Oldies Radio – 1,712 Stations with Genre Oldies

Plus FM
Rosario, Argentina / Classic Rock, Hits, Oldies
POPSTOP
Kleinblittersdorf, Germany / Hits, Oldies, Pop
Postaway Radio
Spain / Oldies, Punk, 90s, Rock
Potpouradio
Madrid, Spain / Country, Latin, Oldies, Pop
Power Funk Radio
Antwerp, Belgium / Oldies, 80s, Disco, Funk
Power Moon Radio
Bitterfeld, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Radio-PowerVoice
Wilhelmshaven, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Precious Radio Eighties
Los Angeles, USA / Oldies, 80s
PT Cruiser Radio
United Kingdom / Rock, Oldies, 80s
Radio Puisaleine
Carlepont, France / Chanson, Oldies
Pure 80
France / Oldies, 80s
Pure Gold FM
Moraira, Spain / Oldies, 70s
Q103 Radio
Buenos Aires, Argentina / Oldies, Hits
RAB Radio 1
USA / Oldies, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, R'n'B
Radio208
Copenhagen, Denmark / Classic Rock, Oldies, Punk
Radio2NoWhere
Melle, Germany / Oldies, Rock, Schlager, Top 40 & Charts
Radio 350
Rijssen, Netherlands / Pop, Hits, Oldies
Radio 40 plus
Denmark / Oldies, Hits
Radio4G. Ramalama
Madrid, Spain / Oldies
Radio 4 You
Milan, Italy / Oldies, Electro, Pop
Radio 80s
Lima, Peru / Oldies, 80s, Pop, Rock
Radio 854
Haaltert, Belgium / Oldies, Pop
Radio 854 Gold
Toronto, Canada / Oldies
Radio Acacia
Netherlands / Oldies, Pop
Airplay Radio
Wijhe, Netherlands / Oldies
Radio Aix
Chambéry, France / Hits, Oldies, Latin
WOIZ Radio Antillas 1130AM
Guayanilla, USA / Oldies, Salsa, Merengue
Rádio Atlântico Sul FM
Fortaleza, Brazil / Oldies
Radiobase.de
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Oldies, Schlager, Rock, Pop
radio-big-elephant
Wuppertal, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Radio-Bluemagic
Kassel, Germany / Rock, Schlager, Pop, Oldies
radiobops
Como, Italy / Hits, Pop, Oldies
Rádio Cabo Branco FM
João Pessoa, Brazil / Oldies
Radio Caroline
Barcelona, Spain / Classic Rock, Oldies, Pop, Rock
Radio Compagnie
Hoogezand, Netherlands / Oldies
Radio Contact Gold
Brussels, Belgium / Oldies
Radio Costa 93.1 FM
Torrevieja, Spain / Pop, Oldies
Radio Cover Uno - Musica Senza Etichette
Constance, Germany / Oldies, Hits, Pop
RadioDAVE
USA / Oldies, 70s, 80s
Radio DHT
New York City, USA / Oldies, Pop
radio dinamo
Santa Cruz, Chile / Rock, Oldies, Pop, Funk
Radiodowntown.ca
Barrie, Canada / Oldies, Country, Indie
Radio Dunedin 99.8 FM
Dunedin, New Zealand / Oldies
Radio El Vinilo
Buenos Aires, Argentina / Rock, Oldies, 80s
Radio Erica
Klazienaveen, Netherlands / Oldies, 70s, 80s, Top 40 & Charts
Rádio Executiva
Goiânia, Brazil / Oldies
RADIO EXPRESSO
Brazil / Rock, Oldies, Pop
RADIO FAUSTEX
Ílhavo, Portugal / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Blues
Radio Freunde der Musik
Gelsenkirchen, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Radio-ffr - Family & Friends Radio
Neuwied, Germany / Discofox, Oldies, Pop, Schlager

Oldies: the most popular hits of all time

What musical genre is wildly popular, ideal for swinging dance parties, and something that everyone can sing along to? Oldies is the answer! Whether they're from the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s or '90s, oldies are the pop, rock and R'n'B hits from the past charts that we love to listen to again and again. The oldies genre represents the classic hits that have had people boppin' since the birth of rock'n roll in 1955, but there's much more, too. If it's a classic hit 15 to 55 years old, you'll find it here.

Every oldies age has its fans, whether it's a love for the originals by Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, the Beatles, the Beach Boys and the Supremes or new oldies from the grand age of dance music in the '70s and '80s by Elton John, Abba, the Bee Gees, the Jacksons, Boney M. and Gloria Gaynor. At radio.net, you can listen to the full range of oldies online. Discover countless web radios and radio stations that compile the greatest schlagers and the best oldies, guaranteeing nostalgia 24/7. For non-stop oldies music from the '50s and '60s, from Simon & Garfunkel to Tina Turner, it's all here for you.