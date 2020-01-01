Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

80s Radio – 1,993 Stations with Genre 80s

FnF.fm
Drobeta-Turnu Severin, Norway / Rock, 80s, 90s, Pop
Focus Fantastic
Netherlands / 70s, Electro, 80s, 90s
Forever 80
Capri, Italy / Oldies, 80s, Disco
Foreverclassics 80s 90s
Córdoba, Argentina / Rock, 80s, 90s, Pop
Forever FM
Burntwood, United Kingdom / Hits, 80s, Pop
Forever FM Online
Ecuador / Rock, 80s, Pop
Formula10musicA
Murcia, Spain / 80s, 90s, Hits
Fórmula Disco Spain
Madrid, Spain / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Fort Dodge Radio
Fort Dodge IA, USA / Classic Rock, 70s, 80s
Forum - 80's
Orléans, France / 80s
FOXARENA
Berlin, Germany / 80s, 90s, Schlager, Discofox
Foxradio-Burscheid
Burscheid, Germany / Techno, 70s, 80s, 90s
Frank und Sallys Radio
Hennef, Germany / 80s, Discofox
Freaky Fun Radio
Stralsund, Germany / Techno, Electro, 80s, 90s
Radio Freccia Network
Italy / 70s, 80s
FREE FM
Madrid, Spain / Hits, 80s, 90s
Freestyle4Ever
Myrtle Beach, USA / House, 80s, 90s
Radio Frei Schnauze
Kreuzau, Germany / Rock, Schlager, 80s, Pop
100% french 80s music
Neuilly-en-Vexin, France / 80s
Fréquence ESJ Gold
Paris, France / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
FREQUENCE FUN STATION
Brussels, Belgium / Hits, Pop, 80s, 90s
Fresh FM 104.3 Aruba
Oranjestad, Netherlands / 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio FreundeWeltweit
Hamm, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock, Schlager
FSXRADIO
Germany / 80s, Top 40 & Charts, Pop, Rock
FunBeatz-Radio
Berlin, Germany / 80s, 90s, 70s, Schlager
Funky Love
Lorient, France / 80s, Funk
FunPlayRadio
Oberhausen, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager, 80s
Gallifrey Radio
Bad Pyrmont, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
GDS Mundial
Mar del Plata, Argentina / Pop, 80s
GDS Radio Programas de radio
Mar del Plata, Argentina / Rock, 80s, Pop
Geek Public Radio
Alexandria, USA / Classic Rock, 70s, 80s, Metal
GénérationHit80
Paris, France / 80s, Hits, 90s
Radio Gennesis
Copiapó, Chile / 80s
Genial-Radio
Germany / House, Rock, 80s, Pop
Radio Genova Ovest
Genova, Italy / 80s, 90s
Germanradio.info/80er
Leipzig, Germany / 80s
Germany-Stream
Soltau, Germany / 80s, Pop, Schlager
Germany-Radio International
Essen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Get Smashed Radio 1
Seattle, USA / Hits, 80s, 90s, Pop
gfm.fm The 80s
Hong Kong, China / 80s
G&G WEB RADIO
Brazil / 80s
Gigabase
Essen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, 70s
Giga FM 105.4
Ioannina, Greece / Rock, 80s, Pop
Gladbach Plus Live
Mönchengladbach, Germany / 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
Global Disco
London, United Kingdom / 80s, 90s, Electro, Disco
GLOBALradio MENDOZA
Mendoza, Argentina / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Gold FM Marina Alta Sur
Marina Alta, Spain / 80s, 90s, Electro, Pop
Gold FM Gran Canaria
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain / Oldies, 70s, 80s
Gold Radio Web
Italy / Rock, 80s, 90s, Funk
Gold Star Radio
Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s

The Sound of the 80s

Great pop ballads, arena Rock , and the start of Techno and acid house booms - and there’s so much more that comes unter the term 80s music ! It was the decade of the super star featuring solo artists such as Madonna, Michael Jackson , Whitney Houston, Phil Collins and bands such as A-HA, U2 , Duran Duran and Depeche Mode . These names, alongside many other artists, contributed to this decade of music in such a way that its musical works continue to be listened to up to the present day.

However, not everything that was fashionable in the 1980s stood the test of time, but it was an unforgettable time full of legendary hits. One thing is for sure: it is hard to pull yourself away from the expressive nature and attraction of this genre.

The 80s were a time of change and breakthrough. Rearmament, fear of a new nuclear war and of the future, the discovery of AIDS as a contagious disease, the end of communism, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the first mobile phone and the first CD player. All these changes were directly influenced the lyrics, music, music industry and the style of this period.

Billboards were plastered with the faces of Annie Lenox, Jennifer Rush and above all Madonna, who were indisputably the iconic women of the time. Michael Jackson, Prince und David Bowie inspired the world of men with their new style and songs. Playing a prominent role at this time were New Order, Eurythmics and Culture Club, all achieving fame in the 80s.

If you just can’t get enough of this genre, and to bring the text above to life, check out 80s80s . where the 80s live on!

For more context rewind to the 70s . Or to continue the story fastforward to the 90s .