Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

Jazz Radio – 984 Stations with Genre Jazz

Azimouthio Yachting Radio
Greece / Chillout, Jazz, Blues
KBEM-FM - Jazz 88 FM
Minneapolis, USA / Jazz
All Jazz Radio ZA
Cape Town, South Africa / Blues, Jazz, World
Sonido Retro
Bok Palanjecki, Chile / Jazz, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, 70s
B4B Radio Smooth Jazz
Paris, France / Jazz
KLCBS 100.4 FM Bandung
Bandung, Indonesia / Jazz
Crooner Radio Barbra Streisand
Saint-Cloud, France / Jazz, Chillout, Soul, Swing
WMUB - Miami University of Ohio 88.5 FM
Oxford OH, USA / Jazz
KeithNgesiRadio
East London, South Africa / Jazz, Pop, R'n'B
smoothjazzbuzz
Constance, Germany / Jazz
Perfect Smooth Jazz & Soft Soul
Palma de Mallorca, Spain / Jazz, Soul
Joy Jazz
Istanbul, Turkey / Jazz
RMF Smooth Jazz
Krakow, Poland / Jazz
Linn Radio
Glasgow, United Kingdom / Classical, Jazz
Radio Positive
Tbilisi, Georgia / Country, Jazz, Blues, Soul
Cafe Stathmos
Greece / Jazz
Asia Dream Radio - Jazz Sakura
Quebec, Canada / Jazz
WRCJ
Detroit, USA / Classical, Jazz
WHFC - Harford Community Radio 91.1 FM
Bel Air, USA / Jazz, Blues, Classical
Jazz de Ville Chill
Rotterdam, Netherlands / Chillout, Jazz
Keepin it real - Underground Radio
Tampa, USA / Jazz, HipHop, R'n'B
PARADISO.jazz
Berlin, Germany / Jazz, Swing
GSRN-Radio
Summerville SC, USA / Jazz, R'n'B
Jazz Radio - Gospel
Paris, France / Jazz, Gospel
Album Radio ZEN
France / Chillout, Jazz, Easy Listening
OpenFM - 100% Dżem
Warsaw, Poland / Jazz, Blues
Cruz Inc Radio 102.8
Richmond, USA / Jazz, R'n'B, Gospel
Multicolore Radio
Thiers, France / Jazz, Pop
Radio fips
Göppingen, Germany / Alternative, Classical, Jazz
Radio Caprice - Saxophone
Russia / Instrumental, Jazz
De El Fonógrafo 720 AM
Mexico City, Mexico / 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Jazz
Kitten D'Amour Radio
Brisbane, Australia / Jazz, Oldies, Pop
Hamburger Lokalradio
Hamburg, Germany / World, Jazz
Old Friends Radio
USA / Jazz, Swing
GONG RADIO
Nonancourt, France / Electro, Funk, Jazz, Soul
Ida Radio
Paris, France / Electro, Pop, Rock, Jazz
RadioArt: Just Jazz
London, United Kingdom / Jazz
Bayshore Radio
Navarre FL, USA / R'n'B, Jazz, Soul
OSAI FM
Malaysia / Hits, Pop, Asian, Jazz
WEIB 106.3 - Smooth FM
Northampton, USA / Jazz
PUMPKIN FM - 1940s 1950s Radio GB
Worcester, United Kingdom / Oldies, Jazz, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s
1940s 1950s Radio Retro
United Kingdom / Jazz
RadioArt: Cool Jazz
London, United Kingdom / Jazz
Jazz de Ville Dance
Rotterdam, Netherlands / Jazz, Electro, Latin, Funk
WPFW 89.3 FM
Washington, D.C., USA / News-Talk, World, Jazz, Blues
Crooner Radio Dean Martin
Saint-Cloud, France / Jazz, Chillout, Soul, Swing
SatinJazz
Brisbane, Australia / Jazz
Ibiza BPM Radio
Ibiza, Spain / Chillout, Techno, House, Jazz
jazzessenz
Constance, Germany / Jazz
ABC Jazz France
Marseille, France / Jazz

Bringing more swing onto the radio

From New Orleans jazz, dixieland, bebop, smooth jazz, latin jazz, cool jazz, hard bop, free jazz, avant-garde jazz to jazz fusion - jazz and all of its diverse subgenres can be recognized by the swing. Originating in New Orleans, jazz soon spread to Chicago, New York and beyond, while continually developing further as a genre from the early 20th century to the present day.

The instruments behind the unique sound of jazz are the drums, the piano, the trumpet, the trombone, the clarinet, the tuba, the bass and most typically, the saxophone.

Miles Davis, also known as The Prince of Darkness, is considered one of the most influential jazz artists of the second half of the 20th century. He was part of both the bebop revolution and a key figure defining various recognized styles such as cool jazz, hard bop, jazz rock and modal jazz. During his musical career he combined with many other jazz greats including John Coltrane and Herbie Hancock in his band the Miles Davis Quintet. His musical masterpieces made him a jazz legend, celebrated to this day.

However, jazz is not only a thing of the past. Artists such as Michael Bublé have managed to combine jazz with mainstream music, following in the footsteps of influential American jazz and traditional pop singer Frank Sinatra for example, in doing so making it accessible for a larger audience. All of his albums have so far been extremely successful.

With its distinctive and wonderful sound, Jazz was able to maintain its popularity for decades and still has a large following to this day. Enjoy the classic sound of jazz, with our extensive collection of the best jazz radio stations around, on radio.net.