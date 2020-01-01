Radio Logo
Jazz Radio – 982 Stations with Genre Jazz

RADIO RELAX SMOOTH JAZZ France
Nice, France / Jazz, Ambient
France Musique
Paris, France / Classical, Jazz, World
The Jazz Groove - East
San Francisco, USA / Jazz
Monte Carlo Lounge
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Chillout, Jazz, Easy Listening
Wave 94.7 FM
Hamilton, USA / Hits, Jazz
Radio Yacht
Capri, Italy / Bossa Nova, House, Jazz, Soul
Jazzclub
Paris, France / Electro, Funk, Jazz
Smooth Jazz - HitsRadio
USA / Jazz
Swing FM
Limoges, France / 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Jazz, Swing
The Lounge Channel
Monaco, Monaco / Chillout, Electro, Jazz
Satellite FM Paris
Paris, France / Classical, Hits, Jazz, Film & Musical
Hollywood Candlelight and Wine
West Hollywood, USA / Easy Listening, Jazz, Chillout, Oldies
Jazz Radio - Classic Jazz
Paris, France / Jazz
NPO Soul & Jazz
Hilversum, Netherlands / Jazz, Soul
McQsJazz.com
Los Angeles, USA / Jazz, R'n'B
SWR2
Baden-Baden, Germany / Classical, Jazz
Classical Minnesota Public Radio
Saint Paul, USA / Classical, Jazz
Jazz FM
United Kingdom / Jazz
Sax4Love
Miami, USA / Jazz
The Jonathan Station
New York City, USA / Jazz
Bartok Radio
Budapest, Hungary / Classical, Jazz
Jazz
Hamburg, Germany / Jazz
NORA Webstream
Kiel, Germany / Pop, Jazz, Soul
Radio Estilo Leblon
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil / Ambient, Jazz, Chillout, Bossa Nova
The Penthouse Radio
New York City, USA / Jazz, Swing
432Hz Radio
Paris, France / Jazz, Pop, World, Easy Listening
dinner CROOZE
Antwerp, Belgium / Easy Listening, Jazz, R'n'B
Crooner Radio Frank Sinatra
Saint-Cloud, France / Jazz, Pop, Soul
Relaxing Jazz
London, United Kingdom / Easy Listening, Jazz, Chillout
WEAA - Public Radio 88.9 FM
Baltimore, USA / Jazz
CKUA Radio Network
Edmonton, Canada / Blues, Pop, Jazz
Audiophile Jazz
Greece / Jazz
OpenFM - Smooth Jazz
Warsaw, Poland / Jazz, Chillout
Jazz Radio - Groove
Paris, France / Jazz
Bayern 2 Nord
Munich, Germany / German Folklore, Jazz, World
JFK Ibiza 105.2 FM
Ibiza, Spain / Funk, Jazz, Pop, Soul
AceRadio-The Smooth Jazz Channel
Bothell, USA / Jazz
MDR KULTUR
Halle (Saale), Germany / Classical, Pop, Jazz
Crooner Radio
Saint-Cloud, France / Jazz, Soul, World, Pop
CD 101.9 Smooth Jazz New York
New York City, USA / Jazz
Big Blue Swing
USA / Blues, Jazz, Swing
Klassik Radio - Smooth
Hamburg, Germany / Chillout, Jazz
Jazz Radio - Contemporary Jazz
Paris, France / Jazz
KSDS - Jazz 88.3 San Diego FM
San Diego, USA / Jazz
Jazz24
Seattle, USA / Jazz
DR P8 Jazz
Copenhagen, Denmark / Jazz
Smooth Jazz 247
USA / Jazz
RadioSky-Music Jazz
France / Jazz, Blues, Swing
CBFX Ici Musique Montreal 100.7 FM
Montreal, Canada / Jazz, Classical, World, Pop
easy CROOZE
Antwerp, Belgium / Easy Listening, Jazz, Soul, R'n'B

Bringing more swing onto the radio

From New Orleans jazz, dixieland, bebop, smooth jazz, latin jazz, cool jazz, hard bop, free jazz, avant-garde jazz to jazz fusion - jazz and all of its diverse subgenres can be recognized by the swing. Originating in New Orleans, jazz soon spread to Chicago, New York and beyond, while continually developing further as a genre from the early 20th century to the present day.

The instruments behind the unique sound of jazz are the drums, the piano, the trumpet, the trombone, the clarinet, the tuba, the bass and most typically, the saxophone.

Miles Davis, also known as The Prince of Darkness, is considered one of the most influential jazz artists of the second half of the 20th century. He was part of both the bebop revolution and a key figure defining various recognized styles such as cool jazz, hard bop, jazz rock and modal jazz. During his musical career he combined with many other jazz greats including John Coltrane and Herbie Hancock in his band the Miles Davis Quintet. His musical masterpieces made him a jazz legend, celebrated to this day.

However, jazz is not only a thing of the past. Artists such as Michael Bublé have managed to combine jazz with mainstream music, following in the footsteps of influential American jazz and traditional pop singer Frank Sinatra for example, in doing so making it accessible for a larger audience. All of his albums have so far been extremely successful.

With its distinctive and wonderful sound, Jazz was able to maintain its popularity for decades and still has a large following to this day. Enjoy the classic sound of jazz, with our extensive collection of the best jazz radio stations around, on radio.net.