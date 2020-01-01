Radio Logo
Rap Radio – 671 Stations with Genre Rap

Mouv' Classics
Paris, France / HipHop, Rap
La sélection Rap - Olivier Cachin
Paris, France / Rap
Mouv' Rap Français
Paris, France / Rap
MoveRadio
Nantes, France / Hits, Electro, R'n'B, Rap
my105 DREIST
Zurich, Switzerland / Rap
my105 OLDSCHOOL FR
Zurich, Switzerland / Rap, HipHop
my105 OLDSCHOOL IT
Zurich, Switzerland / Rap, HipHop
my105 The Battle
Zurich, Switzerland / HipHop, Urban, Rap
my105 THE BATTLE FR
Zurich, Switzerland / Rap, HipHop
my105 THE BATTLE IT
Zurich, Switzerland / Rap, HipHop
Myhitmusic - 52nd STREET BEATS
Hanover, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap
Naija Hits FM
Lagos, Nigeria / Rap, HipHop, African
NewMix Radio - Rap US
Marseille, France / Rap
NexxFM
Brunswick, Germany / Rap, HipHop
N-JOY Flavor Mix
Hamburg, Germany / HipHop, Rap
N-JOY - Was Wollen Wissen
Hamburg, Germany / HipHop, Podcast, Rap
Nonstop Rap Radio
Tucson, USA / Rap, HipHop
NoTypicalRadio - Rap
Madrid, Spain / HipHop, Rap, Reggae
Energy Rap
Bern, Switzerland / Rap
Energy Strassenrap
Bern, Switzerland / Rap
NRJ LE HIT YOUTUBE RAP FR
Paris, France / Rap
NRJ RAP
Paris, France / Rap
NRK P3 National Rap Show
Oslo, Norway / Rap
Olympe
Caen, France / House, Rap, Electro, Top 40 & Charts
ON Black
Hof, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap, Soul
ON Deutsch Rap
Hof, Germany / HipHop, Urban, Rap
OpenFM - Freszzz: Lato 2017
Warsaw, Poland / Pop, Rap, Hits
OpenFM - Hip-Hop Ulica
Warsaw, Poland / HipHop, Rap
OpenSkyRadio
France / Electro, Pop, Rap, Top 40 & Charts
Pacoje Radio
France / Rap, HipHop, 90s, R'n'B
pastelfm
Roubaix, France / Rap, Hits, Pop
PDJ.FM Yo
Russia / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap
Phat Beats Radio
Houston, USA / HipHop, Reggae, Soul, Rap
Power909
Morgantown, USA / HipHop, Rap, R'n'B
RADIO POWER NAPOLI
Naples, Italy / Rap, Rock, Pop
PULS - Schacht & Wasabi
Munich, Germany / Podcast, Rap
PyroRadio
London, United Kingdom / Urban, HipHop, Drum'n'Bass, Rap
Radio 57live
Farébersviller, France / Rap, R'n'B
A&O Radio
Chicago, USA / Rap, HipHop
RadioCity
Paris, France / Rap, HipHop, R'n'B
Radio Collège
Aytré, France / Rap, Jazz, 80s
Radio Corse
Bastia, France / Rap, HipHop, R'n'B
Radio Hamburg Deutschrap Hits
Hamburg, Germany / Rap
Radio Hamburg Rap Hits International
Hamburg, Germany / Rap
Radio Laser
Guichen, France / Pop, HipHop, Rap, Reggae
Radio Limón
Limoeiro Do Norte, Ghana / Rap, Bachata, 80s, 90s
Radio Luna 107.7
Los Angeles, USA / Rap, Pop
Radio Noise HipHop
Bucharest, Romania / Rap, HipHop, R'n'B
RadiopantherFM
Los Angeles, USA / Rap, HipHop
Radio Punto Musica
Bari, Italy / Rap, Rock, HipHop, Pop

The Rise of Rap

From the street corners’ of New York to being in the charts all around the World: hip hop is perhaps the largest youth culture of our time. Even though many people said at the start that this trend would quickly move on rap continues to reinvent itself and stay new and relevant.

What "Jive Talk" was for jazz musicians, similarly the spoken word albums of the Last Poets and Gil Scott-Heron were precursors of rap as we know it today. The first real rap disc was King Tim III by the Fatback Band, but not before the Sugarhill Gang made the music industry aware of this new musical style with their party single "Rapper's Delight", a hit in 1979. Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five also recorded early commercial success. Meanwhile many new bands and rappers such as Run DMC and LL Cool J made hip hop increasingly popular, and in addition, female rappers such as Salt-N-Pepa and white rappers like the Beastie Boys all chipped in. Rap had arrived outside of the ghetto.

In the 90s two rap directions were established: Concious rap, which unpacked the history of America and the civil rights movement also dealing with social injustices and gangsta rap by bands such as N.W.A (including Ice Cube, Eazy E, Dr Dre), who painted an unattractive picture by rapping about the reality of life in the ghettos, celebrating the lawless life of crime.

Today it is impossible to picture the charts without rap. Whether it is expressed through street rap or club music, hip hop, it has settled in all around the World. The spectrum of talent from the USA includes big names such as Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Lecrae, Eminem, Kanye West, 50 Cent, Future and Fetty Wap. Rap has also arrived in Europe. The most important ambassadors on the continent include Dizzee Rascal, Skepta, Cro, Example, and the rap style itself can also be found in the works of more mainstream artists such as Ed Sheeran.

As rap is played on FM radio far too infrequently, we offer a collection of web radio stations and streams that concentrate solely on those well loved rhymes and beats. Try out Classic Rap , Old School Rap - AddictedtoRadio.com and Real Rap ISH to get you started.