Schlager Radio – 1,225 Stations with Genre Schlager

Radyo Klasik FM 91.5
Anse-à-Galets, Haiti / Pop, Rock, Schlager, Zouk and Tropical
Radio-RBS-Mama
Germany / Rock, Oldies, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
RCR - Radio fürs Ruhrgebiet
Castrop-Rauxel, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager
Red Diamond Palast
Ludwigshafen, Germany / Schlager, Pop
Rheinerft-Radio
Cologne, Germany / Pop, Schlager, Oldies
RHP - Lavanttal
St. Andrä, Austria / Discofox, German Folklore, Pop, Schlager
Rhythmus Of The World
Berlin, Germany / Electro, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Rogos-Powerradio
Romanshorn, Switzerland / 80s, Schlager, 90s, Pop
RPR1.Pappnasen-Playlist
Ludwigshafen, Germany / Schlager
RPR1.Schlagerklassiker
Ludwigshafen, Germany / Schlager
RTI Såksesch Radio
Bad Tabarz, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
RTV Arnhem
Arnhem, Netherlands / Oldies, Schlager
RTV Schlagerbox
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Schlager, Discofox
Ruhrpott-Magie
Duisburg, Germany / Pop, Rock, Oldies, Schlager
RWB971
Germany / 80s, Pop, Discofox, Schlager
RWWO
Porta Westfalica, Germany / Schlager
S4-Radio ELEVEN
Dortmund, Germany / Schlager
S4-Radio FOUR
Dortmund, Germany / Schlager
Radio-Saarstern
Schwalbach, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
Sachsens-Dance-Radio
Zwickau, Germany / Schlager, 70s, 80s, 90s
Sallys Radio Club
Hennef, Germany / 80s, Pop, Schlager
SchlagerBeat-Hamburg
Hamburg, Germany / Schlager
Schlagerdream
Schleching, Germany / 70s, 80s, Discofox, Schlager
Schlagerhits24
Düren, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
Schlagerlawine24
Dortmund, Germany / Schlager
Schlagerlovers
Isernhagen, Germany / Schlager
Schlagermöwe-Emden
Emden, Germany / Country, 80s, 90s, Schlager
Radio Schlagerparadies - Frisch gepresst
Kleinblittersdorf, Germany / Schlager
Radio Schlagerparadies - Hitmix der Nacht
Kleinblittersdorf, Germany / Hits, Schlager
Schlagerperle
Stolberg, Germany / Discofox, Pop, Schlager, 80s
Schlagerradio Florida
Lehigh Acres, USA / Schlager
SchlagerRadio.FM
Aachen, Germany / Discofox, Schlager
Schlager Radio B2
Berlin, Germany / Schlager
Schlagerstationen
Stockholm, Sweden / Schlager
Schlager time
Latvia / Schlager
Schlagerzender
Belgium / Schlager
Radio Schlothauer
Hagen, Germany / Schlager
Schwany2 Schlager Radio
Germany / Oldies, Schlager
Schwany Weihnachtsradio
Germany / Schlager, German Folklore, Traditional
Radio-Schwung
Balatonkeresztúr, Hungary / Oldies, Schlager, German Folklore, Pop
Webradioscout24 - Schlager Hitradio
Weissach im Tal, Germany / Schlager
Sépia Méditérrannée
France / Chanson, Traditional, Schlager
sfr-radiogalaxy
Viersen, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager, Techno
Shadow-Night-Radio
Berlin, Germany / Schlager
Radio - Silbersee
Germany / Schlager, Pop
Radio Silvermoon
Hamburg, Germany / Techno, Rock, Schlager
Silverstar-Radio
Germany / Oldies, Country, Schlager
SKY RADIO FM
Lüdenscheid, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Schlager
SLMM
Bippen, Germany / Hits, Pop, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
Slonskie Radio Hitmix
Sztum, Poland / World, Disco, Schlager

"Marmor, Stein und Eisen bricht" but German schlagers will never end

Good hits: catchy lyrics – that are sometimes funny, sometimes a bit sentimental – and harmonious melodies make popular songs that wedge themselve into your head. Whether from the United States, France, Italy or Scandinavia, international artists have flooded the market with German schlager lyrics since the early '60s: with Peggy March, Nana Mouskouri and Connie Francis, all of them have sung at least one duet. After Drafi Deutscher, the German schlagers kept coming with Udo Jürgens, Peter Maffay, Cindy & Bert, Andrea Jürgens and many others. The genre continues to expand, following the signs of the times.

Even Elvis was fascinated by the beauty of folk songs. Memorablyl, he sang "Muss i denn, Muss i denn zum Staedele hinaus" in the song "Wooden Heart". Where would we be without Maffay's "über sieben Brücken" ("Seven Bridges")? That's why there are also a few stations perfect for schlager lovers at radio.net. Whether they're international hits from the early days, classic German schlagers, or the latest hits, there's a flavor for every taste.