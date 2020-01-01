Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

House Radio – 1,207 Stations with Genre House

Radio MRS
Mansfield, United Kingdom / House, Techno, Electro
Radionoise
Latina, Italy / Techno, Electro, Trance, House
RadioParty.Fm
Casablanca, Morocco / House, R'n'B
Radiopowermix-nl
Stuttgart, Germany / Electro, Top 40 & Charts, Trance, House
Radio Quadrifoglio
Naples, Italy / Electro, House, Funk
Radio Record House Hits
St. Petersburg, Russia / House
Radio Record Hypnotic
St. Petersburg, Russia / House, Ambient
Radio Record Tecktonik
St. Petersburg, Russia / Techno, House
Radio Record Trancehouse
St. Petersburg, Russia / Trance, House
RadioRoute66
Germany / Pop, Rock, House
100% Deep - Radios 100FM
Rosh HaAyin, Israel / Chillout, House
Radio-Satisfaction Promo
Düsseldorf, Germany / Electro, House, Trance
RadioSelection
Plauen, Germany / House, Schlager, Pop
RadioSelo
Croatia / House, Disco, Funk
Radio Star
Sisteron, France / House, Pop, R'n'B
Radio Star DJ
Maribor, Slovenia / Techno, Trance, Electro, House
Radio Top Side
Menton, France / House, Electro, Disco, Funk
Radio Touch
Rome, Italy / Rap, House
radiovideomusic
Italy / House, 80s, Pop, Rock
Radio Virgo
Buenos Aires, Argentina / Electro, House, Pop
Radio Zuper
Romania / HipHop, Electro, House
Radio Radsport - Electro House
Munich, Germany / Electro, House
Danceland - Radyoland
Istanbul, Turkey / Electro, House
Houseland - Radyoland
Istanbul, Turkey / House
RAVE
Birkirkala, Malta / Electro, House
RDT Radio Station
Trieste, Italy / Electro, House, Pop
React Radio Uk
Huddersfield, United Kingdom / Trance, HipHop, House, Electro
Realdance Radio NL
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Electro, House
REAL FM LIGHTS
St. Petersburg, Russia / Techno, House
Red House Radio
Rome, Italy / Electro, House, Latin
RedStation
Hazard, France / Electro, House
Reef Fm - Tenerife
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain / House, Electro
Release Yourself Radioshow by Roger Sanchez
USA / House, Podcast
Retro House Belgium
Belgium / Drum'n'Bass, House, Trance
Revolt Party House Station
Olathe, USA / House
ReyFM
Bönen, Germany / Pop, Top 40 & Charts, House
Radio Horta-Guinardó
Barcelona, Spain / Hits, House, Pop
Rhythm 86
USA / Electro, House
Riviera Electro Dance
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France / House, Electro, Hits
Radio Rivoluzione Suono
Rome, Italy / House, Hits, Pop
RIW LOUNGE CHANNEL
Rome, Italy / Ambient, Chillout, House, Soul
RMF Club
Krakow, Poland / Electro, House, Techno
RMI Radio
Los Angeles, USA / Techno, House
ROUGE PLATINE
Le Mont-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland / Electro, House
RoundSoundMusic.fm - The Sound Of Rhythm
Winsen (Luhe), Germany / House, Techno, Trance, Electro
Royalitaet-Live
Berlin, Germany / Techno, House
Rpl Electro
Lambersart, France / Techno, Electro, House
RPR1.2000er Dance
Ludwigshafen, Germany / Trance, House, Pop
Russian FM 98.5 -THE STYLE OF ALWAYS
New Philadelphia, United Arab Emirates / Pop, House
S4-Radio SIX
Dortmund, Germany / Electro, House

House – a global phenomenon!

House - probably the most popular type of electronic dance music fills clubs from Chicago to Paris, Tel Aviv to Tokyo. It is hard to find any other music genre, in which DJs are so highly regarded like they are with house. Big hits from the likes of David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Avicii and co. have turned house’s creators into superstars, bursting their busy schedule at the seams.

In part, these DJs have the "Godfather of House" Frankie Knuckles to thank for their success. From the late 70s onwards he regularly featured on set at the Chicago Club "Warehouse", which eventually gave its name to the genre. When Knuckles realized that the instrumental parts of his music sent his audience wild, he began to focus on mixing these sections, of old disco classics in parcicular, with new elements such as eurobeat, while leaving out the remainder of the songs. In doing so he created a deeper, raw style, known as Chicago house, which got the crowds dancing even more.

House music not only has roots in US disco music, but eurobeat aswell: European electronic pop music from Depeche Mode, Soft Cell or Giorgio Moroder, for example, was extremely popular in the clubs of New York and Chicago. Initially, Chicago house spread rapidly through the underground scene in the US. Sinnamon’s "Thanks to you", D Train’s "You're The One For Me" and The Peech Boys' "Do not Make Me Wait" captured a synthetic sound scattered with dub effects and drop-outs, which had never been heard before. Typical characteristics of house in general include the use of a repetitive 4/4 beat, rhythms delivered by electronic drum machines and artificial bass lines.

The influence of house can also be found today in mainstream pop and dance music. The chart success of Lady Gaga, Daft Punk, Black Eyed Peas and Calvin Harris demonstrate how pop and house have been skilfully joined together in some instances. The young DJs Robin Schulz and Felix Jaehn, both from Germany, are further examples of stars making their names by embracing a mixture of pop and house in their works, seen in their hit remixes of "Waves" (Mr Probz) and "Cheerleader" (Omi) respectively, taking the charts by storm.