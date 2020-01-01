Radio Logo
Rap Radio – 671 Stations with Genre Rap

englishrap
Munich, Germany / Rap
enjoyfm
Cologne, Germany / Rap
enjoyfmrap
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Rap
epicfm rap
Hamburg, Germany / Rap
epicradiode
Berlin, Germany / Rap, HipHop
eu-hosting
Austria / Rap
exterfm
Germany / Rap, Trance, Hits, Electro
fastfm
Germany / Rap
feierabendbeatz
Germany / Rap
ffm-rap
Bremen, Germany / Rap
fischkopp
Bremen, Germany / Rap
fk107
Cologne, Germany / Rap
flowfmrap
Koblenz, Germany / Rap
FMjugend
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Pop, Rap, Rock
fortniteradio
Germany / Rap, Top 40 & Charts
fox-fm
Germany / Rap
freetapes
Rostock, Germany / Rap
freggers4ever
Germany / Rap
frequenzsiebenvier
Hamburg, Germany / Rap
future
Vienna, Austria / Rap
Galaxy Radio Rap
Munich, Germany / Rap
gamefm-rap
Germany / Rap
gamerecke
Austria / Rap, Pop
GamersOne
Gotha, Germany / Pop, Rap, Electro, Rock
GameScore Rap
Einbeck, Germany / Rap
gaming-funk
Germany / Rap, Hits, Pop
gangisoverwhere
Germany / Rap
german-tuner-radio
Hamburg, Germany / Rap
GERMANDREAMRADIO
Germany / HipHop, Rap
GERMANGRAP
Germany / Rap
gradio-rap
Friedrichshafen, Germany / Rap
guarded
Germany / Rap, Electro, Pop
gucci-fm
Bad Zwischenahn, Germany / Rap, Top 40 & Charts
happyfmrap
Cologne, Germany / Rap
harriiradio
Germany / Rap
herocharts
Germany / Rap
herrmerktradio
Tübingen, Germany / HipHop, Rap
hhbillstedt
Hamburg, Germany / Rap
hiphop126
Berlin, Germany / Rap, HipHop
hitradio-rap
Sexau, Germany / Rap
holy
Germany / Rap
holyfm
Mainz, Germany / Rap, Top 40 & Charts
homerap
Germany / Rap
jangizfm
Wiesbaden, Germany / Rap
jannes
Germany / Rap
jay016
Aglasterhausen, Germany / Rap
juka-dreist
Bad Nauheim, Germany / Rap
juniorradiooldies
Bremen, Germany / Rap
king
Germany / Rap
knockfm
Hagenow, Germany / Rap

The Rise of Rap

From the street corners’ of New York to being in the charts all around the World: hip hop is perhaps the largest youth culture of our time. Even though many people said at the start that this trend would quickly move on rap continues to reinvent itself and stay new and relevant.

What "Jive Talk" was for jazz musicians, similarly the spoken word albums of the Last Poets and Gil Scott-Heron were precursors of rap as we know it today. The first real rap disc was King Tim III by the Fatback Band, but not before the Sugarhill Gang made the music industry aware of this new musical style with their party single "Rapper's Delight", a hit in 1979. Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five also recorded early commercial success. Meanwhile many new bands and rappers such as Run DMC and LL Cool J made hip hop increasingly popular, and in addition, female rappers such as Salt-N-Pepa and white rappers like the Beastie Boys all chipped in. Rap had arrived outside of the ghetto.

In the 90s two rap directions were established: Concious rap, which unpacked the history of America and the civil rights movement also dealing with social injustices and gangsta rap by bands such as N.W.A (including Ice Cube, Eazy E, Dr Dre), who painted an unattractive picture by rapping about the reality of life in the ghettos, celebrating the lawless life of crime.

Today it is impossible to picture the charts without rap. Whether it is expressed through street rap or club music, hip hop, it has settled in all around the World. The spectrum of talent from the USA includes big names such as Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Lecrae, Eminem, Kanye West, 50 Cent, Future and Fetty Wap. Rap has also arrived in Europe. The most important ambassadors on the continent include Dizzee Rascal, Skepta, Cro, Example, and the rap style itself can also be found in the works of more mainstream artists such as Ed Sheeran.

As rap is played on FM radio far too infrequently, we offer a collection of web radio stations and streams that concentrate solely on those well loved rhymes and beats. Try out Classic Rap , Old School Rap - AddictedtoRadio.com and Real Rap ISH to get you started.