Crazy 80s Radio
Panama City FL, USA / 80s, Pop, Rock
Crazy-Barmy-Radio
Hanover, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Crazy Bass Express
Elsdorf, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Crazy-FM
Frankfurt/Oder, Germany / Oldies, 80s, 90s, Rock
CrazyGagaRadio
Saterland, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
crazy-music-radio
Löhne, Germany / 80s, Pop, 90s, Rock
CrazyStars FM
Neuss, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
CRIK FM The Lynx Retro 80s
Calgary, Canada / 80s
Radio TV CROC Tulancingo
Mexico / 80s, 90s, Pop
Cruize Radio 70s
Canberra, Australia / 70s, 80s, Pop
CrushTime.FM
Fürfeld, Germany / 70s, 80s, Pop, Rock
Curtidores do Vinil
Brazil / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
CVFM Radio
Middlesbrough, United Kingdom / Hits, 80s
Cyber Radio
Kent, United Kingdom / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
Danceclub Radio
Zurich, Switzerland / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Dancefox24
Freiensteinau, Germany / Oldies, 80s, Discofox, Schlager
U1 Dancelounge - 80er & 90er
Germany / 80s, 90s
Radio Dance Valencia
Valencia, Spain / Hits, 80s, 90s
D&S Webradio
Pithiviers, France / 80s, Electro, Rock, Funk
Delta Radio Nijmegen
Nijmegen, Netherlands / 70s, 80s, Pop
Dempsey Animateur - Webradio officielle
Saint-Malo, France / Hits, 80s, Pop, Rap
Der Dudelfunk
Vienna, Austria / Oldies, Hits, 80s, 90s
Diferente FM
Caracas, Venezuela / Hits, 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Difono
Thessaloniki, Greece / 80s
DIGITAL 2 (HD) The Radio From Your Génération
Rennes, France / 80s, 90s, Hits
diis Radio
Urdorf, Switzerland / Oldies, 80s, Pop, Schlager
Dinkelwelle
Germany / Rock, 70s, 80s, Pop
Dive Bar Jukebox
Savannah, USA / 80s
DMAX RADIO
Angoulême, France / 70s, 80s, 90s, Schlager
Doctor Pundit '80s Lite Hits
Saint Paul, USA / 80s, Pop
Doctor Pundit '80s Radio
Saint Paul, USA / 80s
Doctor Pundit New Jack Central
Saint Paul, USA / 80s
Doctor Pundit Ol' Skool
Saint Paul, USA / 80s
Doctor Pundit Radio - The Big '80s
Saint Paul, USA / 80s, Pop
Doctor Pundit Yacht Rock Jams
Saint Paul, USA / Pop, R'n'B, 80s
DONAU 3 FM 80er
Ulm, Germany / Hits, 80s
Radio Dorado Gold
Belgium / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
RadioDrachenherz
Celle, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock, 70s
Radio-Drachenpower
Germany / Hits, 70s, 80s, Pop
Dragon-Sounds
Vienna, Austria / Rock, 90s, Electro, 80s
Dreagonbeat
Lotte, Germany / Rock, 80s, Pop
DRO79 Drolo Mix
USA / Oldies, 70s, 80s
Dusty Discs Radio
Vernon, Canada / Oldies, 70s, 80s
Dynamic-radio évent
Le Mans, France / Hits, 80s, 90s, Disco
EClips
France / Electro, 80s, Disco, Pop
Eder-Dampfradio
Kassel, Germany / 70s, 80s, Oldies, Pop
EldoRadio 80s
Luxembourg, Luxembourg / 80s
Emeraude 2
Saint-Malo, France / Hits, 80s, Pop, Rock
emmeradio web radio station
Anzio, Italy / 80s, Pop, Rock
Radio Emscher Lippe - Dein 80er Radio
Gelsenkirchen, Germany / 80s

The Sound of the 80s

Great pop ballads, arena Rock , and the start of Techno and acid house booms - and there’s so much more that comes unter the term 80s music ! It was the decade of the super star featuring solo artists such as Madonna, Michael Jackson , Whitney Houston, Phil Collins and bands such as A-HA, U2 , Duran Duran and Depeche Mode . These names, alongside many other artists, contributed to this decade of music in such a way that its musical works continue to be listened to up to the present day.

However, not everything that was fashionable in the 1980s stood the test of time, but it was an unforgettable time full of legendary hits. One thing is for sure: it is hard to pull yourself away from the expressive nature and attraction of this genre.

The 80s were a time of change and breakthrough. Rearmament, fear of a new nuclear war and of the future, the discovery of AIDS as a contagious disease, the end of communism, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the first mobile phone and the first CD player. All these changes were directly influenced the lyrics, music, music industry and the style of this period.

Billboards were plastered with the faces of Annie Lenox, Jennifer Rush and above all Madonna, who were indisputably the iconic women of the time. Michael Jackson, Prince und David Bowie inspired the world of men with their new style and songs. Playing a prominent role at this time were New Order, Eurythmics and Culture Club, all achieving fame in the 80s.

If you just can’t get enough of this genre, and to bring the text above to life, check out 80s80s . where the 80s live on!

For more context rewind to the 70s . Or to continue the story fastforward to the 90s .