Heavy Metal Radio – 518 Stations with Genre
Heavy Metal
Metal Live Radio
Szczecin, Poland / Metal
Radio Métal Lorraine
Velaine-en-Haye, France / Metal, Metal
Metal Maximum Radio (MMR)
Rome, Italy / 80s, Rock, Metal
Metalománie
Czech Republic / Metal
Metal Power
Paris, France / Gothic, Rock, Metal
Metal Revolution
Mississauga, Canada / Metal
MetalRock06
Nice, France / Hard Rock, Classic Rock, Metal
MetalRock.FM
Baltimore MD, USA / Hard Rock, Classic Rock, Metal
Miled Music Heavy Metal
Mexico / Metal
MMMC-Radio
Germany / Pop, Rock, Oldies, Metal
MNET Radio
Mission, Canada / HipHop, Alternative, Rock, Metal
Mobil Rádió Budapest
Budapest, Hungary / Hard Rock, Rock, Blues, Metal
More Rock Radio
Exeter, United Kingdom / Hard Rock, Rock, Rock'n'Roll, Metal
MusikerRadio 1 NDH
Hamm, Germany / Rock, Metal
Myhitmusic - JEFF ROCKs
Hanover, Germany / Rock, Hard Rock, Alternative, Metal
myopusradio.com - Platform 2
Bangalore, India / Metal, Rock
Radio Nachtflug
Germany / Gothic, Metal, Drum'n'Bass
NewMix Radio - Hard Rock & Metal
Marseille, France / Hard Rock, Metal
Nobodies Radio Station
Ottawa, Canada / Hard Rock, Rock, Metal
Radio No Rest
Prenzlau, Germany / Gothic, Punk, Rock, Metal
Northern Metal Radio
Sweden / Metal
NRJ METAL
Paris, France / Metal
NRV radio
Picardie, France / Hard Rock, Rock, Metal, Pop
NRV radio
France / Hard Rock, Rock, Metal, Pop
Onda Latina
Madrid, Spain / Punk, Rock, Pop, Metal
One Eye Radio
Ansbach, Germany / Alternative, Rock, Metal
Order Of The Dragon - Online Radio
Buenos Aires, Argentina / Metal, Gospel
OUI FM Alternatif
Paris, France / Alternative, Metal, Rock
Radio Overland
Dulliken, Switzerland / Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Metal, Rock
PaganMetalRadio
Madrid, Spain / Metal
Radio-Paradise-Music
Sankt Wendel, Germany / Pop, Oldies, Rock, Metal
Radio Paranoid
Hamburg, Germany / Gothic, Metal, Rock
Party Power Radio
Neumünster, Germany / Pop, Rock, Gothic, Metal
Pirate Gong
Nuremberg, Germany / Indie, Metal, Rock
Plexus Radio - Plexus Metal
Barcelona, Spain / Metal
PowerPlant Radio NL
Doetimchen, Netherlands / Metal
PowerPlant Radio EU
Doetimchen, Netherlands / Rock, Metal
PPN Radio
Sacramento, USA / Electro, Metal
Pure Sound Radio
Wilhelmshaven, Germany / Hard Rock, Rock, Metal
Radio And Rock Live
Buenos Aires, Argentina / Rock, Metal
Radio Bizzzzz
Quebec, Canada / Metal, Rock
RADIO BOB! Der dunkle Parabelritter
Kassel, Germany / Rock, Metal
Radio City Metal
Mumbai, India / Metal
Radio Diabolus
Berlin, Germany / Metal, Hard Rock, Punk
Radio Dreyeckland
Freiburg, Germany / Alternative, Metal, Punk
Radio-FFI
Flensburg, Germany / Techno, Pop, Rock, Metal
RADIO HEAVY METAL
Fécamp, France / Metal
Radio Klapsmühle
Düsseldorf, Germany / Rock, Hits, Pop, Metal
Radio Luftgekuhlt
Hamburg, Germany / 80s, Metal, Pop, Rock
