Schlager Radio – 1,225 Stations with Genre Schlager

Music for Ever
Halberstadt, Germany / Schlager, Pop
Radio-Music-Road
Hürth, Germany / Pop, R'n'B, Rock, Schlager
Radio-Musikexpress
Rheine, Germany / Pop, Schlager, Electro
Radio-Musikfreunde
Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Radio Neandertal - Dein Schlager Radio
Mettmann, Germany / Schlager
Radio-NFE
Weinbach, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Radio-Niki-Dance
Wuppertal, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Norder Welle
Norden, Germany / Schlager, Pop, Discofox, Rock
RadioNR1
Gladbeck, Germany / Oldies, Discofox, Rock, Schlager
Radio Oberhausen - Dein Schlager Radio
Oberhausen, Germany / Schlager
Radio Ohrwurm
Wolnzach, Germany / Discofox, Pop, Oldies, Schlager
Radio Olymp FM
Greifswald, Germany / Electro, Schlager, Pop
Radio Orbis
Switzerland / Country, Schlager, 80s, Pop
Radio Ostschweiz
Switzerland / Country, Schlager
Radio Osttirol
Lienz, Austria / German Folklore, Schlager
Radiopalast
Neumünster, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
Radio Paloma 106 FM
Poppel, Belgium / Electro, Schlager
Radio Paloma - Weihnachtsschlager (X-MAS)
Berlin, Germany / Schlager
Radio Partywelle
Düsseldorf, Germany / Hits, Schlager
Radio-Pfalz
Germany / Rock, Schlager, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Power Beat
Dortmund, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager, Trance
Radio-Red-Devil
Berlin, Germany / Techno, Oldies, Schlager
Radio Regenbogen - Schlager
Mannheim, Germany / Schlager
Radio Rein
Urnäsch, Switzerland / Schlager, German Folklore
radiorennsalami
Lengerich, Germany / Schlager, Pop, Discofox
Radio-Rheinland
Germany / Rock, Oldies, Schlager, Pop
Radio RST - Dein Schlager Radio
Steinfurt, Germany / Schlager
Radio Rur - Dein Schlager Radio
Düren, Germany / Schlager
Radio-Sachsen-Palast
Dresden, Germany / Techno, Rock, Pop, Schlager
Radio-Sachsenwind
Grünhain-Beierfeld, Germany / Hits, Schlager, Discofox
Radio Salü Urlaubsradio
Saarbrücken, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
Radio Sauerland - Dein Schlager Radio
Meschede, Germany / Schlager
RadioSelection
Plauen, Germany / House, Schlager, Pop
Radio Sevendays
Bad Münstereifel, Germany / Schlager, Disco
Radio Siegen - Dein Schlager Radio
Siegen, Germany / Schlager
Radiosl
Lindlar, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
Radio Suedheide
Eschede, Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s, Schlager
Radio-Sunshine-Hamm
Hamm, Germany / Rock, Schlager, Pop
Radio Team Spirit
Dornburg-Camburg, Germany / Techno, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Radio Techno Mix
Elsdorf, Germany / Hits, Pop, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Unterfranken
Krombach, Germany / Schlager
Radio Vest - Dein Schlager Radio
Recklinghausen, Germany / Schlager
Radio VHR
Weissach im Tal, Germany / Pop, Schlager, Rock
Radio Vreden
Vreden, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Radio-Vulkan
Attendorn, Germany / Electro, Discofox, Rock, Schlager
Radio Wattenscheid Eins
Bochum, Germany / Country, Discofox, Pop, Schlager
Radiowelle Pirna
Pirna, Germany / Hits, Schlager
Radio WMW - Dein Schlager Radio
Borken, Germany / Schlager
Radio Wuppertal - Dein Schlager Radio
Wuppertal, Germany / Schlager
Radio Zwei
Berlin, Germany / Hits, Pop, Rock, Schlager

"Marmor, Stein und Eisen bricht" but German schlagers will never end

Good hits: catchy lyrics – that are sometimes funny, sometimes a bit sentimental – and harmonious melodies make popular songs that wedge themselve into your head. Whether from the United States, France, Italy or Scandinavia, international artists have flooded the market with German schlager lyrics since the early '60s: with Peggy March, Nana Mouskouri and Connie Francis, all of them have sung at least one duet. After Drafi Deutscher, the German schlagers kept coming with Udo Jürgens, Peter Maffay, Cindy & Bert, Andrea Jürgens and many others. The genre continues to expand, following the signs of the times.

Even Elvis was fascinated by the beauty of folk songs. Memorablyl, he sang "Muss i denn, Muss i denn zum Staedele hinaus" in the song "Wooden Heart". Where would we be without Maffay's "über sieben Brücken" ("Seven Bridges")? That's why there are also a few stations perfect for schlager lovers at radio.net. Whether they're international hits from the early days, classic German schlagers, or the latest hits, there's a flavor for every taste.