, 80s, 90s, Schlager
Cleansing 90's
Salt Lake City UT, USA / 90s, Pop, Rock
Clock Radio
Durban, South Africa / News-Talk, Classic Rock, 80s, 90s
COCO UND JAMBO
Germany / Hits, 90s
Radio Colina Ambiental
Valparaiso, Chile / Rock, 80s, 90s, Pop
Commodexplorer
Gallardon, France / 80s, 90s
Radio Company 90
Italy / 90s
Costa Verde Web Rádio
Braga, Portugal / 80s, 90s
Crazy-Barmy-Radio
Hanover, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Crazy Bass Express
Elsdorf, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Crazy-FM
Frankfurt/Oder, Germany / Oldies, 80s, 90s, Rock
CrazyGagaRadio
Saterland, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
crazy-music-radio
Löhne, Germany / 80s, Pop, 90s, Rock
CrazyStars FM
Neuss, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Radio TV CROC Tulancingo
Mexico / 80s, 90s, Pop
Crv Vosges
Thaon-les-Vosges, France / Electro, 90s, Pop

90s music: Dirty guitar sounds, wishy-washy pop and electronic sets

The 90s - the decade of self-fulfillment and emancipation. Not only did the garish and colorful fashion style at the time make this decade noticeable, the music world did too. Electronic sounds found in house and techno experienced a revival, boy bands and girl groups ruled the pop world, rock revealed itself in completely new ways and hip hop overran the music world - and all of it took place in the 90s!

The phenomenon of the boyband was already well known thanks to the Beatles, but in the 90s there was a real boom: Take That, Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC - mid tempo love songs and heartbreaking ballads alternated with cool 90s dance tracks. The boys in these bands weren’t only filling the front pages of Bravo, but also the largest concert halls in the world. On the female front, the Spice Girls were just as successful. With their first hit "Wannabe" they managed to jump right to the top of charts in 30 different countries and went on to become an integral part of the international pop music scene.

Electronic music also experienced a boom in the 90s, creeping into the music of mainstream pop artists such as in Madonna's album "Ray of Light". House and techno, in particular, developed further, establishing themselves as two of the most popular music genres in Europe. After the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War, the general feeling at the time was one of peace and new beginnings. As a result, new influences from the east mingled with western styles. Young people indulged in celebrating this new expression through outdoor raves, the largest of which came in the form of the Love Parade.