Schlager Radio – 1,225 Stations with Genre Schlager

Pluxx 7-Radio
Germany / Schlager
pluxx7schlagerecke
Germany / Schlager
PopSchlagerRadio
Germany / Schlager, Pop
Power-Friends-Radio
Germany / 80s, Schlager, 90s
Power-Angel-Radio
Germany / Pop, Schlager, Hits, Discofox
pr94-schlager
Leverkusen, Germany / Schlager
princess-power-radio
Bremen, Germany / Schlager
pummiradio
Berlin, Germany / Schlager
QUEERBEET OPF FM
Roding, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Schlager
radio-ammerland
Augustfehn, Germany / Schlager
radio-bingo-bongo
Leipzig, Germany / Schlager
Radio-Blood-Diamond
Germany / Techno, HipHop, Disco, Schlager
Radio-Cristall
Berlin, Germany / Oldies, Country, Rock, Schlager
radio-cuttyshark
Germany / Schlager
radio-diabolo
Germany / Schlager
radio-diabolo-weihnachten
Germany / Schlager
radio-frankenmeile
Kulmbach, Germany / Oldies, Country, Schlager, German Folklore
radio-gelsenkirchen
Gelsenkirchen, Germany / Schlager
Radio Himmelberg
Feldkirchen, Austria / Oldies, Country, Schlager
radio-holiday
Darmstadt, Germany / Discofox, Schlager
radio-huertgenwald
Germany / Schlager
Radio-Knattermühle
Kyritz, Germany / Oldies, Discofox, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
radio-kuhstall
Berlin, Germany / Schlager
Radio-L
Mülheim, Germany / Pop, Discofox, Rock, Schlager
radio-landeskrone
Germany / Schlager
Radio Norderney
Norderney, Germany / Oldies, Rock, Schlager
Radio-OderSpree
Berlin, Germany / Pop, Hits, Schlager
radio-ostrock
Germany / Schlager
Radio Pader Melodie
Paderborn, Germany / Pop, Discofox, Schlager
radio-partywelt
Germany / Schlager
Radio Plettenberg
Plettenberg, Germany / Schlager
radio-rambo
Meppen, Germany / Schlager
radio-sachsen-palast
Dresden, Germany / Discofox, Pop, Schlager
radio-schlagerrevue
Bautzen, Germany / Schlager
radio-schlagerstar
Neunkirchen, Germany / Schlager
radio-schlagerwahn
Bochum, Germany / Schlager
radio-schlagerwahn-mix
Bochum, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
radio-seidenstadt
Germany / Schlager
Radio Soundstadl
Germany / Oldies, Schlager, Discofox, Pop
Radio-Sulingen
Sulingen, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Radio Tigullio
Germany / Schlager
radio-waldviertel
Germany / Schlager
radio-weissblau
Hof, Germany / Oldies, Schlager
Radio Westkapelle
Recklinghausen, Germany / Schlager, Pop
radio1wattenscheid
Germany / Traditional, Oldies, Schlager
radio247
Delmenhorst, Germany / Schlager
radio67
Berlin, Germany / Schlager
radioagw
Germany / Schlager
Radio B6
Belgern-Schildau, Germany / 90s, Pop, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
radiob6-schlager
Großtreben-Zwethau, Germany / Schlager

"Marmor, Stein und Eisen bricht" but German schlagers will never end

Good hits: catchy lyrics – that are sometimes funny, sometimes a bit sentimental – and harmonious melodies make popular songs that wedge themselve into your head. Whether from the United States, France, Italy or Scandinavia, international artists have flooded the market with German schlager lyrics since the early '60s: with Peggy March, Nana Mouskouri and Connie Francis, all of them have sung at least one duet. After Drafi Deutscher, the German schlagers kept coming with Udo Jürgens, Peter Maffay, Cindy & Bert, Andrea Jürgens and many others. The genre continues to expand, following the signs of the times.

Even Elvis was fascinated by the beauty of folk songs. Memorablyl, he sang "Muss i denn, Muss i denn zum Staedele hinaus" in the song "Wooden Heart". Where would we be without Maffay's "über sieben Brücken" ("Seven Bridges")? That's why there are also a few stations perfect for schlager lovers at radio.net. Whether they're international hits from the early days, classic German schlagers, or the latest hits, there's a flavor for every taste.