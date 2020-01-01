Radio Logo
House Radio – 1,209 Stations with Genre House

sloneedm
Germany / House
Sodaclub
Germany / House, Techno, Trance
Sound-PhoenixFM
Aue, Germany / House
stg_fm
Germany / House
swisshouse-club
Switzerland / House
Symbiotic Beats
Rheine, Germany / Techno, House
takeadj-radio
Berlin, Germany / Techno, House
technoszene.com
Czech Republic / Techno, House, Drum'n'Bass
Transistor FM - Dance
Germany / Electro, House
Transistor FM – Pride
Germany / House, Pop
trance-house-chill
Germany / Chillout, Trance, House
twiner_official
Germany / House
vacancyfm
Germany / House
viennasoundz
Vienna, Germany / Techno, House, Minimal
voonieverse
Germany / House
webradio-phoenixfeuer
Bad Kreuznach, Germany / House
xtremeradio
Düsseldorf, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, House, Techno
youngexpressradio
Falkenberg/Elster, Germany / Trance, House, Dub, Electro
zonehouse
Germany / House
LEBONMIX DYNAMIC
Toulouse, France / House, Disco, Electro, Funk
Le Troisième Lieu
France / Rap, Reggae, Techno, House
Licradio
Oyten, Germany / Techno, Pop, House
Like That Underground
Potsdam, Germany / Techno, House
LionafriQ Radio
Nairobi, Kenia / Electro, Trance, House
Live Mix
Osasco, Brazil / Electro, Trance, House
Loca FM Ibiza 107.6
Ibiza, Spain / House, Electro
Loca FM Pride
Madrid, Spain / Techno, Electro, House
Loca FM Salamanca
Salamanca, Spain / Techno, Oldies, Electro, House
Londons Energy Radio
London, United Kingdom / House, R'n'B
MarmorMetall presents: Loops of Life
Wiesbaden, Germany / Techno, House
Loops Radio
Istanbul, Turkey / Techno, Electro, House
Deep House Station - Loops Radio
Istanbul, Turkey / Chillout, House
LOVE FM
Badajoz, Spain / Hits, House, Ballads
Love Summer Radio
United Kingdom / House
LRADIO-BALTIJA
Riga, Latvia / Trance, Hits, House, Electro
DANCE
Germany / Electro, House
m2o
Rome, Italy / Electro, House, Pop
M38 Radio
Bourgoin-Jallieu, France / Chillout, Electro, House, 90s
MABU Beatz Radio House
Norderstedt, Germany / House
MABU Beatz Radio Podcast
Norderstedt, Germany / Techno, House, Podcast, Minimal
MABU Beatz Radio Tech House
Norderstedt, Germany / Techno, House
MA Entertainments RADIO
Lisbon, Portugal / HipHop, House, Kizomba
Makradio Fresh
Moscow, Russia / Disco, House, Trance
Massive Dance Radio
Melbourne, Australia / Top 40 & Charts, Electro, House, Pop
Mav Radio
London, United Kingdom / Techno, House, Funk, Soul
MAXXIMANIA.FM
Eysines, France / Electro, Chillout, House
Maxximum
Paris, France / Techno, Electro, House
Megapolis 89.5 FM
Moscow, Russia / Electro, House
MegaSoundRadio
Bergheim, Germany / HipHop, House, Pop, Schlager
Metro DANCE Radio
Sofia, Bulgaria / Techno, Electro, House

House – a global phenomenon!

House - probably the most popular type of electronic dance music fills clubs from Chicago to Paris, Tel Aviv to Tokyo. It is hard to find any other music genre, in which DJs are so highly regarded like they are with house. Big hits from the likes of David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Avicii and co. have turned house’s creators into superstars, bursting their busy schedule at the seams.

In part, these DJs have the "Godfather of House" Frankie Knuckles to thank for their success. From the late 70s onwards he regularly featured on set at the Chicago Club "Warehouse", which eventually gave its name to the genre. When Knuckles realized that the instrumental parts of his music sent his audience wild, he began to focus on mixing these sections, of old disco classics in parcicular, with new elements such as eurobeat, while leaving out the remainder of the songs. In doing so he created a deeper, raw style, known as Chicago house, which got the crowds dancing even more.

House music not only has roots in US disco music, but eurobeat aswell: European electronic pop music from Depeche Mode, Soft Cell or Giorgio Moroder, for example, was extremely popular in the clubs of New York and Chicago. Initially, Chicago house spread rapidly through the underground scene in the US. Sinnamon’s "Thanks to you", D Train’s "You're The One For Me" and The Peech Boys' "Do not Make Me Wait" captured a synthetic sound scattered with dub effects and drop-outs, which had never been heard before. Typical characteristics of house in general include the use of a repetitive 4/4 beat, rhythms delivered by electronic drum machines and artificial bass lines.

The influence of house can also be found today in mainstream pop and dance music. The chart success of Lady Gaga, Daft Punk, Black Eyed Peas and Calvin Harris demonstrate how pop and house have been skilfully joined together in some instances. The young DJs Robin Schulz and Felix Jaehn, both from Germany, are further examples of stars making their names by embracing a mixture of pop and house in their works, seen in their hit remixes of "Waves" (Mr Probz) and "Cheerleader" (Omi) respectively, taking the charts by storm.