Oldies Radio – 1,711 Stations with Genre Oldies

Energy FM Old School Classics
London, United Kingdom / 70s, Oldies, 80s, 90s
ERPERADIO
Zierenberg, Germany / Hits, Oldies, Schlager
Erzgebirger Musik Express
Germany / Oldies, Schlager, Discofox
Baltic Radio 1
Eschborn, Germany / Hits, Pop, Oldies, Jazz
Estacion 95
Lota, Chile / Oldies
Rádio Estúdio 76
Poços De Caldas, Brazil / Rock, Oldies, Hits, Pop
Euerwebradio
Hanover, Germany / 80s, 90s, Oldies, Rock
Exclusively The Beach Boys
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / Oldies
Exitos del Pasado
Lima, Peru / 70s, 80s, 90s, Oldies
Radio Extertal
Extertal, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager, German Folklore
Extra AM 1224
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Oldies, Hits, Pop
Radio Extra Gold
Belgium / Oldies, Pop
extra-radio
Hof, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Oldies
Fab4Radio
Minneapolis, USA / Oldies, Pop
Factor 96.1
San Luis Potosi, Mexico / Oldies, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Familieradio Enjoy FM
Belgium / Oldies, Hits
Radio Fantasy Rotterdam
Rotterdam, Netherlands / Oldies, Pop, Schlager
Radio Farbenspiel
Biniamar, Spain / Schlager, Oldies, Pop, Rock
RADIO FAUSTEX 3
Aveiro, Portugal / Classic Rock, Rock, Oldies, Pop
RADIO FAUSTEX 4
Aveiro, Portugal / Rock, Blues, Oldies, Pop
RADIO FAUSTEX 5
Aveiro, Portugal / Oldies, Hits, Pop, Rock
RADIO FAUSTEX OLDIES
Ílhavo, Portugal / Oldies
RADIO FAUSTEX OLDIES 2
Ílhavo, Portugal / Oldies
RADIO FAUSTEX PARTY
Gafanha da Nazaré, Portugal / Oldies, Hits, Pop, Rock
100% Oldie-Party von Feierfreund
Berlin, Germany / Oldies
Fictop Flashback
Santa Cruz, Brazil / Oldies
Fix Radio
London, United Kingdom / Oldies, Hits, 80s, Pop
radio flashback mix
Brazil / Oldies, Hits, 80s, 90s
Radio Flashback Pa
Castanhal, Brazil / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Flash-Fm
Bad Zwischenahn, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Flashpowerdanceradio
Neubrandenburg, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Schlager
Flex Radio
Uden, Netherlands / Oldies, Disco, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Florians Musikbox Club-Radio
Buchdorf, Germany / Oldies
Flummy and Friends Radio
Germany / Jazz, Rock, Blues, Oldies
Flying Music
Bochum, Germany / Oldies, Electro, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
FM101 Faisalabad
Pakistan / Rock, Oldies, Pop
FM Classic
Siracusa, Italy / Oldies
Radio Fm Dance
Santiago, Chile, Chile / Oldies, 80s, 90s
FM Goud Plus
Peer, Belgium / Oldies, 70s
FM Recuerdos
Uruguay / Oldies
Foerde Radio - Oldies
Germany / Oldies
Forest FM
Verwood, United Kingdom / Oldies, Rock
Forever 80
Capri, Italy / Oldies, 80s, Disco
Fórmula Disco Spain
Madrid, Spain / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
FoxBox-Radio
Lehrte, Germany / Discofox, Oldies, Schlager
FoxradioNRW
Oberhausen, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Schlager
free radio belgium
Brussels, Belgium / Top 40 & Charts, Oldies, Pop, Rock
FreeRadio Rotterdam
Rotterdam, Netherlands / Oldies
Frekvence 1 Legendy
Prague, Czech Republic / Oldies
Fresh Radio Spain - Costa Blanca South
Oriheula Costa, Spain / Oldies, Hits

Oldies: the most popular hits of all time

What musical genre is wildly popular, ideal for swinging dance parties, and something that everyone can sing along to? Oldies is the answer! Whether they're from the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s or '90s, oldies are the pop, rock and R'n'B hits from the past charts that we love to listen to again and again. The oldies genre represents the classic hits that have had people boppin' since the birth of rock'n roll in 1955, but there's much more, too. If it's a classic hit 15 to 55 years old, you'll find it here.

Every oldies age has its fans, whether it's a love for the originals by Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, the Beatles, the Beach Boys and the Supremes or new oldies from the grand age of dance music in the '70s and '80s by Elton John, Abba, the Bee Gees, the Jacksons, Boney M. and Gloria Gaynor. At radio.net, you can listen to the full range of oldies online. Discover countless web radios and radio stations that compile the greatest schlagers and the best oldies, guaranteeing nostalgia 24/7. For non-stop oldies music from the '50s and '60s, from Simon & Garfunkel to Tina Turner, it's all here for you.