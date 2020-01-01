Radio Logo
House Radio – 1,209 Stations with Genre House

In2Music
Rotterdam, Netherlands / House, Electro
Inferno Radio
Cork, Ireland / Techno, Trance, House
Infinite Radio HN
Honduras / Electro, House
Infinitytunes
Clacton, United Kingdom / Techno, House
INFLUX RADIO
Newcastle, United Kingdom / House, Techno, Electro
insidedancefloor la webradio
Marseille, France / Techno, House, Electro
Inspiration
Tehran, Iran / House, Techno, Podcast
Intenso Electronic Radio
Almeria, Spain / Techno, House
International Dance Radio
Spain / Electro, Trance, House
IS GOOD FOR YOU
Verona, Italy / Top 40 & Charts, House, Electro, Pop
Jack'd Up Radio
Modesto, USA / Techno, House, Top 40 & Charts
Jade Radio DJ
Caracas, Venezuela / House, Reggaeton, Electro, Salsa
JaJa MusiC Radio
Madrid, Spain / Techno, House, Pop, Latin
JaysWebRadio
Neustadt, Germany / Pop, Rock, House
Jackin' Moscow
Moscow, Russia / Chillout, Techno, HipHop, House
JR.FM Future/Electro
North Brunswick NJ, USA / Trance, Electro, House
Jukebox Dardesheim
Germany / Rock, Electro, House, Pop
KEKS FM Kiev
Kiel, Ukraine / Trance, Electro, House, Drum'n'Bass
kick!fm
Gelsenkirchen, Germany / Electro, House, Trance
KISS
Oslo, Norway / House, Electro
Klubb FM
Ireland / Electro, Trance, House
Kollektive-Klangwelt - Main
Switzerland / Electro, Trance, Drum'n'Bass, House
kronehit chill
Vienna, Austria / House, Electro, Chillout
kronehit hot hot hot
Vienna, Austria / Pop, HipHop, House, R'n'B
KUL-RADIO
Cascais, Portugal / Techno, Trance, House, Electro
La Confiserie Sonore
Marrakech, Morocco / Techno, House, Electro
La-Familia Radio
Stralsund, Germany / Trance, House, Pop, Schlager
La Mega Radio
Marbella, Spain / Electro, Pop, House
La Radio Plus - Là La Radio
Gap, France / House, Pop, R'n'B
100x
Germany / Electro, House
1FM HITRADIO
Hamburg, Germany / House, Disco, Alternative, Hits
baseloversfm
Lütjenburg, Germany / House
beatway
Germany / House
beatzfmde
Germany / House
bluffphonica
Vienna, Austria / Electro, House
bossradio
Germany / House
buzzclub
Bielefeld, Germany / House
Caprice247
Berlin, Germany / Electro, HipHop, House
chrisdinero
Georgsmarienhütte, Germany / House
chris_burn
Erfurt, Germany / Techno, House
Clubhits
Dortmund, Germany / House
clubnight
Alsdorf, Germany / Electro, House, Pop, Reggae
cluboneliveradio.de
Ostbevern, Germany / House
cookies
Mannheim, Germany / House, Jazz, Soul
crackrp
Chemnitz, Germany / House
craftleben
Germany / House
cytradiogaming
Germany / House
Dance Alarm
Hamburg, Germany / Trance, Electro, House, Disco
deep_depot
Mülheim, Germany / House
deransorge
Dresden, Germany / House

House – a global phenomenon!

House - probably the most popular type of electronic dance music fills clubs from Chicago to Paris, Tel Aviv to Tokyo. It is hard to find any other music genre, in which DJs are so highly regarded like they are with house. Big hits from the likes of David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Avicii and co. have turned house’s creators into superstars, bursting their busy schedule at the seams.

In part, these DJs have the "Godfather of House" Frankie Knuckles to thank for their success. From the late 70s onwards he regularly featured on set at the Chicago Club "Warehouse", which eventually gave its name to the genre. When Knuckles realized that the instrumental parts of his music sent his audience wild, he began to focus on mixing these sections, of old disco classics in parcicular, with new elements such as eurobeat, while leaving out the remainder of the songs. In doing so he created a deeper, raw style, known as Chicago house, which got the crowds dancing even more.

House music not only has roots in US disco music, but eurobeat aswell: European electronic pop music from Depeche Mode, Soft Cell or Giorgio Moroder, for example, was extremely popular in the clubs of New York and Chicago. Initially, Chicago house spread rapidly through the underground scene in the US. Sinnamon’s "Thanks to you", D Train’s "You're The One For Me" and The Peech Boys' "Do not Make Me Wait" captured a synthetic sound scattered with dub effects and drop-outs, which had never been heard before. Typical characteristics of house in general include the use of a repetitive 4/4 beat, rhythms delivered by electronic drum machines and artificial bass lines.

The influence of house can also be found today in mainstream pop and dance music. The chart success of Lady Gaga, Daft Punk, Black Eyed Peas and Calvin Harris demonstrate how pop and house have been skilfully joined together in some instances. The young DJs Robin Schulz and Felix Jaehn, both from Germany, are further examples of stars making their names by embracing a mixture of pop and house in their works, seen in their hit remixes of "Waves" (Mr Probz) and "Cheerleader" (Omi) respectively, taking the charts by storm.