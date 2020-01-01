Radio Logo
Schlager Radio – 1,225 Stations with Genre Schlager

Mandy-Tanzpalast
Nieheim, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Mausi-Dance-Radio
Essen, Germany / Techno, 80s, 90s, Schlager
Maxis-Hitradio
Drochtersen, Germany / Pop, Hits, Discofox, Schlager
MDR SACHSEN-ANHALT Dessau
Dessau, Germany / Oldies, 80s, 90s, Schlager
MDR SCHLAGERWELT Sachsen-Anhalt
Erfurt, Germany / Schlager
Megapark Beach Radio
Wetter, Germany / Schlager
MegaSoundRadio
Bergheim, Germany / HipHop, House, Pop, Schlager
MegasternRadio
Wuppertal, Germany / Rock, Schlager, Pop
Melodydream-Radio
Bremen, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager, Metal
Melody Flash Radio
Alsdorf, Germany / Pop, Oldies, Schlager
Memoriesradio Florida
Lehigh Acres, USA / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Memory Lane - Club Radio
Germany / R'n'B, Rock'n'Roll, Schlager
mingradio
Bergisch Gladbach, Germany / Oldies, Schlager
Moments of Magics
Germany / Rock, Trance, Oldies, Schlager
Radio Moselkracher
Konz, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Discofox, Pop, Schlager
Müritzradio
Waren (Müritz), Germany / Discofox, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Multikulti Radio
Duisburg, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock, Schlager
musicdream-radio
Drochtersen, Germany / 80s, Pop, Discofox, Schlager
MusicFun.FM
Barsinghausen, Germany / Gothic, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Hotmix-Gaga-Radio
Switzerland / Trance, Schlager, Pop, Discofox
Music Sound Radio
Rödinghausen, Germany / Electro, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Music-Tempel
Velbert, Germany / Rock, Schlager, Pop
MusikHitMix
Gotha, Germany / Rock, Schlager, Pop
Musikkaennchen
Klagenfurt, Austria / 80s, 90s, Schlager, German Folklore
Musik-Tempel2010
sankt augustin, Germany / Country, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Radio Musiktruhe - Best of Musik
Berlin, Germany / Oldies, Country, Alternative, Schlager
Myhitmusic - LEAs FOX
Hanover, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
My Hitradio24
Lennestadt, Germany / Pop, Schlager, 80s, Rock
NDR 1 Niedersachen TOP 15 Hitparade
Hanover, Germany / Schlager
Radio-Nevermind
Germany / Pop, Techno, Schlager
NE-WS 89.4 - Dein Schlager Radio
Neuss, Germany / Schlager
Night-Dragon-Radio
Berlin, Germany / Techno, Pop, Discofox, Schlager
Radio-Night-Rider
Wuppertal, Germany / Rock, 80s, Schlager, Pop
night-world-radio
Bad Kreuznach, Germany / Trance, Pop, Electro, Schlager
Noël Web Radio
Paris, France / Schlager
Nonstop Musik - Jukebox - Kreuzberg Swiss
Switzerland / Hits, Schlager, Pop
Radio Northsea Music Waves
Middelkerke, Belgium / Rock, Hits, Pop, Schlager
Nord - Ostseestrandradio - Das Original
Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager
Nostalgie Tous les Tubes Tous les Styles
Paris, France / Schlager
NRWwelle
Cologne, Germany / Chillout, Schlager
Nordthüringer Radio
Bleicherode, Germany / Schlager
OKÉ FM
Aalburg, Netherlands / Pop, Schlager
Olafs-Michas-Musikoase
Krefeld, Germany / Rock, Schlager, 80s, Pop
Ollis Webradio
Berlin, Germany / Schlager
ON Deutsch Pop
Hof, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager, Ballads
One Vision Radio
Riegelsberg, Germany / Pop, Hits, Schlager
Only4you Radio
Dortmund, Germany / Pop, Schlager, Techno
ON Party
Hof, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
ON Schlager Gold
Hof, Germany / Oldies, Schlager
ON Schlager Kult
Hof, Germany / 80s, 90s, Discofox, Schlager

"Marmor, Stein und Eisen bricht" but German schlagers will never end

Good hits: catchy lyrics – that are sometimes funny, sometimes a bit sentimental – and harmonious melodies make popular songs that wedge themselve into your head. Whether from the United States, France, Italy or Scandinavia, international artists have flooded the market with German schlager lyrics since the early '60s: with Peggy March, Nana Mouskouri and Connie Francis, all of them have sung at least one duet. After Drafi Deutscher, the German schlagers kept coming with Udo Jürgens, Peter Maffay, Cindy & Bert, Andrea Jürgens and many others. The genre continues to expand, following the signs of the times.

Even Elvis was fascinated by the beauty of folk songs. Memorablyl, he sang "Muss i denn, Muss i denn zum Staedele hinaus" in the song "Wooden Heart". Where would we be without Maffay's "über sieben Brücken" ("Seven Bridges")? That's why there are also a few stations perfect for schlager lovers at radio.net. Whether they're international hits from the early days, classic German schlagers, or the latest hits, there's a flavor for every taste.