Jazz Radio – 984 Stations with Genre Jazz

BBR JAZZ'BAR CAFE
Valbonne, France / Jazz, Chillout, Easy Listening, Swing
CALM RADIO - Jazz Christmas
Markham, Canada / Jazz
Radio Humleborg Jazzkanalen
Denmark / Jazz, Oldies
bluenite
Worms, Germany / Jazz
Radio Corona
Denmark / Jazz, Rock, Pop
WESM-FM - Public Radio 91.3 FM
Princess Anne, USA / Jazz
24-7 Smooth Jazz
Nottingham, United Kingdom / Jazz
Honkytonk Hootenanny
Atlanta, USA / Country, Pop, Jazz
iFusion Radio
Ireland / Jazz, Rock
KBFL - 1060 AM
Springfield MO, USA / Jazz
food-and-lounge
Lelystad, Netherlands / Chillout, Jazz
Bayou Blue Radio
France / Jazz, Blues, Soul
Jazz Radio - Jazz & Cinéma
Paris, France / Jazz
after-hours
Saarbrücken, Germany / Jazz
Lightbeat Radio
Düsseldorf, Germany / Jazz, Country, Schlager
ON Smooth Jazz
Hof, Germany / Chillout, Ambient, Jazz, Easy Listening
The Soul Vybe Radio
McKinney, USA / Jazz, Soul, R'n'B
Voce Nustrale
Cervione, France / Classical, Jazz
Atlanta Soul Music
Atlanta, USA / R'n'B, Jazz, Blues, Gospel
KAXE - Northern Community Radio
Grand Rapids, USA / Jazz
97.5 Kemet FM
Nottingham, United Kingdom / Pop, Jazz, Soul
Old School Cuban
Los Angeles, USA / Jazz, Latin, Salsa
A2NET RADIO
Colombes, France / Classical, Hits, Jazz, Funk
Jazzier Link Radio
New York City, USA / Jazz, Soul, Funk, House
Jazz Radio - Happy Hour
Paris, France / Jazz
KAMB - Celebration Radio 101.5 FM
Merced CA, USA / Jazz
STORYVILLE
Copenhagen, Denmark / Jazz
yugotopia-beat-club
Germany / Alternative, Jazz, Rock
Soulmet Radio
France / R'n'B, Jazz, Soul, Funk
Radio Studio Souto - Smooth Jazz
Goiâna, Brazil / Jazz
4MBS Classic FM 103.7
Brisbane, Australia / Classical, Jazz
groovefm
Mainz, Germany / Jazz
NEJX - The New England Jazz Express
Falmouth, USA / Jazz, Latin, Soul
Radio Caprice - Guitar Jazz
Russia / Jazz
NDR Info - Jazz Nacht
Hamburg, Germany / Jazz
Streetstune Radio
Tel Aviv, Israel / Indie, Jazz, Rock
The Source:Smooth Jazz Radio - KJAC.DB
Vancouver, USA / Jazz
This is Lounge
Toronto, Canada / Chillout, Jazz, Easy Listening
WPPB - WPPB 88.3 FM
Southampton, USA / Jazz
AceRadio-The Vocal Jazz Channel
Bothell, USA / Jazz
Europaradio Jazz
Nice, France / Jazz
Le Grigri
Paris, France / HipHop, Jazz, Blues, Soul
Smooth Radio 100.3
Rocky Mount NC, USA / Jazz, Soul, R'n'B
Radio Tatras International
Slovakia / Jazz, Top 40 & Charts, Country
beejazzy
France / Jazz, Swing
CHANSONS ROUGES MOSAIK RADIO
Evry, France / Classical, Country, Pop, Jazz
Chilli ZET World Jazz
Warsaw, Poland / Jazz, World
DASH Cool
Lennestadt, Germany / Jazz, Instrumental
Garito Radio
Palma de Mallorca, Spain / Jazz, HipHop, Electro
M2 Jazz
Paris, France / Blues, Jazz

Bringing more swing onto the radio

From New Orleans jazz, dixieland, bebop, smooth jazz, latin jazz, cool jazz, hard bop, free jazz, avant-garde jazz to jazz fusion - jazz and all of its diverse subgenres can be recognized by the swing. Originating in New Orleans, jazz soon spread to Chicago, New York and beyond, while continually developing further as a genre from the early 20th century to the present day.

The instruments behind the unique sound of jazz are the drums, the piano, the trumpet, the trombone, the clarinet, the tuba, the bass and most typically, the saxophone.

Miles Davis, also known as The Prince of Darkness, is considered one of the most influential jazz artists of the second half of the 20th century. He was part of both the bebop revolution and a key figure defining various recognized styles such as cool jazz, hard bop, jazz rock and modal jazz. During his musical career he combined with many other jazz greats including John Coltrane and Herbie Hancock in his band the Miles Davis Quintet. His musical masterpieces made him a jazz legend, celebrated to this day.

However, jazz is not only a thing of the past. Artists such as Michael Bublé have managed to combine jazz with mainstream music, following in the footsteps of influential American jazz and traditional pop singer Frank Sinatra for example, in doing so making it accessible for a larger audience. All of his albums have so far been extremely successful.

With its distinctive and wonderful sound, Jazz was able to maintain its popularity for decades and still has a large following to this day. Enjoy the classic sound of jazz, with our extensive collection of the best jazz radio stations around, on radio.net.