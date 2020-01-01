Radio Logo
Techno Radio – 738 Stations with Genre Techno

diamond
Germany / Techno
DiscoMixRadio
Halle, Germany / Discofox, Techno, Disco, Pop
Dj FJ Radio
Kaiserslautern, Germany / Techno
dj-hdready
Weimar, Germany / Techno, Minimal
djp
Neumarkt, Germany / Techno
DJ Zeitgeist
Brunswick, Germany / Techno, Pop, R'n'B, Rock
DMlive - Dance Music
Schwabsoien, Germany / Hits, Electro, House, Techno
dorfmonauten
Elsnig, Germany / Techno
doualaradio
Ravensburg, Germany / Techno, Electro
drem
Germany / Techno
drizzly
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / House, Techno, Trance
dyhntastic
Germany / Techno, House
electronicbeats
Halle (Saale), Germany / Electro, Techno, House
elektrobude
Essen, Germany / Techno
energyfun
Südbrookmerland, Germany / Techno, Electro, House
eventarena-hells_gate
Redefin, Germany / Techno
eversound.fm
Wachau, Germany / 80s, Pop, Techno, Trance
exo_breed
Germany / Techno
fatamorgana
Leipzig, Germany / Techno
fbradio
Germany / Pop, Techno
Fightfm
Germany / Techno
foxco-radio
Leipzig, Germany / Techno
freestyleradio01
Germany / Techno
FunBaseFM
Wolfenbüttel, Germany / Techno, 80s, 90s, Electro
germanfm
Hamburg, Germany / Techno
Gestört leider geil
Krefeld, Germany / Techno, Rock, Pop
Halloween Hit Radio
Mindelheim, Germany / Techno, Pop, Alternative, Rock
HandsUpLovers
Aachen, Germany / Techno
hardcoremusik
Germany / Techno
Dark-core-base Hardstream
Wesel, Germany / Techno, Drum'n'Bass, Electro
hardstyleLEGION
Elchingen, Germany / Techno, Electro, Drum'n'Bass
hatdtekkradio
Eberdingen, Germany / Techno
hechtsuppe
Stuttgart, Germany / Electro, House, Techno
herbstein
Germany / Techno
herzblutradiocolognelive
Cologne, Germany / Techno
Hitradio-Recke
Recke, Germany / Techno, Rock, Electro, Pop
hobby dj wijo
Germany / Techno
HopRadio
Nuremberg, Germany / Techno, House, Electro
hosting-a-d2019
Germany / Techno, Electro
iamthedj_radio
Leipzig, Germany / Electro, House, Minimal, Techno
inspirationofsounds
Gifhorn, Germany / House, Techno
itsours
Leipzig, Germany / Minimal, Techno
jonathan
Germany / Techno
joystyle radio germany
Holzwickede, Germany / Techno
korepower
Germany / Techno
Kuhstall-Kaldauen
Siegburg, Germany / Techno, Pop, Rock, Schlager
lagunas-no-copyright-music
Osterburg, Germany / Techno
Light and Storm Music
Germany / Electro, Techno, Trance, House
listentomusicgoodvibes
Berlin, Germany / Techno
LU!FM
Ludwigsfeld, Germany / Techno, Pop

The Best Techno Web Radio Stations

Today the techno scene has made itself at home all around the World. The best techno clubs can be found in Berlin, London, Madrid, Singapore, Brazil and of course, Ibiza. In addition, the great outdoors is often the venue for festivals, raves and parties such as Nature One and the Street Parade, tying techno fans to the dance floor all day and night.

When the machine learned to party

The musical pioneers of techno would never have thought that one day more than 1,5 million people would be partying in the middle of Berlin on the Love Parade. One of the most important foundation bands of this genre was without doubt the German band Kraftwerk, who were regarded as founders of electropop. Their sound made a lasting impression on DJs and producers around the World. Their band members weren’t only musicians, but also researchers and hobbyists who were constantly expanding the techno tech options available to them. The DJ Afrika Bambataa was the first to lay down the sound of Kraftwerk on the dance floor with his hit “Planet Rock”. What came next was a creative explosion as Juan Atkins, Derrick May and Kevin Saunderson brought Detroit techno into being, acid house became a hugely popular, and a flourishing techno scene developed around the World. All of these different niches are united under the collective term, techno.

Today there is an unbelievably wide spectrum of techno styles that all carry their own name. From minimal, techno house music (tech house) and trance to hands up and jumpstyle. However, all these styles have one thing in common: It is all about the collective experience on the dance floor. Many party-goers will rave for hours to the sound of a live DJ mix, while forgetting the everyday worries of life. It just doesn’t matter whether the rave takes place in an old warehouse, on the street or in a club.

If techno’s first home is on the dance floor, then its second is on web radio. Countless internet radio stations from all corners of the world play out the best DJ sets from techno artists such as Carl Cox, Julian Jeweil, Joseph Capriati, Dave Clarke, Adam Beyer and exclusive playlists around the clock to constantly provide those feel-good vibes.