Oldies Radio – 1,712 Stations with Genre Oldies

walradio
Germany / Classic Rock, Oldies, Rock
Wasgauradio
Pirmasens, Germany / Oldies, 80s, Pop, Rock
webradiogermany
Germany / Oldies
WEL 105.5 WelcomeRadio
Feldkirchen, Austria / Oldies, Country
wel105point5
Klagenfurt, Austria / Oldies, Country, 70s, 80s
welle-nord
Bremen, Germany / Oldies
willy_s_station
Vienna, Austria / Oldies
Wolfs-Party-Radio
Iserlohn, Germany / Oldies, Pop
Wolke7
Geseke, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
xmas
Constance, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock
zeiten
Constance, Germany / Oldies
zweilive
Lage, Germany / Oldies, Hits, Schlager
Le Disque
Quebec, Canada / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
LightRadio
Zlatoust, Russia / Oldies, 90s, Pop
Linea Radio Savona
Genova, Italy / 70s, 80s, Hits, Oldies
Loca FM Salamanca
Salamanca, Spain / Techno, Oldies, Electro, House
Lolliradio Oldies
Rome, Italy / Oldies
Lonestar Radio
Belgium / Oldies
Lonnie Lee 24/7 Radio
Liverpool NSW, Australia / Classic Rock, Oldies, Country, Blues
Rádio Lousa - Torre de Moncorvo
Porto, Portugal / Rock, Oldies, Pop
Lovaradio
DOM-TOM / Oldies, 70s, 80s, Ballads
Lucky Star Radio
Wachtberg, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Funk, Soul
Radio Luftikus
Offenbach am Main, Germany / Pop, Schlager, 90s, Oldies
Magicfoxhouse
Hamburg, Germany / Rock, Oldies, Hits, Schlager
Majalah CMN
Bogor, Indonesia / Oldies, Hits
Makradio Retro Hits
Moscow, Russia / 70s, 80s, 90s, Oldies
Malibu FM
Spain / Oldies
Manaus Mix
Manaus, Brazil / Oldies, Pop, Electro, Rock
Mandy-Tanzpalast
Nieheim, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Mariupol Wave
Mariupol, Ukraine / Rock, Oldies, Pop
Maxi45
Kleinblittersdorf, Germany / Oldies
MB Live Radio
Lauterach, Austria / Oldies, Hits, Pop
MBPOA Radio
Mastic Beach, USA / 70s, 80s, Oldies
MDR THÜRINGEN - Oldie-Geschichten
Erfurt, Germany / Podcast, Oldies
MDR SACHSEN-ANHALT Dessau
Dessau, Germany / Oldies, 80s, 90s, Schlager
MDR SACHSEN Vogtland
Plauen, Germany / Oldies, Pop
MDR SACHSEN - Sorbisches Programm
Bautzen, Germany / Oldies, Pop
MDR THÜRINGEN Heiligenstadt
Heilbad Heiligenstadt, Germany / Oldies, Pop
Meerradio
Netherlands / Oldies
MEGAHITS VINYL
Malaga, Spain / Oldies
Mega Sound Arena
Oberhausen, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Discofox, Rock
MEINSFM
Vienna, Austria / Oldies, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Melancolía FM
Spain / Oldies
Radio Mélodie
Sarreguemines, France / Oldies
Radio Melodiya
Kiev, Ukraine / Oldies
Melody Flash Radio
Alsdorf, Germany / Pop, Oldies, Schlager
melo radio Kielce
Kielce, Poland / Oldies
Memoriesradio Florida
Lehigh Acres, USA / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Memoryhits FM
Nonnenhorn, Germany / Oldies
Radio Mercury Remembered
Hastings, United Kingdom / Pop, Oldies, Hits

Oldies: the most popular hits of all time

What musical genre is wildly popular, ideal for swinging dance parties, and something that everyone can sing along to? Oldies is the answer! Whether they're from the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s or '90s, oldies are the pop, rock and R'n'B hits from the past charts that we love to listen to again and again. The oldies genre represents the classic hits that have had people boppin' since the birth of rock'n roll in 1955, but there's much more, too. If it's a classic hit 15 to 55 years old, you'll find it here.

Every oldies age has its fans, whether it's a love for the originals by Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, the Beatles, the Beach Boys and the Supremes or new oldies from the grand age of dance music in the '70s and '80s by Elton John, Abba, the Bee Gees, the Jacksons, Boney M. and Gloria Gaynor. At radio.net, you can listen to the full range of oldies online. Discover countless web radios and radio stations that compile the greatest schlagers and the best oldies, guaranteeing nostalgia 24/7. For non-stop oldies music from the '50s and '60s, from Simon & Garfunkel to Tina Turner, it's all here for you.