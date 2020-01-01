Top Stations
Heavy Metal Radio – 518 Stations with Genre
Heavy Metal
odinsmetalrockclub
Germany / Metal
papa-mike
Niedernhausen, Germany / Metal, Rock
philsrockstation
Germany / Metal
promofabrik-radio
Gießen, Germany / Gothic, Industrial, Metal
radio-m
Bechhofen, Germany / Metal
radio-metalkultur
Güstrow, Germany / Metal
radio-schwarzeseele
Hanover, Germany / Gothic, Rock, Metal
radio-signal-beat
Minden, Germany / Rock, Metal
radio-tralala
Grafenau, Germany / Metal
radioeuro
Alsdorf, Germany / Hard Rock, Metal, Rock
RadioOfDevils
Bottrop, Germany / Rock, Gothic, Metal
radiosilenceone
Germany / Metal
Radiotfsc
Germany / Metal
radium
Barcelona, Spain / Indie, Alternative, Electro, Metal
reh
Germany / Metal, Rock
rock-metal-more
Stuttgart, Germany / Metal
Rock on Bavaria
Germany / Classic Rock, Rock, Ballads, Metal
Rock Feuer
Georgsmarienhütte, Germany / Rock, Alternative, Punk, Metal
rocknmetal_de
Essen, Germany / Metal
rockradio
Constance, Germany / Metal, Rock
rockundmetal
Augsburg, Germany / Rock, Metal
rockverdammt
Germany / Metal, Rock
rock_fusion_27
Germany / Metal
RadioSinnflut
Germany / Metal, Pop, Gothic
sound_eff-3kt-_-mix
Germany / Metal
sprengiesworldfm
Zwickau, Germany / Metal, Rock
streetfighter
Duisburg, Germany / Metal
thrashordie
Switzerland / Metal
trockendock
Hamburg, Germany / Alternative, Indie, Metal
unicornlive
Potsdam, Germany / Hits, Pop, Rock, Metal
up_the_irons
Klagenfurt, Austria / Metal, Gothic, Alternative, Rock
vier
Germany / Metal
wacken
Wacken, Germany / Metal
wgm
Germany / Metal
Leaf Pile Radio Turbo
Middletown, USA / Techno, Top 40 & Charts, Indie, Metal
Legion Metal
USA / Metal
M2 Rock
Paris, France / Indie, Metal, Rock
Radio Marquis de Sade
Germany / Gothic, Metal, Rock
Masters of Thrash
Canada / Metal
MTRS - Maximum Threshold Radio
USA / Hard Rock, Metal
MaximusRockFM
Medellín, Colombia / Alternative, Rock, Metal
Megarock Radio - All Request Rock!
USA / Rock, Metal, Alternative
Melodydream-Radio
Bremen, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager, Metal
METAL ARENA
Saint-Pierre-d’Albigny, France / Metal, Metal, Metal
METAL FM
Argentina / Metal
Radio Metal Sound
France / Metal
Metal Heart Radio
Ostrava, Czech Republic / Gothic, Hard Rock, Metal
Metal Invasion Podcast
Toulouse, France / Hard Rock, Podcast, Metal
