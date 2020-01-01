Radio Logo
Soul Radio – 564 Stations with Genre Soul

Boogaloo Radio
London, United Kingdom / Indie, Alternative, Punk, Soul
BordoFM
Bruges, Belgium / HipHop, Pop, Rock, Soul
BOUNCEOUTRADIO.COM
San Antonio, USA / HipHop, Reggae, R'n'B, Soul
A Bowl of Soul A Mixed Stew of Soul Music
New York City, USA / Jazz, Soul, R'n'B
Bridge Radio 98.7fm Asaba
Asaba, Nigeria / HipHop, Pop, Soul, R'n'B
BRJP Radio
London, Hungary / Pop, Jazz, Rock, Soul
Brum Radio
Birmingham, United Kingdom / Electro, Funk, Soul
By The Grace Radio
South Africa / Christian Music, Soul
CAB Muzik Radio
Orlando, USA / House, Jazz, Reggae, Soul
Capital Jazz Lounge
USA / Jazz, Soul
Radio Caprice - Soul/Neo Soul
Russia / Soul
Castle Havanna 100
Remscheid, Germany / 80s, 90s, Funk, Soul
Chiambretti Music
Italy / Jazz, Chillout, Soul, Swing
chillectro beats
Berlin, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B, Soul, Motown
Coastline
Netherlands / Disco, Soul, Funk
Como The Beat
Panama City, Panama / Rap, HipHop, Soul, R'n'B
COOLZONE WEB RADIO
Italy / Jazz, Funk, Soul, R'n'B
DASH Bump & Grind
Lennestadt, Germany / R'n'B, Soul
DASH Moonlight
Lennestadt, Germany / R'n'B, Chillout, Soul
DASH What The Funk
Lennestadt, Germany / Funk, R'n'B, Soul
Deep House Network
Landau, Germany / Electro, House, Soul
Deep Motion FM
Montreal, Canada / House, Electro, Chillout, Soul
Def Beat Radio
Berlin, Germany / HipHop, Rap, Funk, Soul
Def Frenchies Radio
Bordeaux, France / HipHop, R'n'B, Soul, Funk
Disco Sender
Karlsruhe, Germany / Disco, Funk, Motown, Soul
DNAradio.net
New York City, USA / HipHop, Pop, R'n'B, Soul
DPS Soul
Columbus, USA / R'n'B, Soul, Jazz, Funk
D-TWO
Hasselt, Belgium / Indie, Pop, Jazz, Soul
dublab.de
Cologne, Germany / Ambient, Electro, Soul, Dub
DUEN RADIO
Stavanger, Norway / Top 40 & Charts, Hits, Pop, Soul
Easy City Radio
Douglasville, USA / Soul, R'n'B
Eko Atlanta Radio
Atlanta, USA / Reggae, Soul
Elwai Centre
London, United Kingdom / Soul, R'n'B
Energy Web Radio
Valletta, Malta / Top 40 & Charts, Pop, Rock, Soul
Enterprise-Radio
Bremerhaven, Germany / 80s, Funk, Soul
Eugeradio
Flint MI, USA / R'n'B, Soul, Funk, Motown
FantasticRadioUK
London, United Kingdom / African, Soul
Funk 42
London, United Kingdom / Disco, Funk, Soul
Funkstar Radio
Prague, Czech Republic / Disco, Funk, Soul, R'n'B
FunkyBand Radio
Vélizy-Villacoublay, France / HipHop, Funk, Soul, R'n'B
FUNXOUL
Paris, France / Soul, Funk
Radio GALAXIE
France / Rock, Soul, Pop
Galaxy Music
Spain / Jazz, Easy Listening, Soul
radiogaleyhaymtihon
Israel / Soul
Radio Gong 96.3 - München grooved
Munich, Germany / Funk, Soul
radio Gong 96.3 - Relaxed
Munich, Germany / Chillout, Funk, Soul
Good Groove Radio
Barnsley, United Kingdom / House, Soul
GoodMixRadio
Bordeaux, France / Pop, Rock, Soul, Funk
Good'O Soul Channel
New York City, USA / Soul, R'n'B, Gospel
GOOISCH MUSIC
Hilversum, Netherlands / Soul, Top 40 & Charts