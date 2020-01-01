Radio Logo
Top 40 & Charts Radio – 2,436 Stations with Genre Top 40 & Charts

Leaf Pile Radio Turbo
Middletown, USA / Techno, Top 40 & Charts, Indie, Metal
Letal Radio Panamá
Panama / Hits, Top 40 & Charts
Radio FM Liberdade 101.1
Patos De Minas, Brazil / Top 40 & Charts
Like Radio Herefordshire & Worcestershire
Hereford, United Kingdom / Top 40 & Charts, R'n'B
Radio Lippewelle Hamm - Dein Top40 Radio
Hamm, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
Rádio Lisboa
Lisbon, Portugal / Top 40 & Charts, Hits
LISTEN2 FM STEREO
Chaco, Argentina / Reggaeton, Latin, Salsa, Top 40 & Charts
Rádio Liz
Leiria, Portugal / Latin, Hits, Top 40 & Charts
Look FM
France / Techno, Rock, Top 40 & Charts, R'n'B
Los 40 Principales - HIT 101.7 FM
Santiago, Chile / Hits, Pop, Reggaeton, Top 40 & Charts
Loud Radio 88.8 FM
Trikala, Greece / Top 40 & Charts
Love Radio Moskau - Top 40
Moscow, Russia / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Luceverde Radio
Rome, Italy / Top 40 & Charts, Pop
Luhe-Hit-Radio
Winsen (Luhe), Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
M 71 radio
Préporché, France / Chillout, Electro, Hits, Top 40 & Charts
macjingle Todays Best
Vienna, Austria / Pop, Top 40 & Charts, Electro
Radio Macomer Centrale
Macomer, Italy / Top 40 & Charts
Magia 104.3
San Francisco, USA / Hits, Pop, Latin, Top 40 & Charts
Magic-Dreamworld-Radio
Detmold, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Magic Firebird
Bremervörde, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Pop, Gothic, Rock
Magic 102.9 FM
Aba, Nigeria / Top 40 & Charts
MAGIC RADIO FM
Maracay, Venezuela / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Magicstar Greece
Athens, Greece / Electro, Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Magischer Feenstaub
Borgentreich, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
Rádio Mais Oeste
Caldas da Rainha, Portugal / Top 40 & Charts, Hits
Malvisi Network
Italy / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Mania
Velletri, Italy / Electro, Top 40 & Charts
MARCOENSE FM
Marco de Canaveses, Portugal / Top 40 & Charts, Hits
Radio Maricel 107.8 FM
Sitges, Spain / Top 40 & Charts, Pop, Rock
Marile-Funradio.com
Prohn, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Pop, Rock
Mas Musica FM
Spain / Electro, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Massive Dance Radio
Melbourne, Australia / Top 40 & Charts, Electro, House, Pop
Rádio Matosinhos Online
Matosinhos, Portugal / Top 40 & Charts, Hits
maxximum oxyclub
Sainte-Gemmes-sur-Loire, France / Hits, Electro, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
MAXXI ONE
France / Pop, Top 40 & Charts, Hits
FM Maza
San Miguel, Argentina / Hits, Pop, Reggaeton, Top 40 & Charts
Mažeikiu Aidas
Lithuania / Top 40 & Charts
Los Megaexitos
Madrid, Spain / Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Mein Lieblingsradio
Nuremberg, Germany / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
MEINSFM
Vienna, Austria / Oldies, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Menergy
Albi, France / Top 40 & Charts, Hits, Pop
Metro FM
Johannesburg, South Africa / Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Metro HITS Radio
Sofia, Bulgaria / Hits, Top 40 & Charts
Metrum Radio
Bandung, Indonesia / Top 40 & Charts
MFYS528 - Music For Your Soul
Toronto, Canada / Oldies, Pop, R'n'B, Top 40 & Charts
M!CK's MiX RADiO
Dallas, USA / Electro, Rock, R'n'B, Top 40 & Charts
Microssilon Radio TV
Essex, USA / Top 40 & Charts
Miezen Club
Wiesbaden, Germany / Electro, Top 40 & Charts
MIG.FM
Hamburg, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Electro, Pop
MiineFM
Belgium / Pop, Top 40 & Charts