Schlager Radio – 1,225 Stations with Genre Schlager

gm-schlager
Hanover, Germany / Schlager
Gute Launeexpress
Germany / 70s, Schlager, 80s, Discofox
habbolando
Germany / Schlager
halligalli
Mönchengladbach, Germany / Schlager
hauptstadtzwerge
Berlin, Germany / Schlager
hawisgameradio
Germany / Schlager
hit-radio-deutschland
Germany / Schlager
hitkiste
Wittmund, Germany / Oldies, Rock, Schlager
Hitradio-Bunt-Gemischt
Germany / 80s, Schlager, 90s, Discofox
Hitradio Halle Neustadt
Halle (Saale), Germany / Hits, Schlager, Discofox
Hitradio-Oberfranken
Leisnig, Germany / 80s, 90s, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
Hitradio-Pasching
Austria / 80s, Schlager, 90s, Discofox
hitradio-schlager
Sexau, Germany / Schlager
Hitradio-Schlagersternchen
Leisnig, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
hitradio-schlagerwelle
Germany / Schlager
hitradiohandicap
Germany / Schlager
hitradioliberty
Germany / Schlager
Hitradio Schlagerwelle
Leisnig, Germany / Schlager, Discofox
1 HITS 80s
Hanover, Germany / Oldies, 80s, Schlager
Hoerbar
Germany / Pop, Electro, Schlager
hotradio4you
Kamp-Lintfort, Germany / Oldies, Discofox, Schlager
HouseofClub
Bergheim, Germany / Schlager, Rock, Pop
illermix
Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager, German Folklore
illerpower
Germany / Schlager
illerpowercharity
Illertissen , Germany / Schlager
immer-wieder-schlager
Stuttgart, Germany / Schlager
jukebox-heros
Germany / Schlager
Justicediggi
Grevenbroich, Germany / Oldies, HipHop, Schlager
kanalstadt-radio-datteln
Datteln, Germany / Discofox, Pop, Schlager
kevin-froese-radio
Bremen, Germany / Schlager, Pop
Radio Klangbild
Schwarzenbek, Germany / Pop, Discofox, Rock, Schlager
knutsschlagerhouse
Lübeck, Germany / Schlager
koenigsburg
Krefeld, Germany / Schlager
korbach
Korbach, Germany / Oldies, Schlager
ktnlive
Villach, Austria / Schlager
Kuhstall-Kaldauen
Siegburg, Germany / Techno, Pop, Rock, Schlager
lausitzer-musik-service
Germany / Schlager
lausitzerwebradio
Germany / Schlager
ldedweqd
Ludwigshafen, Germany / Schlager
Radio Lechtal
Munich, Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s, Schlager
leonloops
Münster, Germany / Schlager
lippe-sound-schlager
Detmold, Germany / Schlager
LittleStar-Radio
Nuremberg, Germany / Oldies, Country, Rock, Schlager
littleunicornradio
Wuppertal, Germany / Schlager
livestreamradio
Berlin, Germany / Schlager
ma35
Bremerhaven, Germany / Schlager
malibunightradio
Germany / Schlager
malle-fm
Riesenbeck, Germany / Schlager
malle-total
Germany / Schlager
mallotze
Germany / Schlager

"Marmor, Stein und Eisen bricht" but German schlagers will never end

Good hits: catchy lyrics – that are sometimes funny, sometimes a bit sentimental – and harmonious melodies make popular songs that wedge themselve into your head. Whether from the United States, France, Italy or Scandinavia, international artists have flooded the market with German schlager lyrics since the early '60s: with Peggy March, Nana Mouskouri and Connie Francis, all of them have sung at least one duet. After Drafi Deutscher, the German schlagers kept coming with Udo Jürgens, Peter Maffay, Cindy & Bert, Andrea Jürgens and many others. The genre continues to expand, following the signs of the times.

Even Elvis was fascinated by the beauty of folk songs. Memorablyl, he sang "Muss i denn, Muss i denn zum Staedele hinaus" in the song "Wooden Heart". Where would we be without Maffay's "über sieben Brücken" ("Seven Bridges")? That's why there are also a few stations perfect for schlager lovers at radio.net. Whether they're international hits from the early days, classic German schlagers, or the latest hits, there's a flavor for every taste.