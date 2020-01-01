Radio Logo
House Radio – 1,209 Stations with Genre House

The Sputnik Disko with DISCO DICE
Dresden, Germany / House, Podcast, Disco
The Void
Amsterdam, Netherlands / House, Alternative
ThothFM TheHouseOfTheHouse
Turin, Italy / Chillout, Techno, House
Tmb Dj Radio
Italy / Techno, Electro, House
Tmb Dj Radio 90
Italy / House
TMR-Radio.de
Erfurt, Germany / House, Pop, Rock, Schlager
tonausstrom
Krefeld, Germany / House, Techno
Top 100 Mix Station
Berlin, Germany / House
Top Dance FM
Spain / HipHop, House, Electro, R'n'B
TOP MUSIC RADIO
Sagunto, Spain / House, Electro, Latin
Top Tonic Dance
Formerie, France / Electro, House
Transistor
France / Electro, Rock, House, Pop
Traxx.FM House
Carouge, Switzerland / House
Trickstar Radio
Brighton, United Kingdom / House, Electro, Drum'n'Bass
Tronika FM
Spain / Electro, House
True Flavaz
London, United Kingdom / House
Tsugi Radio
Paris, France / Techno, House, Indie, Electro
Underground Bangkok Radio
Bangkok, Thailand / Electro, HipHop, House
Ubuthebe FM
South Africa / Electro, Rock, House, R'n'B
Uncoded Radio
Avignon, France / Techno, House, Electro, Minimal
Underground Bangkok
Bangkok, Thailand / Electro, House
Underground Frequency
St. Louis, France / Techno, House
UNDR
Antwerp, Belgium / Techno, House
Up2Dance Radio
Tel Aviv, Israel / Electro, House
Upper Radio
Bordeaux, France / HipHop, House, Soul, Funk
Urban Fusion Radio
Pretoria, South Africa / HipHop, House, Pop, Gospel
Uri Tamil Radio ஊரி தமிழ் வானொலி
Bern, Switzerland / HipHop, House, Drum'n'Bass, R'n'B
Ushuaïa Ibiza Radio 97.2 - Mofosounds
Ibiza, Spain / Electro, House
UTURN RADIO - Electro House
Canada / Electro, House
UWC Radio
London, United Kingdom / Reggae, House
Vibe Nation
Mount Barker SA, Australia / Trance, Electro, House
Hit Club Dance
Paris, France / Electro, Top 40 & Charts, House
Viper-Oceania Sound Revolution
Cape Town, South Africa / Techno, Trance, House
Party Dance Radio
Paris, France / Electro, Top 40 & Charts, House
Virtual DJ Radio - Clubzone
USA / Electro, House
VIVAcidade
Sorocaba, Brazil / Electro, House, Pop
voltingdancefloor
Marseille, France / House, Electro
WalconFM
Moscow, Russia / House, Drum'n'Bass, Electro
On A Wave Of Comfort
Moscow, Russia / House
WBMX
Chicago, USA / House
WDHR Radio Broadcasting Inc.
Lansing IL, USA / House, Electro, Jazz, Soul
webradio-oldenburg
Oldenburg, Germany / House, Electro, 80s, Discofox
We House Radio
Czech Republic / Electro, House
WEITER Radio
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Electro, House
WeLoveMusic-Radio
Krefeld, Germany / Electro, House, Techno
WERUradio
Atlanta, USA / HipHop, House, R'n'B
WFM L'HYPER RADIO
Saint Étienne, France / House, Pop, Electro, Funk
WideLine - House
Pordenone, Italy / House
wieich|FM
Katzwinkel, Germany / HipHop, House, Pop, Electro
Witch House Radio
New York City, USA / Chillout, House, Indie, Electro

House – a global phenomenon!

House - probably the most popular type of electronic dance music fills clubs from Chicago to Paris, Tel Aviv to Tokyo. It is hard to find any other music genre, in which DJs are so highly regarded like they are with house. Big hits from the likes of David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Avicii and co. have turned house’s creators into superstars, bursting their busy schedule at the seams.

In part, these DJs have the "Godfather of House" Frankie Knuckles to thank for their success. From the late 70s onwards he regularly featured on set at the Chicago Club "Warehouse", which eventually gave its name to the genre. When Knuckles realized that the instrumental parts of his music sent his audience wild, he began to focus on mixing these sections, of old disco classics in parcicular, with new elements such as eurobeat, while leaving out the remainder of the songs. In doing so he created a deeper, raw style, known as Chicago house, which got the crowds dancing even more.

House music not only has roots in US disco music, but eurobeat aswell: European electronic pop music from Depeche Mode, Soft Cell or Giorgio Moroder, for example, was extremely popular in the clubs of New York and Chicago. Initially, Chicago house spread rapidly through the underground scene in the US. Sinnamon’s "Thanks to you", D Train’s "You're The One For Me" and The Peech Boys' "Do not Make Me Wait" captured a synthetic sound scattered with dub effects and drop-outs, which had never been heard before. Typical characteristics of house in general include the use of a repetitive 4/4 beat, rhythms delivered by electronic drum machines and artificial bass lines.

The influence of house can also be found today in mainstream pop and dance music. The chart success of Lady Gaga, Daft Punk, Black Eyed Peas and Calvin Harris demonstrate how pop and house have been skilfully joined together in some instances. The young DJs Robin Schulz and Felix Jaehn, both from Germany, are further examples of stars making their names by embracing a mixture of pop and house in their works, seen in their hit remixes of "Waves" (Mr Probz) and "Cheerleader" (Omi) respectively, taking the charts by storm.