Schlager Radio – 1,225 Stations with Genre Schlager

radiobesigheim
Besigheim, Germany / Schlager
radiobestmusic
Essen, Germany / Pop, Electro, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
radiobethel
Germany / Schlager
radiodiebach
Bingen, Germany / Schlager, Pop, Rock
Radio Ederwellen
Germany / Discofox, Oldies, Schlager, German Folklore
radioella
Helmstedt, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager
Radio Fantastic
Germany / Oldies, Hits, Schlager
Radio Fettehenne
Leverkusen, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Radio GoldStar
Germany / Schlager
Radio Italia Stoccarda
Böblingen, Germany / 80s, Pop, Latin, Schlager
radiokreisdiepholz
Diepholz, Germany / Schlager, Pop
Radiolauscher
Geseke, Germany / Schlager
radiolovesound
Aachen, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager, Ballads
Radio-Marita
Hagen, Germany / Hits, Discofox, Rock, Schlager
radiomelodyfire
Germany / Schlager
radio.null6
Halle (Saale), Germany / Pop, Schlager, Oldies, Country
radiopcm
Germany / Schlager
Radio RockHarder
Hamburg, Germany / Hits, Rock, Schlager
RadioRodewisch
Auerbach, Germany / Schlager, Pop
radioropamst
Germany / Schlager
radiorpm1-schlager
Wallsbüll, Germany / Schlager
radioschinner
Oelsnitz, Germany / Schlager
radioschlaerpara
Karstädt, Germany / Schlager
radiospeedway
Germany / Schlager
RadioStarflair
Germany / Schlager
radiosunshinemusik
Bochum, Germany / Schlager
radiowelle-deutschland
Bochum, Germany / Schlager
radiowizz
Germany / Schlager
radio_dj_charly_no1
Mönchengladbach, Germany / Schlager
rado
Walkringen, Switzerland / Schlager
reisfeldzwei
Germany / Schlager
reutershagen
Rostock, Germany / Instrumental, Pop, Rock, Schlager
RLO-Radio
Nuremberg, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
rmb
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Schlager
rmms
Germany / Rock, Oldies, Schlager
ropertzschlagerradio
Gelsenkirchen, Germany / Schlager
RTR1 - Die Powerstation Schlagerwelt
Constance, Germany / Schlager, Pop, Rock
Radio Tv-Mönchengladbach
Mönchengladbach, Germany / Hits, Schlager, Pop
Saphira Sound Radio
Kirchensittenbach, Germany / Oldies, Hits, Schlager, Pop
schlager-basar
Dortmund, Germany / Schlager
schlager-channel
Germany / Schlager
schlager-club-radio
Linnich, Germany / Schlager
schlager-disco-party
Müllheim, Germany / Schlager
schlager-kalle
Germany / Schlager
schlager-party-radio1
Germany / Schlager
schlager-radio-de-fleech
Berlin, Germany / Schlager
schlager24
Germany / Schlager
schlager4you
Steinhagen, Germany / Schlager
schlageradio
Germany / Schlager
schlagerantenne
Essen, Germany / Schlager

"Marmor, Stein und Eisen bricht" but German schlagers will never end

Good hits: catchy lyrics – that are sometimes funny, sometimes a bit sentimental – and harmonious melodies make popular songs that wedge themselve into your head. Whether from the United States, France, Italy or Scandinavia, international artists have flooded the market with German schlager lyrics since the early '60s: with Peggy March, Nana Mouskouri and Connie Francis, all of them have sung at least one duet. After Drafi Deutscher, the German schlagers kept coming with Udo Jürgens, Peter Maffay, Cindy & Bert, Andrea Jürgens and many others. The genre continues to expand, following the signs of the times.

Even Elvis was fascinated by the beauty of folk songs. Memorablyl, he sang "Muss i denn, Muss i denn zum Staedele hinaus" in the song "Wooden Heart". Where would we be without Maffay's "über sieben Brücken" ("Seven Bridges")? That's why there are also a few stations perfect for schlager lovers at radio.net. Whether they're international hits from the early days, classic German schlagers, or the latest hits, there's a flavor for every taste.