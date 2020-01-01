Radio Logo
Radio Worldtour
Hanover, Germany / Hard Rock, 80s, Rock, Metal
Radio Würfelzucker
Dortmund, Germany / Hits, 70s, 80s, Pop
Radio Wuppertal - Dein 80er Radio
Wuppertal, Germany / 80s
Radio Wurlitzer
Chillán, Chile / 80s, 90s
Radio Xis
Sorocaba, Brazil / Oldies, 70s, 80s, Ballads
Radio ZET Klasyka pop
Warsaw, Poland / 80s, 90s, Hits, Pop
Radio Zona
Valencia, Spain / 90s, Electro, 80s, Pop
Radio Zwickau - 80er Kulthits
Zwickau, Germany / 80s
Radio ZWING
Colombia / 80s, Ballads
Discoland - Radyoland
Istanbul, Turkey / 80s, 90s, Disco, Pop
Rainbow-Vibes-Melody
Recklinghausen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Chanson
Real FM
Ireland / Hits, 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
Recuerdos Retro
Santiago, Chile / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
Rede Rwr
Brazil / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Hitradio Rednitzwelle
Nuremberg, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock
relax 103 fm
Nairobi, Kenia / Hits, 80s, Soul, R'n'B
Rádio Remember FM
Setúbal, Portugal / 70s, 80s, 90s
Retro 104 Oldies & Beach
USA / Oldies, 70s, 80s
Radio RetRock
Peru / Rock, 80s, 90s, Pop
Retro Hit Radio
Auckland, New Zealand / Hits, 80s, 90s
Retro Show Radio
Baquisimeto, Venezuela / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Retrosounds Radio
London, United Kingdom / Oldies, 70s, 80s
revolvidas
Popayán, Colombia / Hits, 80s, 90s
RFC Radio
Seville, Spain / Pop, 90s, Rock, 80s
Radio Génération 33
Villenave-d'Ornon, France / Pop, Rock, 80s
Rhein-Neckar-Webradio
Frankenthal, Germany / Oldies, 80s, Pop, Rock
Rhubarb Radio
Wakefield, United Kingdom / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio-Ried
Walsrode, Germany / Pop, Electro, 80s
Rádio Ritmos
Gipuzkoa, Spain / 80s
River Radio Europa
Mannheim, Germany / Rock, 80s, Pop
Rivers of Soundz
Magdeburg, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
RJM 80
Toulouse, France / 80s
RM80
Katowice, Poland / 80s, Pop, Rock, Electro
RMS ONLINE
Portimao, Portugal / Pop, 80s, Rock, Fado
RADIO MEDITERRANEE VAR
Fréjus, France / 80s, 70s
RM WEBRADIO
Bertrix, Belgium / Hits, 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
Rock FM - 80s
Mažeikiai, Russia / Rock, 80s
rockSatelite-MadridONE
Madrid, Spain / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Rodinhas e Amigos
France / Rock, 80s, Pop
Rogos-Powerradio
Romanshorn, Switzerland / 80s, Schlager, 90s, Pop
American Classics
London, United Kingdom / Oldies, 70s, 80s
ROUGE BEST HITS 80
Le Mont-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland / 80s
Radio RPL FM
Püttlingen, Poland / Hits, 80s, 90s, Pop
RPM Oldies & Retro Hits
Córdoba, Argentina / Oldies, 80s, 90s
RPR1.Best of 80s
Ludwigshafen, Germany / 80s, Pop
rs2 80er Party
Berlin, Germany / 80s
rs2 Eat
Berlin, Germany / 80s, Pop
RTF.3 Neckar-Alb
Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
RTR 99
Rome, Italy / 80s, 90s, Pop
RTR 99 Canale Pooh
Rome, Italy / 80s, Pop

The Sound of the 80s

Great pop ballads, arena Rock , and the start of Techno and acid house booms - and there’s so much more that comes unter the term 80s music ! It was the decade of the super star featuring solo artists such as Madonna, Michael Jackson , Whitney Houston, Phil Collins and bands such as A-HA, U2 , Duran Duran and Depeche Mode . These names, alongside many other artists, contributed to this decade of music in such a way that its musical works continue to be listened to up to the present day.

However, not everything that was fashionable in the 1980s stood the test of time, but it was an unforgettable time full of legendary hits. One thing is for sure: it is hard to pull yourself away from the expressive nature and attraction of this genre.

The 80s were a time of change and breakthrough. Rearmament, fear of a new nuclear war and of the future, the discovery of AIDS as a contagious disease, the end of communism, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the first mobile phone and the first CD player. All these changes were directly influenced the lyrics, music, music industry and the style of this period.

Billboards were plastered with the faces of Annie Lenox, Jennifer Rush and above all Madonna, who were indisputably the iconic women of the time. Michael Jackson, Prince und David Bowie inspired the world of men with their new style and songs. Playing a prominent role at this time were New Order, Eurythmics and Culture Club, all achieving fame in the 80s.

If you just can’t get enough of this genre, and to bring the text above to life, check out 80s80s . where the 80s live on!

For more context rewind to the 70s . Or to continue the story fastforward to the 90s .