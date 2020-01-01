Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

Rock Radio – 4,399 Stations with Genre Rock

EmoCore
Wuppertal, Germany / Hard Rock, Rock
ROUGE ROCK
Le Mont-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland / Pop, Rock
The JFL Radio
Ansbach, Germany / Classic Rock, 80s, Rock, Blues
The Big 610
USA / Rock, Pop, Soul, R'n'B
Antyradio Made in Poland
Warsaw, Poland / Rock
Alloy Radio
USA / Rock, Industrial, Metal
Route666
Bochum, Germany / Rock, Metal
KCNA - The Drive 102.7 FM
Cave Junction, USA / Rock
Ràdio Taradell 106.7 FM
Taradell, Spain / Zouk and Tropical, Pop, Rock
Radio Drehscheibe
Perchtoldsdorf, Austria / Pop, Rock, Oldies, 80s
Der Bäcker Ruetz
Innsbruck, Austria / Easy Listening, Pop, Ambient, Rock
KFMC-FM - 106.5 FM
Fairmont MN, USA / Rock
Rock FM
Preston, United Kingdom / Pop, Rock
GotRadio - Indie Underground
USA / Alternative, Rock
RADIO 21 - Celle
Celle, Germany / Rock
WBHB-FM - 101.5 Bob Rocks
Waynesboro, USA / Rock
full_crossover
Constance, Germany / Alternative, Pop, Rock
Radio Stedium
Constance, Germany / Dub, Pop, Rock
Parlar Radio
Quito, Ecuador / World, Pop, Latin, Rock
Radio Rock and Pop
Lima, Peru / Classic Rock, Rock, Pop
R.SH Mittmann-Mix
Kiel, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Pop, R'n'B, Rock
WBRW - The Bear 105.3 FM
Blacksburg VA, USA / Rock
Rock Radio 104.7 FM
Thessaloniki, Greece / Rock
RADIO 21 - Lüneburg
Lüneburg, Germany / Rock
OUI FM Les Slows du Rock
Paris, France / Rock, Ballads
RadioSound4You
Leipzig, Germany / Pop, Rock
Fórmula 30
Huelva, Spain / Top 40 & Charts, Pop, Latin, Rock
Rádio Brasil Hits
Brazil / Top 40 & Charts, Pop, Rock, Electro
delta radio Der beste RockPop reloaded
Kiel, Germany / Hits, Pop, Alternative, Rock
Radio Gospel - K-LOVE France
Paris, France / Christian Music, Rock
1 Pure Alternative Radio
Chicago, USA / Pop, Alternative, Rock
70s 80s All Time Greatest
Limassol, Cyprus / Rock, 70s, 80s, Pop
La Super 96 Barcelona 96.6 fm
Barcelona, Spain / Reggaeton, Latin, Rock, Pop
rockhuhn
Sattledt, Austria / Rock, Hard Rock, 80s, Pop
Radio Free Florence
USA / Christian Music, Rock
Radio Ton - Rock
Heilbronn, Germany / Rock
CityRadio Homburg
Homburg, Germany / Hits, Pop, Rock
ROCK ANTENNE - Rock 'n' Roll
Ismaning, Germany / Rock
1LIVE Fiehe
Cologne, Germany / Electro, Pop, Rock
Energy Rock
Zurich, Switzerland / Rock
PureRock.US - America's Pure Rock
USA / Classic Rock, Rock, Metal, Alternative
altertainment
Mülheim, Germany / Alternative, Indie, Pop, Rock
Rick Wakeman
Bogotá, Colombia / Rock
Keiichi Extreme Anime Radio
Denton, USA / Pop, Rock
Darkradio
Germany / Gothic, Rock
Radio Caprice - Psychobilly
Russia / Electro, Rock
radio-gamespoint
Straußfurt, Germany / Alternative, Dub, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
Radio ROX 90.1
Oslo, Norway / Hard Rock, Indie, Metal, Rock
Rock FM - Heavy
Mažeikiai, Russia / Rock, Metal
Antenne Düsseldorf - Dein Rock Radio
Düsseldorf, Germany / Rock

The Best Rock Stations of All Time

It’s hard to name many other styles of music that are as diverse yet so popular amongst many people, young and old, as Rock. Rock music has cemented its place in the history of music since its inception in the 1960s, becoming multifaceted - without losing popularity along the way.

Although originally a mix of late 50s rock’n’roll , early 60s blues and beat music, the 60s saw the first exceptions to the rule: the “harmonic” Beatles on the one hand and the “rough” Rolling Stones on the other. Rock soon became more technically sophisticated thanks to British bands such as The Who, Led Zepplin and American artists such as Jimi Hendrix. Around the end of the decade many subgenres developed such as psychedelic rock, experimental rock, garage rock, krautrock, progressive rock and also the first glimpses of punk emerged. All the big names performed at the legendary festival Woodstock.

The division of subgenres progressed well in the 70s. Glamrock, with its androgynous stars found its way onto the big stage, capturing the minds of many. Above all others the hard rock and progressive rock subgenres grew the fastest with art rock not far behind. This rock scene was closely connected to the hippie scene, the two together protesting against the Vietnam War and against societal drawbacks of the time. However, one countermovement in particular came into prominence: The punk scene, a rebellious, distinctive expression of rock. As a result live music became commercial: Stadium rock emerged and tours turned into proper events. Even to this day part of the allure of rock music is the image of rock stars on the stage - on the smoke engulfed, theatrically lit, main stage covered with sweat, bear chested rockers standing between the drums, guitars and electric bass.

Rock in the 80s was dominated by pop metal and its ambassadors Bon Jovi, Europe, Queen, Yes, Simple Minds, U2, REM, Van Halen and the Scorpions among others. In addition, rock subgenres such as post-punk, new wave and synthpop developed further. Another development resulted due to rock’s growing transition towards pop as many rock fans sought refuge in heavy metal bands such Metallica, Iron Maiden or Motörhead, who became more associated with the term rock music in this period, flourishing and becoming more prominent on the music scene.

Find the right radio station for your mood on radio.net: Want to listen to the best rock songs of recent decades from rock giants such as the AC/DC, Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Joy Division and Linkin Park? Or are you looking for something harder with guitar riffs by Metallica, Deep Purple and Aerosmith - or something even harder like heavy metal by Judas Priest and Iron Maiden? Perhaps you’re more into the rough punk chords of old and new punk rock bands - or the current ambassadors of indie rock or alternative rock music such as Mando Diao, Franz Ferdinand, Bloc Party or Imagine Dragons. Do you want to get into the niche of psychedelic rock or glam rock? Or would you prefer to drift away to soft rock sounds and ballads? Turn on the rock radio of your choice and drift through the variety of rock on offer on our platform!

The top ten of the "500 Greatest Albums of All Time" contains four Beatles albums: "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" released in 1967, "Revolver" from 1966, "Rubber Soul" from 1965 and "The White Album" from 1968 - which is why they can be clearly marked out as the best band of all time.