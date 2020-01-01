Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

Rock Radio – 4,402 Stations with Genre Rock

Rarity Rock Radio
Trutnov, United Arab Emirates / Rock, Rock'n'Roll, Punk, Christian Music
Radio Bon Esprit International
Paris, France / Classical, Pop, Jazz, Rock
Radio-RBS-Mama
Germany / Rock, Oldies, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
RBZ Radio Bolzano
Bolton, Italy / Oldies, Pop, Ambient, Rock
RADIO CITY FM (RCFM)
Duisburg, Germany / Pop, Rock
RCK RADIO
Munich, Germany / Rock
RCR - Radio fürs Ruhrgebiet
Castrop-Rauxel, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager
RCV
Villers-le-Lac, France / Rock, Hits, Pop
RDD Radio NL
Doetimchen, Netherlands / Country, Pop, Rock, Metal
RDMIX CLASSIC ROCK
Toronto, Canada / Classic Rock, Oldies, Rock, Ballads
RDN Network Rock
Toronto, Canada / Rock
Reactor 105.7 FM XHOF
Mexico City, Mexico / Rock, Indie, Alternative
Real Rebel Radio
Paris, France / Classic Rock, Punk, Rock, Metal
Real Rock
Poggioreale, Italy / Rock, Indie, Alternative
Rebel Rádio Brod
Czech Republic / Electro, Metal, Rock, Ska
REBORN 2.0
Reims, France / Rock, Pop
Red 92 107.3 FM
La Plata, Argentina / Pop, Rock
RedFM Perth
Perth, Australia / Rock
Red Fox Radio
Belgium / Rock, HipHop, Alternative, Soul
Hitradio Rednitzwelle
Nuremberg, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock
Red Rose fM
Sri Lanka / Electro, Rock
Radio Redstone - Einfach Besser
Hamburg, Germany / Rock, Gothic, Neo-Medieval
Redwall Radio
United Kingdom / Rock, Indie, Pop, Punk
Radio Reekenfeld
Barßel, Germany / Rock, Pop
Refuge Radio
USA / Christian Music, Rock
Regal Radio
Bathgate, United Kingdom / Jazz, Easy Listening, Rock, Pop
RemixColor
Luxembourg, Luxembourg / Electro, Pop, Rock, Latin
Renova FM 99.5
Curitiba, Brazil / Pop, Rock, Latin, Christian Music
Radio Retetop95 - Città di Venezia
Mestre, Italy / Rock, Pop
Retro Album Rock
Nashville, USA / Rock, 70s
Radio RetRock
Peru / Rock, 80s, 90s, Pop
retro fm
San Jose, Argentina / Latin, Rock, Disco
Retro FM Skåne
Malmö, Switzerland / Rock, Oldies, Pop
Retropop
Valencia, Spain / Rock, Pop, Oldies, Electro
Retro Show Radio
Baquisimeto, Venezuela / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Retter Radio
Steinhagen, Germany / Pop, Rock
Return of Rock Radio
Wuppertal, Germany / Metal, Punk, Rock
Revolution Radio Online
Barnsley, United Kingdom / Rock
RF1
Ferlach, Austria / Pop, Rock
RFC Radio
Seville, Spain / Pop, 90s, Rock, 80s
RFF106.0 Radio-Freeform RFF1
Gotha, Germany / Rock
RFM Hommage à Johnny
Paris, France / Rock, Rock'n'Roll
RFT Rock
Locarno, Switzerland / Rock
Radio RG30
Nîmes, France / Hits, Pop, Rock
Radio Génération 33
Villenave-d'Ornon, France / Pop, Rock, 80s
Rhein-Neckar-Treff
Frankenthal, Germany / Rock, Oldies, Pop
Rhein-Neckar-Webradio
Frankenthal, Germany / Oldies, 80s, Pop, Rock
Radio Haiti Internationale
Mexico City, Mexico / Zouk and Tropical, Pop, Reggae, Rock
Rhythmus Of The World
Berlin, Germany / Electro, Pop, Rock, Schlager
rice and peas 22
Coventry, United Kingdom / Reggae, Rock

The Best Rock Stations of All Time

It’s hard to name many other styles of music that are as diverse yet so popular amongst many people, young and old, as Rock. Rock music has cemented its place in the history of music since its inception in the 1960s, becoming multifaceted - without losing popularity along the way.

Although originally a mix of late 50s rock’n’roll , early 60s blues and beat music, the 60s saw the first exceptions to the rule: the “harmonic” Beatles on the one hand and the “rough” Rolling Stones on the other. Rock soon became more technically sophisticated thanks to British bands such as The Who, Led Zepplin and American artists such as Jimi Hendrix. Around the end of the decade many subgenres developed such as psychedelic rock, experimental rock, garage rock, krautrock, progressive rock and also the first glimpses of punk emerged. All the big names performed at the legendary festival Woodstock.

The division of subgenres progressed well in the 70s. Glamrock, with its androgynous stars found its way onto the big stage, capturing the minds of many. Above all others the hard rock and progressive rock subgenres grew the fastest with art rock not far behind. This rock scene was closely connected to the hippie scene, the two together protesting against the Vietnam War and against societal drawbacks of the time. However, one countermovement in particular came into prominence: The punk scene, a rebellious, distinctive expression of rock. As a result live music became commercial: Stadium rock emerged and tours turned into proper events. Even to this day part of the allure of rock music is the image of rock stars on the stage - on the smoke engulfed, theatrically lit, main stage covered with sweat, bear chested rockers standing between the drums, guitars and electric bass.

Rock in the 80s was dominated by pop metal and its ambassadors Bon Jovi, Europe, Queen, Yes, Simple Minds, U2, REM, Van Halen and the Scorpions among others. In addition, rock subgenres such as post-punk, new wave and synthpop developed further. Another development resulted due to rock’s growing transition towards pop as many rock fans sought refuge in heavy metal bands such Metallica, Iron Maiden or Motörhead, who became more associated with the term rock music in this period, flourishing and becoming more prominent on the music scene.

Find the right radio station for your mood on radio.net: Want to listen to the best rock songs of recent decades from rock giants such as the AC/DC, Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Joy Division and Linkin Park? Or are you looking for something harder with guitar riffs by Metallica, Deep Purple and Aerosmith - or something even harder like heavy metal by Judas Priest and Iron Maiden? Perhaps you’re more into the rough punk chords of old and new punk rock bands - or the current ambassadors of indie rock or alternative rock music such as Mando Diao, Franz Ferdinand, Bloc Party or Imagine Dragons. Do you want to get into the niche of psychedelic rock or glam rock? Or would you prefer to drift away to soft rock sounds and ballads? Turn on the rock radio of your choice and drift through the variety of rock on offer on our platform!

The top ten of the "500 Greatest Albums of All Time" contains four Beatles albums: "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" released in 1967, "Revolver" from 1966, "Rubber Soul" from 1965 and "The White Album" from 1968 - which is why they can be clearly marked out as the best band of all time.