Schlager Radio – 1,225 Stations with Genre Schlager

Hitfoxradio
Lauterbach, Germany / World, Disco, Pop, Schlager
Internetradio - hitfuchs.de
Neuss, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Hitfunradio
Innsbruck, Austria / 80s, 90s, Discofox, Schlager
Hit-Karusell
Vaduz, Liechtenstein / Pop, Rock, Schlager, Techno
Hitpoolradio
Waldshut-Tiengen, Germany / Discofox, Schlager, Oldies, Top 40 & Charts
Hitradio 4 you
Salzgitter, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager, Techno
Hit Radio La Luna
Cologne, Germany / Oldies, Schlager, Discofox
HitRadio-Landau
Landau, Germany / HipHop, 80s, 90s, Schlager
Hitradio-Niederrhein
Germany / Rock, Schlager, Pop
Radiowelle Pirna Sportarena
Pirna, Germany / Hits, Schlager
Hitradio Traunstein
Ostermiething, Austria / 70s, 80s, Discofox, Schlager
Hitstarradiolive
Wülfrath, Germany / Discofox, 80s, 90s, Schlager
Hit-Tempel-Radio
Leipzig, Germany / Rock, Schlager, Pop
Radio Hobpsi
Berlin, Germany / Hits, Pop, Discofox, Schlager
Hörfunk Region Hannover
Hanover, Germany / 70s, 80s, Schlager
Homeland Radio
Celle, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager
Hot Power Radio
Hamburg, Germany / 80s, Schlager, Pop
Hit Radio FM
Erkrath, Germany / 70s, Pop, Schlager
HRW/DNR Musikwelt
Cottbus, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager
radio-hurrican-power-mix
Wandlitz, Germany / Electro, Trance, Oldies, Schlager
vissel-radio-club
Visselhövede, Germany / Techno, Rock, Schlager
ICE RADIO Waldkraiburg
Waldkraiburg, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager
Radio Ilmwelle
Germany / Oldies, Hits, Schlager, Pop
Input Dance Hall
Switzerland / Rock, Schlager, Disco, Pop
Radio in The Sky
Denmark / Oldies, Pop, Schlager
IR-Radio4you
Germany / Pop, Schlager
Jangos Power Radio
Moers, Germany / Rock, Schlager, Techno, Alternative
Jouw! Radio
Belgium / Pop, Schlager
JOYradio
Krumbach, Austria / Oldies, 70s, 80s, Schlager
KärntenLive Studio 2
Klagenfurt, Austria / Discofox, Schlager, 80s, Rock
Kathys-Club-Radio
Germany / 80s, Schlager, 90s, Discofox
Radio-Kiebitz
Tann, Germany / Discofox, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Radio Klangteppich
Dresden, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Discofox, Schlager
Klickes Chatradio
Wedel, Germany / Pop, Schlager, 70s, 80s
Knallerradio
Leipzig, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager, Metal
Deine Sound Piraten
Brunswick, Germany / Rock, Schlager, Pop
kronehit vollgas
Vienna, Austria / Schlager
Laester-Radio
Wupperfürth, Germany / Pop, Discofox, Rock, Schlager
La-Familia Radio
Stralsund, Germany / Trance, House, Pop, Schlager
LandesWelle SchlagerWelle
Erfurt, Germany / Schlager
Radio Land Van Waas
Sint-Niklaas, Belgium / Oldies, Schlager
-tool-test-
Germany / Schlager
-z-a-c-h-i-4-u-schlager-kult
Meldorf, Germany / Schlager
0-24_Schlager_Volksmusik
Marl, Germany / Pop, Schlager, German Folklore
100-prozent-deutscher-schlager
Austria / Schlager
1000SCHLAGER
Germany / Schlager
100prozentschlager
Germany / Schlager
100radio-vollgaga
Bad Orb, Germany / Hits, Pop, Schlager
11schlagersee
Heilbronn, Germany / Schlager
1234567
Düsseldorf, Germany / Schlager

"Marmor, Stein und Eisen bricht" but German schlagers will never end

Good hits: catchy lyrics – that are sometimes funny, sometimes a bit sentimental – and harmonious melodies make popular songs that wedge themselve into your head. Whether from the United States, France, Italy or Scandinavia, international artists have flooded the market with German schlager lyrics since the early '60s: with Peggy March, Nana Mouskouri and Connie Francis, all of them have sung at least one duet. After Drafi Deutscher, the German schlagers kept coming with Udo Jürgens, Peter Maffay, Cindy & Bert, Andrea Jürgens and many others. The genre continues to expand, following the signs of the times.

Even Elvis was fascinated by the beauty of folk songs. Memorablyl, he sang "Muss i denn, Muss i denn zum Staedele hinaus" in the song "Wooden Heart". Where would we be without Maffay's "über sieben Brücken" ("Seven Bridges")? That's why there are also a few stations perfect for schlager lovers at radio.net. Whether they're international hits from the early days, classic German schlagers, or the latest hits, there's a flavor for every taste.