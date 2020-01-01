Radio Logo
Schlager Radio – 1,225 Stations with Genre Schlager

SmileFoxRadio
Germany / Discofox, Pop, Schlager
S-Music
Hasselt, Belgium / Schlager
SONIOX RADIO 24
Munich, Germany / Hits, Schlager
Soundbeatz-Radio
Essen, Germany / Techno, Trance, Pop, Schlager
SoundBoxRadio
Berlin, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Soundbude-FM - Frisch & Musikalisch
Bad Gandersheim, Germany / 80s, 90s, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
Sound-of-Galaxy
Bacaxá, Germany / Hits, Schlager
Spass-Musik-Radio
Oberwesel, Germany / Discofox, Schlager, Pop, Rock
SpassRadio24
Michelstadt, Germany / Rock, Schlager, 80s, Pop
special-sound-radio
Groß-Umstadt, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager
SpeedyRadio
Gemert, Netherlands / Country, 80s, Schlager, German Folklore
SPT Radio Mit Herz
Zirndorf, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Squaws-Dance-Saloon
Herne, Germany / 80s, 90s, Hits, Schlager
Starlinerevolution
Castrop-Rauxel, Germany / Trance, Pop, Rock, Schlager
sternchen-himmel-radio
Mülheim, Germany / Rock, Schlager, Pop
Sternenfeuer-Radio
Krems, Austria / Discofox, Oldies, Schlager
Radio Sternenstadt
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / 70s, Pop, Discofox, Schlager
Radio-Sternentor
Magdeburg, Germany / Pop, Discofox, Rock, Schlager
Sternschnuppenradio
Wunstorf, Germany / Schlager
Store of Music
Wolfenbüttel, Germany / Rock, Schlager, Gothic, Discofox
Studio Aktiv - Hits für Alle
Breddenberg, Germany / 80s, Schlager, 90s, Disco
SU FM
Geraardsbergen, Belgium / Electro, Oldies, Schlager
Sunrise-Radio
Steinhagen, Germany / Pop, 70s, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
Sunshine-Galaxy-Radio
Krefeld, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
Superclub-Radio
Essen, Germany / Electro, Pop, Schlager
SWR4 RP - Schlagerstars
Baden-Baden, Germany / Podcast, Schlager
Tanzbar-Night
Schneverdingen, Germany / Discofox, Pop, Schlager
Radio-Tanzscheune
Visselhövede, Germany / 80s, 90s, Discofox, Schlager
Radiotb14-FM
Wuppertal, Germany / Pop, Schlager
Test28
Germany / Schlager
Test31
Germany / Schlager
The-Blackdragon-Radio
Sömmerda, Germany / Techno, Electro, Schlager, Pop
The Crazy Club Radio
Bergheim, Germany / 90s, Pop, Rock, Schlager
The German Radio
Palo Alto, USA / 80s, Pop, Schlager, Rock
The Music of Road
Germany / Country, Pop, Rock, Schlager
the-sound-of-moments
Bad Sooden-Allendorf, Germany / Rock, Electro, Schlager
Time Radio
Bergheim, Germany / Pop, Oldies, Schlager
Tirolia-Express
Kerkrade, Netherlands / Schlager
Titanic-Ufo
Niederkassel, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager
TMR-Radio.de
Erfurt, Germany / House, Pop, Rock, Schlager
RadioTotalCrazy.de
Leer, Germany / Country, Discofox, Oldies, Schlager
Radio Trallacity
Neuss, Germany / Country, Schlager, Pop
Radio-Trance-Nation
Vienna, Austria / 80s, Rock, Schlager, Trance
Radio Traummelodie
Ulrichstein, Germany / 80s, Oldies, Schlager
Trot Coffeshop
Seoul, South Korea / Schlager
Turbo-Hitradio - Schlager
Arnstadt, Germany / Schlager
Uldash FM Радио Юлдаш
Ufa, Russia / Traditional, Hits, Schlager
Unzmarkt-Frauenburg LIVE
Unzmarkt-Frauenburg, Austria / Oldies, Schlager, Hits, Pop
Utas Fanradio
Germany / Rock, Oldies, Schlager, Pop
VDJAW Mainstream
Berlin, Germany / Disco, Discofox, Pop, Schlager

"Marmor, Stein und Eisen bricht" but German schlagers will never end

Good hits: catchy lyrics – that are sometimes funny, sometimes a bit sentimental – and harmonious melodies make popular songs that wedge themselve into your head. Whether from the United States, France, Italy or Scandinavia, international artists have flooded the market with German schlager lyrics since the early '60s: with Peggy March, Nana Mouskouri and Connie Francis, all of them have sung at least one duet. After Drafi Deutscher, the German schlagers kept coming with Udo Jürgens, Peter Maffay, Cindy & Bert, Andrea Jürgens and many others. The genre continues to expand, following the signs of the times.

Even Elvis was fascinated by the beauty of folk songs. Memorablyl, he sang "Muss i denn, Muss i denn zum Staedele hinaus" in the song "Wooden Heart". Where would we be without Maffay's "über sieben Brücken" ("Seven Bridges")? That's why there are also a few stations perfect for schlager lovers at radio.net. Whether they're international hits from the early days, classic German schlagers, or the latest hits, there's a flavor for every taste.