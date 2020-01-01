Radio Logo
Jazz Radio – 982 Stations with Genre Jazz

Radio Transforma
Porto, Portugal / Alternative, Punk, Jazz, Rock
radio virtualife
Rome, Spain / Jazz
Radio Zinzine
Aix-en-Provence, France / Chanson, Jazz, World
Radyo Gusto
Istanbul, Turkey / Blues, Country, Jazz, Rock
Jazzland - Radyoland
Istanbul, Turkey / Jazz
Radyo Maestro
Antalya, Turkey / Jazz, Classical
Raiders Broadcast
London, United Kingdom / Jazz, Rock, Oldies
Razors Hot Radio
USA / Jazz, Oldies, Hits, Soul
Radio Bon Esprit International
Paris, France / Classical, Pop, Jazz, Rock
RDMIX CHILLOUT PASSION
Toronto, Canada / Chillout, Easy Listening, Ambient, Jazz
Reflection Town
Mississauga, Canada / Jazz
Regal Radio
Bathgate, United Kingdom / Jazz, Easy Listening, Rock, Pop
89.4 Radio i Ringkøbing
Ringkøbing, Denmark / Hits, Jazz
RKI711
Roma (QLD), Italy / Jazz, Blues, Rock'n'Roll, Swing
Roch Valley Radio
Manchester, United Kingdom / Classical, Pop, Jazz, Rock
Romeos hot Spot International
Philadelphia, USA / HipHop, R'n'B, Jazz, Gospel
Radio Paul Bert
Bordeaux, France / HipHop, Pop, Jazz, Rock
R.SA - Weihnachtsradio
Leipzig, Germany / Classical, Pop, Jazz
Rumore Web Radio - More Jazz
Modena, Italy / Jazz
rundspruch.net
Hamburg, Germany / Electro, Jazz, Chillout, Rock
Radio sakcho
Port-au-Prince, Haiti / Rap, Jazz, Zouk and Tropical, Traditional
La Salsa del Tren
Spain / Jazz, Latin, Salsa
Salsa y Rumba Online 3
Bogotá, Colombia / Jazz
SA Music Library
Cape Town, South Africa / Jazz, Electro, Soul, R'n'B
Sandboxradio.com
Detroit, USA / Jazz, Gospel
SanzLive Radio
Auckland, New Zealand / African, Jazz, Funk, Soul
RADIO SATELLITE 2
Paris, France / Instrumental, Ambient, Jazz, Easy Listening
Radio Sausalito
Sausalito, USA / Jazz, News-Talk, Swing
Radio SCOOP 100% Jazz
Paris, France / Jazz
Seligana Musica
Paulo Afonso, Brazil / Jazz, Rock, Pop
Radio Semnoz
Annecy, France / Classical, World, Jazz, Gospel
Radio Shamal
Naples, Italy / Jazz, Rock
SK-RADIO
Magnitogorsk, Russia / Jazz, Blues, Funk, Ballads
RADIO SMA KOTANOPAN
Indonesia / Jazz, Rock, 80s, Pop
Smoody
Paris, France / Ambient, Chillout, Jazz
WJMX-DB Smooth Jazz Boston Global Internet Radio
Lowell, USA / Jazz
Smooth Jazz PHX #1 For Smooth Jazz
Phoenix, USA / Jazz
Smooth Motion FM
Montreal, Canada / Jazz, Chillout, Soul
smooth radio 100.4
Salford, United Kingdom / Easy Listening, Jazz
Snug Harbor Radio
Austin, USA / Jazz
Radio Sol
Tel Aviv, Israel / 70s, Blues, Jazz, Latin
Somehow Jazz
Irvine, USA / Jazz
Soul Good Radio
Orem UT, USA / Jazz, Reggae, Soul, Gospel
Soul Survivor Radio
Los Angeles, USA / Jazz, Funk, Soul
Soundkingradio
New York City, USA / HipHop, House, R'n'B, Jazz
South Devon Sound
Blackawton, United Kingdom / Reggae, Dub, Jazz
SPLASH Jazz
Madrid, Spain / Jazz, Easy Listening, Swing
SR 2 Off-Beat
Saarbrücken, Germany / Jazz
SsassyRadio.com
Jacksonville, USA / Jazz, House, R'n'B
Station Simone
Dijon, France / Oldies, Pop, Jazz, Rock

Bringing more swing onto the radio

From New Orleans jazz, dixieland, bebop, smooth jazz, latin jazz, cool jazz, hard bop, free jazz, avant-garde jazz to jazz fusion - jazz and all of its diverse subgenres can be recognized by the swing. Originating in New Orleans, jazz soon spread to Chicago, New York and beyond, while continually developing further as a genre from the early 20th century to the present day.

The instruments behind the unique sound of jazz are the drums, the piano, the trumpet, the trombone, the clarinet, the tuba, the bass and most typically, the saxophone.

Miles Davis, also known as The Prince of Darkness, is considered one of the most influential jazz artists of the second half of the 20th century. He was part of both the bebop revolution and a key figure defining various recognized styles such as cool jazz, hard bop, jazz rock and modal jazz. During his musical career he combined with many other jazz greats including John Coltrane and Herbie Hancock in his band the Miles Davis Quintet. His musical masterpieces made him a jazz legend, celebrated to this day.

However, jazz is not only a thing of the past. Artists such as Michael Bublé have managed to combine jazz with mainstream music, following in the footsteps of influential American jazz and traditional pop singer Frank Sinatra for example, in doing so making it accessible for a larger audience. All of his albums have so far been extremely successful.

With its distinctive and wonderful sound, Jazz was able to maintain its popularity for decades and still has a large following to this day. Enjoy the classic sound of jazz, with our extensive collection of the best jazz radio stations around, on radio.net.