Industrial Radio – 63 Stations with Genre
Industrial
ON Gothic
Hof, Germany / Gothic, Industrial, Electro, Neo-Medieval
Tormented Radio
USA / Gothic, Industrial
darkclubradio
Hamburg, Germany / Electro, Gothic, Industrial
maschinengeist.org
Germany / Ambient, Industrial, Instrumental
darksynthradio
Vienna, Austria / Electro, Gothic, Industrial
german-gothic-radio
Germany / Gothic, Electro, Industrial
Dark Sound Radio
Germany / Gothic, Neo-Medieval, Industrial
gothwritershome
Remscheid, Germany / Gothic, Industrial
XWAVE RADIO
USA / Electro, Indie, Industrial, Minimal
Sanctuary Radio Main - Dark Electro
Denver, USA / Gothic, Industrial, Electro
Electrozombies
Meerbusch, Germany / Drum'n'Bass, Electro, Industrial
terahertzwellen
Germany / Electro, Industrial
Club-Red-Hell
Castrop-Rauxel, Germany / Gothic, Industrial
Digital Gunfire
Wauwatosa, USA / Electro, Gothic, Industrial
darkzeroradio
Germany / Industrial
ampedOut
Chicago, USA / Industrial
Dark Asylum
London, United Kingdom / Drum'n'Bass, Gothic, Industrial
Radio Dunkle Welle
Ebersberg, Germany / Gothic, Industrial
schwarzeszene
Germany / Electro, Gothic, Industrial, Metal
koboldcharu
Germany / Industrial
all-time-independent-classics
Germany / Alternative, Electro, Industrial, Punk
Doomed
San Francisco, USA / Industrial
romance
Flensburg, Germany / Electro, Gothic, Industrial
Alloy Radio
USA / Rock, Industrial, Metal
bleak radio
Vienna, Austria / Industrial, Chillout, Minimal
SDX synthetic experience
Stockholm, Sweden / Electro, Industrial, Techno
EBM Radio
Rostock, Germany / Electro, Industrial
Radio Darkitalia
Italy / Gothic, 80s, Industrial, Punk
Sanctuary Radio Retro 80s
Denver, USA / 80s, Gothic, Industrial
Radio Caprice - Electro-Industrial
Russia / Industrial, Electro
The Dark Blue Hell
Mönchengladbach, Germany / Gothic, Industrial, Rock, Metal
World Of Hardcore
Bournemouth, United Kingdom / Industrial
Witch Radio
Russia / House, Industrial
BlackSpot
Essen, Germany / Gothic, Industrial, Electro, Punk
Music-is-my-life
Neuss, Germany / 80s, Gothic, Industrial, Metal
black666
Berlin, Germany / Metal, Gothic, Industrial
Nordic Lights
Lillehammer, Norway / Gothic, Industrial, Electro
Flatlines
Germany / Gothic, Industrial
nonpop
Karlsruhe, Germany / Metal, Chillout, Industrial, Minimal
Acidic Infektion Internet Radio
São Paulo, Brazil / Gothic, Industrial, Rock
Big Dog College FM Radio
United Arab Emirates / Pop, Industrial
Radio Caprice - Darkwave/Ethereal
Russia / Industrial
Radio Caprice - Industrial Rock
Russia / Industrial, Rock
Club 6400
Houston, USA / Industrial, Alternative
club re:noize
Russia / Electro, Industrial, Drum'n'Bass
Dark Outside
Gelsenkirchen, Germany / Gothic, Industrial, Rock, Metal
Electro Colombia Radio 2
Bogotá, Colombia / Techno, House, Industrial
Facets of Art Radio
Russia / Gothic, Industrial
HardSoundRadio - HSR
Salisbury, United Kingdom / Techno, Industrial
cyberrevolution
Germany / Industrial
