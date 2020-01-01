Radio Logo
80s Radio – 1,993 Stations with Genre 80s

TOP 80 Radio
Lille, France / Rock, 80s, Pop
Top 80s Station
Berlin, Germany / 80s
TOP! Radio
Madrid, Spain / Hits, 80s, 90s
Top Tonic 80
Formerie, France / 80s, Hits, Pop, Rock
RTI Radio Total International
Berlin, Germany / 80s, 90s
Totally Classics Hits FM 95
Joliet, USA / 80s
Radio Tower Berlin
Berlin, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Trabi-Sound-Express
Germany / Rock, 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio-Trance-Nation
Vienna, Austria / 80s, Rock, Schlager, Trance
Radio Transamericana
Bolivia / Jazz, Oldies, 80s, 90s
Radio Traummelodie
Ulrichstein, Germany / 80s, Oldies, Schlager
Treffpunkt Chatradio
Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
TrendFM
The Hague, Netherlands / 80s, Disco, Electro, 90s
TripleSRadio25
New York City, USA / HipHop, Hits, 80s, 90s
Tropical 100 Light Dance
Freeport, USA / 80s, Pop
Trucker-Welle
Salzgitter, Germany / 90s, Pop, Rock, 80s
TTR-Radio
Blomberg, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Turbo-Hitradio - 80er
Arnstadt, Germany / 80s
TV80s.com
Prague, Czech Republic / Oldies, Hits, 80s, Pop
Radio-Twinkstar
Detmold, Germany / 80s, Electro, Rock, Trance
Twin V Radio
Colwyn Bay, United Kingdom / Rock, 80s, Metal
Titanus Hardrock Cafe - The Wolves of Odin
Remscheid, Germany / 70s, 80s, Pop, Rock
UK Radio
Australia / Hits, 80s, 90s
Underground Connection
United Kingdom / 80s, 90s
Un Hueco en el Espacio
Lima, Peru / 80s, 90s, Pop, Jazz
Universal Stereo
Bogotá, Colombia / 80s, 90s, Pop
Unlimited80s Dot Com
Santiago, Chile / 70s, 80s
urban8
United Kingdom / Rock, Electro, 80s, Pop
UrbanLoungeFM
Datteln, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Variety 80s
Birmingham, United Kingdom / Oldies, 80s, Disco, Pop
Variety Digital Radio Ipswich
Ipswich, Australia / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Variety Oldies
Birmingham, United Kingdom / Oldies, 70s, 80s
Veedelsradio
Cologne, Germany / 80s, Pop
Veronica Epic 80's
Naarden, Netherlands / 80s
RADIO VERONIKA BELGIUM
Belgium / Oldies, Hits, 80s, 90s
VIBRATION - VINTAGE
Monthey, Switzerland / Oldies, 80s, 90s
Radio Vicomté
France / 80s
Vilassar Ràdio
Barcelona, Spain / 70s, 80s, 90s
Vinil FM
Marília, Brazil / 80s, Punk, Pop, Rock
Vintage Radio!
Buenos Aires, Argentina / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Vinylkiste
Dortmund, Germany / 70s, 80s, Pop, Rock
Disco Power
Paris, France / Disco, 80s, Soul, Funk
Viva Italo Disco
Istanbul, Turkey / Electro, 80s, Disco, Pop
RADIO VIVELLART
France / 80s, Pop
Radio Vox 102.9
Buenos Aires, Argentina / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
WALTS WELT
Zurich, Switzerland / 80s, Pop, Rock, 90s
WASJ - BOB-FM
Panamá, USA / 80s, 90s, Classic Rock, Hits
Radio-Wattwurm
Uedem, Germany / Pop, Rock, 80s, 90s
Radio Wave of Music
Hollabrunn, Austria / 70s, 80s, 90s
WBTM - Big Hits 1330 AM
USA / 80s, Hits, Oldies

The Sound of the 80s

Great pop ballads, arena Rock , and the start of Techno and acid house booms - and there’s so much more that comes unter the term 80s music ! It was the decade of the super star featuring solo artists such as Madonna, Michael Jackson , Whitney Houston, Phil Collins and bands such as A-HA, U2 , Duran Duran and Depeche Mode . These names, alongside many other artists, contributed to this decade of music in such a way that its musical works continue to be listened to up to the present day.

However, not everything that was fashionable in the 1980s stood the test of time, but it was an unforgettable time full of legendary hits. One thing is for sure: it is hard to pull yourself away from the expressive nature and attraction of this genre.

The 80s were a time of change and breakthrough. Rearmament, fear of a new nuclear war and of the future, the discovery of AIDS as a contagious disease, the end of communism, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the first mobile phone and the first CD player. All these changes were directly influenced the lyrics, music, music industry and the style of this period.

Billboards were plastered with the faces of Annie Lenox, Jennifer Rush and above all Madonna, who were indisputably the iconic women of the time. Michael Jackson, Prince und David Bowie inspired the world of men with their new style and songs. Playing a prominent role at this time were New Order, Eurythmics and Culture Club, all achieving fame in the 80s.

If you just can’t get enough of this genre, and to bring the text above to life, check out 80s80s . where the 80s live on!

For more context rewind to the 70s . Or to continue the story fastforward to the 90s .