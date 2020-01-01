Radio Logo
Reggae Radio – 418 Stations with Genre Reggae

Rockerz Islandz
Fort-de-France, DOM-TOM / Reggae, Hits, Reggae
Roots-N-Culture #Worldwide Radio
Almere, Netherlands / Chillout, HipHop, Reggae
R.SH Dance
Kiel, Germany / Electro, Reggae
Rubega Radio
Nairobi, Kenia / Reggae, HipHop, African
Webradioscout24 - Reggae Rhythm
Weissach im Tal, Germany / Reggae
Shamma Sound System
Fort-de-France, DOM-TOM / Reggae, Gospel
Sitara FM
Utrecht, Netherlands / Reggae, Urban
SKAspot Radio
Cape Coral FL, USA / Punk, Reggae, Ska, Soul
SLAM RADIO
London, United Kingdom / HipHop, House, R'n'B, Reggae
Radio Smoking Ganja
Marbella, Spain / Reggae
solitaryradio
Romford, United Kingdom / House, R'n'B, Reggae, Soul
Sonido Virtual Radio
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain / HipHop, Urban, Reggae, Funk
Soul Good Radio
Orem UT, USA / Jazz, Reggae, Soul, Gospel
SoUsLeGrOunD Radio
DOM-TOM / Reggae, HipHop, House, Funk
South Devon Sound
Blackawton, United Kingdom / Reggae, Dub, Jazz
Radio Studio Souto - Axé Folia
Goiâna, Brazil / Reggae
Sweet Radio SVG
Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines / Jazz, Reggae, Soul, R'n'B
Swigg DANCEHALL
Paris, France / Reggae
TapN Radio
USA / Reggae, HipHop, Soul, R'n'B
Radio The Génies of Rock
Mons, Belgium / Reggae, Rock, Ska, Funk
The Giant of Africa
Yellowknife, Canada / African, Reggae, Gospel
The Rock 926
London, United Kingdom / Funk, Jazz, Reggae, Gospel
The Soul of Grenada
St. George’s, Grenada / House, R'n'B, Reggae, Gospel
Tigalo Live Radio
France / Techno, 80s, Reggae, Pop
The TikiPod
Chicago, USA / Reggae, Latin, Electro
TLC Global Media Radio
London, United Kingdom / Reggae, Soul, R'n'B
TOP JAM Radio
Barcelona, Spain / Reggae
TRACE FM Guadeloupe
DOM-TOM / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B, Reggae
Trinipondy r
DOM-TOM / Reggae, Zouk and Tropical
Trini Vibes Radio TT
San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago / Reggae, HipHop
TROPICAL89
Choisy-le-Roi, France / Latin, Reggae, Zouk and Tropical
Tropic Shad FM
France / Zouk and Tropical, Salsa, Reggae
Tropikal Mixx
Rennes, France / Electro, Reggae, Hits, Zouk and Tropical
TROPIK FM
Saint Barthélemy, DOM-TOM / Reggae, Latin, Zouk and Tropical
Tune3ree Radio
Lagos, Nigeria / HipHop, Reggae, African
UGNJAMZ
London, United Kingdom / Reggae, HipHop, Gospel
UniqueVibez.com
London, United Kingdom / Reggae, R'n'B, Soul
UnityFm St Lucia
Saint Lucia / Reggae
Unlimited Radio
London, United Kingdom / Reggae, Soul, Jazz
Upwave Radio Упоротая Волна
Russia / Electro, Pop, Reggae, Rock
UWC Radio
London, United Kingdom / Reggae, House
Radio UWM FM
Olsztyn, Poland / HipHop, Reggae, Rock
Versace Radio
Tampa, USA / Reggae, Dub
Radio Vesa Valtonen
Dosquebradas, Colombia / Reggae, Latin
Vibe Radio - Malawi
Dublin, Ireland / HipHop, Pop, R'n'B, Reggae
Vibez FM
Birmingham, United Kingdom / Reggae, Urban, R'n'B
Vinyl On 45
Heerhugowaard, Netherlands / Oldies, Pop, Reggae, Soul
Volcanik Webradio
Montpellier, France / Reggae, Dub, Ska
Vybez Station
New York City, USA / Reggae, Latin, HipHop, Country

The Rastafari sound: Jah, Ganja, Bob Marley and the roots of reggae

Reggae came into existence in a late 1960s Jamaica, emerging from the genres ska and rocksteady, and quickly became the dominant style of music in the country. Its lyrics, both sociocritical and inspired by love, peace and unity, coupled with the use of the creole language, Patois, and the spiritual connection to Rastafari, turned reggae into more than just a style of music. Reggae is a social movement, a philosophy and a way of life that has spread internationally since the 1970s - particularly in the US, England and Africa.

Reggae - The Voice of the Oppressed

In the 1970s the development of reggae was fueled by the coming together of the music and the Rastafari movement. The latter is a way of faith striving for equality and justice and advocating the resettlement of the African Diaspora people to Africa. But it is well known mainly thanks to its endorsement of the holy and ritual consumption of marijuana. Bob Marley and The Wailers, and also bands such as Big Youth, Black Uhuru and Burning Spear popularized the love affair between reggae and Rastafari. The previously mentioned ska also formed a reggae movement in the UK, whose supporters most notably included the band UB40. In the US the popularity of reggae was due to Bob Marley: not only directly through his own music, but also indirectly, through the music of others, for example, Eric Clapton's cover version of his song "I Shot the Sheriff" (1974).

In these parts, reggae has been more than an unknown quantity for a long time now. The wave also spilled over to many European nations in the late 1970s, however, the popularity was initially expressed in pure means of consumption. Over the course of the 1980s, many musicians and journalists began to strongly pursue their own interests instead, and in doing so contributed to the emergence of their own reggae culture. The Sound Systems, Pow Pow and Silly Walks played an equally important role as the artist, Gentleman. The latter embraced the Jamaican style over the years he spent living in Jamaica and created authentic reggae music, not only in English, but also using the Jamaican creole language Patois. In the 2000s his number 1 album “Confidence” was a great commercial success.